Jacksonville, FL

Wichita Eagle

Eagles Bring Back WR Greg Ward

One of the more well-respected Eagles players is back in Aaron Moorehead's wide receiver room. Veteran slot receiver Greg Ward was signed to Philadelphia's practice squad on Monday. Ward was part of the team’s receiving corps from 2019 through 2021 after originally signing as an undrafted free agent out of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins-Steelers Series Highlights

It's not a coincidence that the Miami Dolphins' 50th-year anniversary celebration of their 1972 perfect team will come on a night they're facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was, after all, the Steelers that the Dolphins defeated in the 1972 AFC Championship Game on their way to the only perfect season in NFL history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket

New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was poked in the eye during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reported suffering a fracture around the eye socket and septum, the cartilage in one's nose, according to an ESPN report. Doctors are reportedly determining whether surgery is necessary...
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

Buffalo Bills Trade Rumors: Rams RB Cam Akers In, Zack Moss Out?

The Buffalo Bills sniffed around the idea of trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers ultimately sent him to the San Francisco 49ers, reason enough to think that the Super Bowl contender might be a byer at the position as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rising After Packers Win?

The Washington Commanders are searching for their third straight win this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. With a win, the Commanders will move back to .500 and remain in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, even though the odds are still long in the rough NFC East. Compared to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Wounded Texans: Lovie Smith Will Wait To Provide Injury Updates

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans could be without second-year wide receiver Nico Collins for the next few games. Collins sustained a groin injury in a Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and his status for Sunday's AFC South game against the 4-2 Tennessee Titans appears unlikely. With...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Broncos’ Unit Grades Entering Week 8 Reflect 2-5 Record

After seven weeks, the die is cast on the Denver Broncos’ hopes of producing a winning record. The Broncos' failure to close out winnable games has fans feeling that the team’s foundation is trapped in cement. Compounding the problem is the sinking feeling that the defense’s outstanding level...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Jaguars Officially Trade James Robinson to Jets

James Robinson's time as a Jacksonville Jaguars has, officially, ended. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report Monday night that the Jaguars had traded Robinson to the New York Jets, who lost rookie running back sensation Breece Hall to a season-ending ACL injury on Sunday. According to ESPN's...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Makes Return to Practice

Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get things turned around against the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday night?. While we'd love to tell you they absolutely will, it's hard to have faith in that winning prediction given what we've seen in the past two weeks. Of course, playing on a short week...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Jalen Hurts Presents “Awesome Challenge” for Steelers

Mike Tomlin isn't used to losing. This is Tomlin's 16th season as the head coach in Pittsburgh, which is the NFL's definition of continuity. Since Chuck Noll showed up to take over the Steelers in 1969, the organization has only had three head coaches and all of them have won Super Bowls. Tomlin, who hasn't had a losing campaign in his first 15 tries, is almost sure to join Noll and Bill Cowher in the Pro Football Hall of Fame down the road.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

‘Safe Haven’: Dak Prescott Leans on RBs, Defense as Cowboys Beat Lions

The best friends for a quarterback returning after being out to injury?. Well, a running game and defense, of course. Dak Prescott leaned on his backfield mates and those on the opposite side of the ball, as the Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Could Cut Jason Peters, Predicts NFL Insider

FRISCO - Jason Peters “done” in Dallas?! But … he just got here!. The Dallas Cowboys proudly signed the nine-time Eagles Pro Bowler to fortify their offensive line, and he has contributed a bit as a rotational helper who can play tackle or guard. But Peters is...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs’ Frank Clark suspended two games by NFL for violating personal conduct policy

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been suspended two games by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy, the league announced Tuesday. The punishment is in relation to two arrests Clark had last season for gun charges in Los Angeles. Clark resolved the matter legally in September when he pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon; he was sentenced to one year of “informal probation” and also had to complete 40 hours of volunteer community service.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 8 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) find themselves heading to the bayou to take don't the New Orleans Saints (2-5) on Sunday. The Raiders' offense is on fire, and a win in the Big Easy is critical for the to keep their hopes of a playoff birth alive. DC Patrick...
HENDERSON, LA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: ‘Epitome’ of Selflessness, Says QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys fans have seen the heartwarming friendship that quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott share since first entering the league together in 2016. Quickly taking the NFL by storm as rookies, they became the faces of one of the biggest franchises in sports. However, that on-field chemistry...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Mecole Hardman’s 3-touchdown day in Chiefs win at 49ers included this rare feat by a WR

Patrick Mahomes has a theory on why Mecole Hardman is made for jet-sweeps. “What makes Mecole so good at it is, obviously he’s super-fast, but he runs really hard,” Mahomes said. “A lot of times you get smaller receivers, and they want to get to the sideline, get yards and get out of bounds. Mecole gets his foot in the ground and gets upfield and trusts his blockers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Here’s how the Chiefs distributed playing time in Week 7’s win at San Francisco 49ers

The Chiefs out-bullied the bully in Sunday’s 44-23 blowout of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Facing a physical 49ers team that entered the weekend ranked at or near the top of multiple defensive categories, the Chiefs’ offense totaled 529 yards. Kansas City also produced eight explosive plays, defined as 20 or more yards, and averaged 9.1 yards per play.
KANSAS CITY, MO

