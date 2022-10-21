ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Culver sentenced to 10 years after manslaughter conviction

By By DAVID RUPKALVIS For The World
The World
The World
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qivKk_0ihyT8Es00

A Coos Bay woman will spend the next decade behind bars after she was convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and run death of a man killed earlier this year at Pony Village Mall.

Kelsey Culver, 31, avoided an even longer sentence when the jury found her guilty of first degree manslaughter and not the second-degree murder charge being sought by the Coos County District Attorney's office.

Culver was arrested after she ran over 41-year-old Alan Hagquist with her vehicle in March. At the time, the North Bend Police Department reported witnesses claimed Culver hit Hagquist with her Lexus SUV before fleeing the scene.

After leaving the mall, a Coos Bay police officer saw the SUV heading south on Koos Bay Boulevard. Minutes later, callers to 9-1-1 reported the SUV was driving recklessly on Highway 101. The Lexus being driven by Culver sideswiped another SUV at the intersection of Newport and Highway 101 before crashing while trying to turn at the corner of Newport and Edwards. The SUV crashed into a construction container and utility trailer in front of the Bachelors Inn, at which point a Coos Bay police officer at the scene took Culver into custody.

Culver was originally charged with charges of attempted murder, first degree assault and felony hit and run. After Hagquist died from his injuries, District Attorney R. Paul Frasier upgraded the charges to include second-degree murder.

During the trial, Culver attorneys argued the murder charge was excessive, asking the jury to find Culver guilty only of the lesser manslaughter charge. The jury agreed with the defense and convicted Culver of first degree manslaughter and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Last week, Culver, who is 31, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 36 months post prison supervision on the manslaughter charge and 13 months in prison and 24 months post prison supervision on the charge of failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Because manslaughter is a Measure 11 crime, she will be required to serve the full sentence.

Culver was also ordered to pay $13,109 in restitution for medical bills. The judge ordered Culver to have no contact with any member of Hagquist's immediate family or witnesses and ruled she will be considered a drug-dependent person and have her driver's license permanently revoked.

When addressing the court, Culver said she was very sorry for the incident, maintaining that it was only an accident.

The World

The World

The World covers local news in the Coos County and Douglas County areas in Oregon.

