FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
There is a shortage of police in Washington, but the country still has an active movement to defund the systemVictorWashington, DC
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 MonthsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes gave his Chiefs teammates a message after his INT. How it won the game
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes initially looked to his left, before he turned back right and fired a pass about as quickly as he could throw it. Three offensive plays into the game, just two dropbacks, he was picked. But as the 49ers’ defense marched toward the end zone for a...
Wichita Eagle
Jim Nantz to Call Final March Madness Tournament in 2023
Nantz is still expected to remain as CBS’ top NFL broadcaster and the main voice for golf on the network, including the Masters. Nantz told Marchand that he wants to spend more time with his kids. However, he does want to return every year just for the trophy presentation after the final game.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Bring Back WR Greg Ward
One of the more well-respected Eagles players is back in Aaron Moorehead's wide receiver room. Veteran slot receiver Greg Ward was signed to Philadelphia's practice squad on Monday. Ward was part of the team’s receiving corps from 2019 through 2021 after originally signing as an undrafted free agent out of...
Wichita Eagle
Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was poked in the eye during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reported suffering a fracture around the eye socket and septum, the cartilage in one's nose, according to an ESPN report. Doctors are reportedly determining whether surgery is necessary...
Wichita Eagle
Buffalo Bills Trade Rumors: Rams RB Cam Akers In, Zack Moss Out?
The Buffalo Bills sniffed around the idea of trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers ultimately sent him to the San Francisco 49ers, reason enough to think that the Super Bowl contender might be a byer at the position as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches.
Wichita Eagle
Will Saints’ Soul-Searching Pay Off?
The NFC South is a mess, which means the Saints are still very much in the hunt. The division is reminiscent of the NFC East from not so long ago. Things are just pretty bad all around. Naturally, lots of rumors are starting to swirl about Saints players and their futures, but they are just those right now. It's hard to imagine New Orleans trading anyone if they still have a shot to make something of their season. Of course, it's worth noting that the NFL's trade deadline is quickly approaching on Nov. 1.
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars Officially Trade James Robinson to Jets
James Robinson's time as a Jacksonville Jaguars has, officially, ended. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report Monday night that the Jaguars had traded Robinson to the New York Jets, who lost rookie running back sensation Breece Hall to a season-ending ACL injury on Sunday. According to ESPN's...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rising After Packers Win?
The Washington Commanders are searching for their third straight win this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. With a win, the Commanders will move back to .500 and remain in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, even though the odds are still long in the rough NFC East. Compared to...
Wichita Eagle
Jalen Hurts Presents “Awesome Challenge” for Steelers
Mike Tomlin isn't used to losing. This is Tomlin's 16th season as the head coach in Pittsburgh, which is the NFL's definition of continuity. Since Chuck Noll showed up to take over the Steelers in 1969, the organization has only had three head coaches and all of them have won Super Bowls. Tomlin, who hasn't had a losing campaign in his first 15 tries, is almost sure to join Noll and Bill Cowher in the Pro Football Hall of Fame down the road.
Wichita Eagle
Jones Officially on IR; Dolphins Makes Other Moves
The Miami Dolphins made the expected move of putting safety Brandon Jones on injured reserve, one of four roster moves the team made Tuesday. The other moves involved the practice squad, with the team signing DB Jamal Perry and WR Calvin Jackson and putting WR Freddie Swain on the practice squad injured list.
Wichita Eagle
Mecole Hardman’s 3-touchdown day in Chiefs win at 49ers included this rare feat by a WR
Patrick Mahomes has a theory on why Mecole Hardman is made for jet-sweeps. “What makes Mecole so good at it is, obviously he’s super-fast, but he runs really hard,” Mahomes said. “A lot of times you get smaller receivers, and they want to get to the sideline, get yards and get out of bounds. Mecole gets his foot in the ground and gets upfield and trusts his blockers.
Wichita Eagle
‘Safe Haven’: Dak Prescott Leans on RBs, Defense as Cowboys Beat Lions
The best friends for a quarterback returning after being out to injury?. Well, a running game and defense, of course. Dak Prescott leaned on his backfield mates and those on the opposite side of the ball, as the Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: ‘Epitome’ of Selflessness, Says QB Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys fans have seen the heartwarming friendship that quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott share since first entering the league together in 2016. Quickly taking the NFL by storm as rookies, they became the faces of one of the biggest franchises in sports. However, that on-field chemistry...
Wichita Eagle
Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 8 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) find themselves heading to the bayou to take don't the New Orleans Saints (2-5) on Sunday. The Raiders' offense is on fire, and a win in the Big Easy is critical for the to keep their hopes of a playoff birth alive. DC Patrick...
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs fought hard in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills but ultimately came up short, and they'll have a chance to right the ship on Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers. For the first time since the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory back in February of 2020,...
Wichita Eagle
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ dominating win vs. SF 49ers
Tommy Townsend trotted onto the field with fewer than four minutes left in the game Sunday, and for the first and only time, the Chiefs would use their punter to actually punt a football. Against the No. 1-ranked defense in the league. Well, formerly the No. 1-ranked defense in the...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s what inspired Chiefs players in the halftime locker room vs. 49ers
JuJu Smith-Schuster leaned over the microphone, ready to take reporters back to what he saw at halftime. This was about a half-hour after the Kansas City Chiefs’ 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, and Smith-Schuster was asked for examples of how the team kept up its confidence after a slow start.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots-Jets Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Jets won their fourth consecutive road game both straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) in Week 7 at Denver, but the victory came at great costs. New York lost dynamic rookie running back Breece Hall (ACL), as well as offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) for the season. Robert...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s how the Chiefs distributed playing time in Week 7’s win at San Francisco 49ers
The Chiefs out-bullied the bully in Sunday’s 44-23 blowout of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Facing a physical 49ers team that entered the weekend ranked at or near the top of multiple defensive categories, the Chiefs’ offense totaled 529 yards. Kansas City also produced eight explosive plays, defined as 20 or more yards, and averaged 9.1 yards per play.
Wichita Eagle
Dana White discusses ban on UFC fighters wagering: ‘It doesn’t look good – more optics than anything’
ABU DHABI – UFC fighters aren’t allowed to wager on themselves, according to a recent company memo distributed to athletes and their teams, and promotion president Dana White recently explained why he agrees with the policy. “Gambling is opening up everywhere in every state,” White told MMA Junkie...
