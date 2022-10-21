ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension

Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
Vols in the NFL: Tracking former Tennessee stars in Week 7

The 2022 NFL season is underway and several former Tennessee players were in action and having productive performances during Week 7. Darrell Taylor made a big play on defense, rookie Alontae Taylor returned from injury and rookie Cade Mays made his NFL debut. Alvin Kamara kept his momentum going as well with another 100-yard game.
