This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local itemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: 1950s edition
This is a great color photo of the exterior of Wrigley Field and the famous marquee, which was (generally) painted that aqua-blue color until 1965, when it became its now-iconic red. Given the dress of the people in the photo and the team shown as the Cubs’ opponent, it wasn’t...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws Harrison Bader under the bus for not knowing batting order
The New York Yankees‘ offense has gone quiet during the playoffs, notably against the Houston Astros over the first two games of the ALCS. With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night, the Bombers will have a tough task ahead of them, despite traveling back to the Bronx and having their home fans cheering them on.
Chicago Bears plan to move to Arlington Heights is in danger of getting shot down…by Arlington Heights
The Chicago Bears moving out of the city and to a new stadium in the suburbs isn’t the sure thing it has been seeming like. Rumors of the Bears demise in Chicago have been greatly exaggerated — or something like that. The team itself is absolutely terrible with...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs and days off in post-season series
Commentators on broadcasts of the current League Championship Series have made much of the fact that if either series goes the full 7 games, teams will square off on 5 straight days to complete it. The Cubs have played post-season games as many as 6 days in row no fewer...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs' big drop in home runs
The Cubs had a pronounced power outage at the plate in 2022. They finished the season with 159 home runs, 51 fewer than their 210 in the previous season. That's a drop of 32.1 percent -- nearly one third. ... You don't have to go back very far to find...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
All-time homers vs. steals, updated
Just before the start of the 2019 Major League season, I wrote about an historic home run that would be hit in the not-too-distant future. That homer would mark the first time in the history of MLB that there had been more total homer runs than stolen bases in regular-season games.
Joe Maddon says Rizzo 'anchor' Cubs should have kept
One of Joe Maddon’s big disappointments managing the Cubs, he said, is that he and the core didn’t get the chance to keep going after 2019. He also believes the players from that group they’ll miss the most in their financially motivated rebuild are shortstop Javy Báez and — maybe most of all — Anthony Rizzo, he said.
KSDK
Should the Cardinals make coaching staff changes? | Locked On Cardinals
Should the St. Louis Cardinals fire hitting coach Jeff Albert and/or pitching coach Mike Maddux? Why don't the Cardinals spend more money?
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks weekend edition
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. I saw a report that the White Sox are going to interview Ozzie Guillen....
South Side Sox
White Sox flip the bird to fans by canceling SoxFest for the third straight year
Here we all are, waiting on pins and needles for the new manager announcement, and instead, we get poked in the rear. Yesterday afternoon, Scott Merkin broke the news that the Sox had pulled the plug on SoxFest for 2023. Canceling SoxFest fueled the fire for many fans, and an...
Some former Chicago Cubs players are 2022 NL champions
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the 2022 World Series as the National League Champions! They are an 87-win team that made the playoffs as the lowest-seeded team. It is cool for local Chicago folks to know that the Chicago Cubs have some influence on this Phillies team that is headed to the biggest series of the season.
Bob Melvin ripped for bullpen management in crushing Padres loss
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin was criticized by many for a decision he made — or perhaps did not make — in the 8th inning of Game 5 of the NLCS Sunday. Melvin was widely ripped for not bringing in closer Josh Hader to face Bryce Harper with one on and one out in the 8th inning of Game 5. Melvin instead stuck with reliever Robert Suarez, who gave up a go-ahead two-run home run to Harper.
Yes, the White Sox should go back to the well and give Ozzie Guillen a call
It might be another retread, but if the White Sox are insisting on going back to the managerial well then they can do a lot worse than Ozzie Guillen. With one of the best rosters in MLB, at least on paper, the Chicago White Sox should still be playing this deep into October. Unfortunately, the decision to hire Tony La Russa backfired so aggressively that it might have closed the championship window so much as it ripped it out of the house.
Eddie Olczyk’s return to the United Center ‘an emotional time,’ but he stands by his ‘business and lifestyle decision’ to leave the Chicago Blackhawks booth
During the first intermission of the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-4 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, Eddie Olczyk emerged from behind a door marked “KRAKEN TV.” Seeing the former Hawks color analyst come out of the visitor’s booth at the United Center is like seeing a Seattleite sipping Dunkin’ Donuts coffee. It was Olczyk’s first return to the UC to call a Kraken game as part of the ...
Falter, Clevinger Exit Game Before End of 1st Inning, a Postseason First Since 1932
For the first time in a postseason game since game four of the 1932 World Series, neither starting pitcher made it out of the first inning, in game four of the National League Championship Series Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson and San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin both were forced to go to their bullpens early, as starting pitchers Bailey Falter and Mike Clevinger each allowed at least three runs and failed to record three outs.
Field Gulls
Is Pete in Chicago playing Pinball?
In the pinball world, this weekend is one of the most important events of the year; the Chicago Pinball Expo. Here is a photo snapped today (Friday 10/21). How in the world is this NOT Pete Carroll playing the new James Bond game?!? The resemblence is uncanny. Perhaps with the trade deadline aproaching, there is reason for him to visit the Bears?
Vote for the best Chicago band ever
After another close finish in the Final Four, we are down to the championship. Chicago over Earth Wind & Fire (57%-43%)Styx over Cheap Trick (51%-49%) Styx on stage at the Hammersmith Odeon in 1978. Photo: Fin Costello/RedfernsThis Chicago vs. Styx matchup is all we could have hoped for. We can't decide who is more important to rock 'n' roll in the Windy City — that's up to you! Both lead singers, Peter Cetera and Dennis DeYoung, grew up on the South Side. Cetera is from Morgan Park; DeYoung hails from Roseland. Chicago started in 1967, Styx in '72. Chicago scored 21 Top 10 singles, and Styx had 16 in the Top 40. They both produced great music videos. 🗳 The voting is open. We'll reveal the winner tomorrow!
Terry Francona makes decision on Guardians future after MLB playoff appearance
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has faced retirement rumors over the past couple of seasons. Francona recently made his final decision on managing in 2023, per Mandy Bell. “I want to see that group grow,” Francona said in reference to the Guardians’ core group of players. “I want to be...
Jose Quintana’s resurgence sets up intriguing trip to free agency
When the Pirates inked veteran starter Jose Quintana to a one-year, $2M deal last November, it generated little fanfare. After a couple of rough seasons, Quintana was no longer viewed as a reliable starting option and expectations on the 33-year-old were minimal. However, the Pirates’ modest bet on Quintana paid off handsomely, as the southpaw will go down as one of the better free agent signings of the 2021-22 offseason.
