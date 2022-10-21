Local affordable housing developers say funding shortfalls could mean less affordable housing in the future — even as the need increases. Since its creation in 1986, federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) have provided the majority of funding for subsidized housing. The need for that kind of housing has accelerated in recent years as rents have outpaced wages and market rate housing falls out of reach for more residents of cities like Cincinnati. Studies suggest Cincinnati needs about 30,000 more units of housing affordable to its lowest income residents.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO