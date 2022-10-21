ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

WCPO

Mishap could send Butler County absentee ballots to wrong place, BOE says it impacts 'small portion of voters'

HAMILTON, Ohio — A printing mishap has the potential to send some Butler County absentee ballots to the wrong place. "The good news is that this is a very, very small portion of voters," Butler County Board of Elections Deputy Director Eric Corbin said. "The number we identified is 30 voters out of the 22,000 that have requested (absentee ballots)."
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

Hamilton County launching a new court docket for people convicted of nonviolent crimes

A new docket in Hamilton County Courts could help some inmates convicted of nonviolent crimes reenter society early. Common Pleas Judge Wendy Cross told Hamilton County Commissioners today that the new Welcome Home Docket she is overseeing could bring people home to live productive lives before their sentences for non-violent crimes are finished — and save taxpayers money.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

Affordable housing developers say federal funding isn't keeping up with costs. That's a problem

Local affordable housing developers say funding shortfalls could mean less affordable housing in the future — even as the need increases. Since its creation in 1986, federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) have provided the majority of funding for subsidized housing. The need for that kind of housing has accelerated in recent years as rents have outpaced wages and market rate housing falls out of reach for more residents of cities like Cincinnati. Studies suggest Cincinnati needs about 30,000 more units of housing affordable to its lowest income residents.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHAS11

Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years

Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
BATAVIA, OH
dayton.com

Local food pantries say they need more help now than ever

Numbers went up during height of COVID-19 pandemic and did not lower. The need for food for families in Butler County is up, according to local pantry managers. And as the holidays approach, some are asking the public to give a little earlier to help. One pantry experiencing an influx...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $700,000 from family-owned Clermont County business

SARDINIA, Ohio — A woman from Sardinia, Ohio, accused of stealing more than $700,000 from the family-owned business that she was an employee of has pleaded guilty. According to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio, Tina Coday-Townes, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than $700,000 from the family-owned business for which she worked.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
gmufourthestate.com

JUSTICE AT MASON MADNESS

On Oct. 14, Mason Madness was in full effect and the Mason community united at EagleBank Arena for musical performances, dance performances, basketball, and much more. Mason is currently in a vulnerable state due to the social justice and political controversy the community has faced. “We demand justice” has been the trending phrase specifically for the black community at Mason. Teon Frazier who serves as the Vice President of the Rhotau Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Inc. explained how his fraternity made this decision for him to speak.
MASON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Two men sentenced on drug charges

TROY — Two men were sentenced this week on drugs charges in the Miami County Common Pleas Court by Judge Stacy M. Wall. Leneil Alexander, 65, of Dayton, was sentenced on two counts of first-degree felony trafficking in drugs with a minimum prison term of 10 years and a maximum of 15 years along with a total fine of $20,000. This does not include court costs and restitution for drug tests. The sentencing occurred on Friday, Oct. 21.
DAYTON, OH

