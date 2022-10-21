Read full article on original website
Related
WCPO
Mishap could send Butler County absentee ballots to wrong place, BOE says it impacts 'small portion of voters'
HAMILTON, Ohio — A printing mishap has the potential to send some Butler County absentee ballots to the wrong place. "The good news is that this is a very, very small portion of voters," Butler County Board of Elections Deputy Director Eric Corbin said. "The number we identified is 30 voters out of the 22,000 that have requested (absentee ballots)."
wvxu.org
Hamilton County launching a new court docket for people convicted of nonviolent crimes
A new docket in Hamilton County Courts could help some inmates convicted of nonviolent crimes reenter society early. Common Pleas Judge Wendy Cross told Hamilton County Commissioners today that the new Welcome Home Docket she is overseeing could bring people home to live productive lives before their sentences for non-violent crimes are finished — and save taxpayers money.
wvxu.org
Council amends Affordable Housing Trust Fund rules as the first subsidized project is announced
A lengthy debate in a Cincinnati Council committee Tuesday resulted in a compromise over the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, but not one most advocates are pleased with. The committee voted 5-3 to restrict $5 million of the fund to units affordable to households making 80% or less of the Area Median Income (AMI).
wvxu.org
Council finalizes plan for $7M in carryover budget after lengthy debate on neighborhood projects
Council members split on how to spend what’s left of Cincinnati’s carryover budget in a 6-3 vote Monday in the Budget and Finance Committee. The roughly $7.3 million is split between a few priorities:. $3 million for pedestrian safety. $1.3 million for deferred maintenance on recreation facilities. $1...
wvxu.org
Affordable housing developers say federal funding isn't keeping up with costs. That's a problem
Local affordable housing developers say funding shortfalls could mean less affordable housing in the future — even as the need increases. Since its creation in 1986, federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) have provided the majority of funding for subsidized housing. The need for that kind of housing has accelerated in recent years as rents have outpaced wages and market rate housing falls out of reach for more residents of cities like Cincinnati. Studies suggest Cincinnati needs about 30,000 more units of housing affordable to its lowest income residents.
wvxu.org
MSD's impervious surface fee is still in the works, but not everyone is sold on the idea
Cincinnati's Metropolitan Sewer District could charge those who own large parking lots, garages and other impervious surfaces for runoff those structures cause, but it's not a done deal yet. Hamilton County Commissioners Tuesday heard an update about MSD's research into an impervious surface fee. The sewer district is in the...
Paying the disabled like everyone else would reduce poverty, economists say
Paying the disabled like everyone else would reduce poverty, economists say. The post Paying the disabled like everyone else would reduce poverty, economists say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
wvxu.org
'The reality is, there is not a quick fix' for the bus driver shortage, CPS Superintendent says
The Cincinnati School Board is looking for answers to address the issue of retaining enough bus drivers to transport students to school. Board member Mary Wineberg said she's been getting a lot of emails from parents with concerns about delays and driver mistakes. "Children arriving late to school, being picked...
buckeyefirearms.org
Report: Nan Whaley's City of Dayton pays $615,000+, shutters ShotSpotter system after 4 years
WKEF (ABC Dayton) is reporting that the City of Dayton has decided to shut down the city's pricey ShotSpotter system after just four years, admitting the expensive system has led to an average of just 18.5 arrests per year despite having spent over $615,000. From the article:. In 2023, Dayton’s...
wvxu.org
For the first time in two decades, Butler County is putting together a transit plan
Butler County's bus service is getting ready to re-envision itself — but it needs residents to weigh in. The Butler County Regional Transit Authority is working to determine where it can make improvements to bus service throughout the region — and how to fund those improvements. The effort...
Sheriff McGuffey revokes male inmates' tablets after months of broken windows
Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey permanently revoked computer tablets from all male inmates more than a month ago because of repeated damage to jail windows.
Northmont City Schools teacher resigns after misconduct allegation involving student
CLAYTON — A Northmont City Schools teacher has resigned following an allegation of misconduct with a student earlier this month. The staff member voluntarily resigned his position, effective immediately, a spokesperson for the school district confirmed with News Center 7 on Monday. According to a letter News Center 7...
beckersasc.com
Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years
Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
dayton.com
Local food pantries say they need more help now than ever
Numbers went up during height of COVID-19 pandemic and did not lower. The need for food for families in Butler County is up, according to local pantry managers. And as the holidays approach, some are asking the public to give a little earlier to help. One pantry experiencing an influx...
WLWT 5
Woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $700,000 from family-owned Clermont County business
SARDINIA, Ohio — A woman from Sardinia, Ohio, accused of stealing more than $700,000 from the family-owned business that she was an employee of has pleaded guilty. According to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio, Tina Coday-Townes, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than $700,000 from the family-owned business for which she worked.
wvxu.org
Police divers assist in Ohio River clean-up (and maybe solve a cold case in the process)
Local law enforcement officers are helping to clean up the Ohio River and some cold cases this week. Members of the Hamilton County Police Association Dive and Recovery Team are working with Living Lands and Waters to remove vehicles from under the water. Callie Schaser with the nonprofit group says...
Greene County man identified as victim of deadly crash in Clinton County Monday morning
GREENE TWP., Clinton County — State troopers identified a Jamestown man as the victim of a deadly crash on state Route 73 in Clinton County Monday morning. >>3 dead, including suspected gunman, in St. Louis school shooting. Jeffrey Bruggeman, 37, of Jamestown was identified as the man killed in...
gmufourthestate.com
JUSTICE AT MASON MADNESS
On Oct. 14, Mason Madness was in full effect and the Mason community united at EagleBank Arena for musical performances, dance performances, basketball, and much more. Mason is currently in a vulnerable state due to the social justice and political controversy the community has faced. “We demand justice” has been the trending phrase specifically for the black community at Mason. Teon Frazier who serves as the Vice President of the Rhotau Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Inc. explained how his fraternity made this decision for him to speak.
miamivalleytoday.com
Two men sentenced on drug charges
TROY — Two men were sentenced this week on drugs charges in the Miami County Common Pleas Court by Judge Stacy M. Wall. Leneil Alexander, 65, of Dayton, was sentenced on two counts of first-degree felony trafficking in drugs with a minimum prison term of 10 years and a maximum of 15 years along with a total fine of $20,000. This does not include court costs and restitution for drug tests. The sentencing occurred on Friday, Oct. 21.
Comments / 0