Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump for testimony and records, saying he 'orchestrated' plot to overturn 2020 election
Because they have nothing else, only want to tell one side, theirs which is made up and orchestrated by our government…..because they hated he didn’t bow to their ways….
Enough with all this nonsense already!!! All these Democrats and never trumpers have done is divided the country. These same people need to look at themselves in the mirror and realize all the harm they have created
YES YES YES he orchestrated the riot that resulted in the death of an American and although it’s still going to be tough finding him guilty because he is a very wealthy and now powerful white man it will be a GREAT DAY for America if he is convicted!
