Washington State

Elon Musk Twitter layoffs: The billionaire will cut three out of four workers, report says

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter’s workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report Thursday by The Washington Post.

Musk has told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he plans to cut nearly 75% of Twitter’s employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew, according to the report. The newspaper cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the deliberations.

San Francisco-based Twitter and a representative for Musk attorney Alex Spiro did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

While job cuts have been expected regardless of the sale, the magnitude of Musk’s planned cuts are far more extreme than anything Twitter had planned. Musk himself has alluded to the need to cull some of the company’s staff in the past, but he hadn’t given a specific number — at least not publicly.

“A 75% headcount cut would indicate, at least out of the gates, stronger free cash flow and profitability, which would be attractive to investors looking to get in on the deal,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. “That said, you can’t cut your way to growth.”

Did Elon Musk Buy Twitter?

Ives added that such a drastic reduction in Twitter’s workforce would likely set the company back years.

Already, experts, nonprofits and even Twitter’s own staff have warned that pulling back investments on content moderation and data security could hurt Twitter and its users. With as drastic a reduction as Musk may be planning, the platform could quickly become overrun with harmful content and spam — the latter of which the Tesla CEO himself has said he’ll address if he becomes owner of the company.

Will Elon Musk or Won't He?:Elon Musk says he wants to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Is the Twitter deal back on? What happens now?

Kanye makes move on Parler:After being locked out of Twitter, Ye set to buy conservative social media platform Parler

After his initial $44 billion bid in April to buy Twitter, Musk backed out of the deal, contending Twitter misrepresented the number of fake “spam bot” accounts on its platform. Twitter sued, and a Delaware judge has given both sides until Oct. 28 to work out details. Otherwise, there will be a trial in November.

Comments / 189

LongSummerDays
4d ago

Hahaha, democrats said tax the rich that are providing jobs and now they have to layoff. The same democrats that believes money can grow on trees and they can live off it for as long as taxpayers are being extorted to support democrats and the welfare legislations they passed with their democrat majority.

Reply(59)
27
Bob Ellis
4d ago

You leftist do realize Twitter was going to get rid of about 1/3 of their staff before Musk got into the deal. You have to make money or you can't pay your people and Twitter was not making money.

Reply(3)
23
top gunner
4d ago

Good for Elon! He knows the liberals working there are not going to play fair! The democrats only like it when they have a advantage! Maybe now free speech will balance the narrative!! Not like the FBI telling Facebook not to mention the laptop before the elections!! If that doesn’t wake up people nothing will. Red wave coming soon!!! 👍🏻🇺🇸

Reply(3)
15
