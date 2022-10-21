ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA

Miranda Lambert shares adorable photos from her 'best lunch date ever' with her 'paw paw'

By Carena Liptak
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n2q60_0ihySV6T00

Miranda Lambert was destined to be a country girl ever since she was 8 years old, thanks to a special gift from her grandfather.

The singer shared two selfies this week from a "lunch date" with her grandfather, the man she calls "Paw Paw Hughes," explaining a little bit of the special relationship they've had over the years.

"He bought me my first pair of cowboy boots and cowboy hat when I was 8. Guess he knew back then I was gonna be a country girl forever," Lambert wrote in the caption of her post. "Love you so much Paw Paw Hughes (my mama's daddy.) Best lunch date ever."

The two photos show Miranda and her grandpa cracking up -- a frequent pastime for them, she explained.

"He has the best stories and the best sense of humor," the singer told her fans. "We were both laughing in pic 2 because he said, 'Who is taking the picture?' I said, 'Me...it's a selfie.'"

Lambert's been enjoying a little downtime after the first leg of her show, "Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency."

She'll hit the stage once again in late November.

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Still Trying' For A Baby After Overcoming Marital Woes

The country sensation seems to have patched up recent relationship issues with her "ride or die" husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and is eager to start a family of her own. According to a source, “Miranda and Brendan are still going strong" despite small hiccups over the former police officer and award-winning singer's conflicting jobs. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”
Decider.com

‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes

Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
People

Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie

Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
Us Weekly

Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Prevention

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok

Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More

Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
People

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life

Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’

Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.
NEW JERSEY STATE
OK! Magazine

Boy Mom! See Photos Of Carrie Underwood's Cutest Moments With Her 2 Sons

Country cuties! While Carrie Underwood was a single lady from Oklahoma when she first came onto the scene in 2005 via American Idol, fans have watch her grown into a wife, mother and a Grammy-winning songstress.Scroll down to see a few adorable photos of the star with her sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3.Three's CompanyIn 2018, Underwood had her eldest son and her husband, Mike Fisher, by her side as she received a star on the Walk of Fame — and she even mentioned them in her speech."Thank you for believing in me as a human, as a wife, as...
OKLAHOMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Ex Gavin Rossdale Seen In Rare Photo Together At Son Apollo’s Football Game

Gwen Stefani, 53, and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 56, had a family Sunday on Oct. 16 to support their youngest son, Apollo, 8, during his flag football game. Of course, the “Rich Girl” songstress showed up in absolute style with green paint-splattered jeans, a white undershirt with a long sleeve crop top layered over it, and her signature bold red lip. She completed the look with multiple accessories, including an army trucker hat with a Wienerschnitzel logo on the front, round sunglasses, and burgundy nails to match her lipstick. Gwen also showed up in full mom style, as she carried a folding lawn chair with her to the sporting event.
GMA

GMA

72K+
Followers
9K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy