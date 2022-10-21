Atticus W. Edwards

Atticus William Edwards (kiss kiss) passed away unexpectedly at home on Oct. 17, 2022, at four months old. He was born on June 16, 2022. During his brief stay on earth, he enjoyed his father’s singing, cuddles with mommy, being read to and being loved on by his brothers and sisters.

He will be remembered for his beautiful blue eyes and contagious smile that lit up a room.

He is survived by his parents Herbert W. Edwards IV and Kaitlyn M. Schilling-Williams; his siblings Emilia, Rhylin, Charlotte and Oliver; paternal grandparents Herbert W. Edwards III; maternal grandparents Mark A. Williams and Elena M. Castellini; and maternal great-grandparents William C. and Linda J. Schilling.

He was predeceased by his brother Jackson Patrick Edwards and paternal grandmother Cindy A. Edwards.

Services will be held at Grace Chapel in Skaneateles, on Monday, Oct. 24, at 11am.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.