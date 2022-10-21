Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Vidalia woman attempts to flee Concordia Parish Jail; nearly strikes deputies with SUV
VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, 26-year-old Kristen Berry was being processed in the Concordia Parish Jail. While she was in the booking area, a warrant was presented to Berry, and she allegedly called her probation officer. According to officials, a parish resident then entered the...
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
Bunkie man killed Sunday in single-vehicle Evangeline Parish crash
A Bunkie man was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash near St. Landry in Evangeline Parish, State Police said.
avoyellestoday.com
Wanted Fugitive Captured by APSO
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force were actively assisting The Mansura Police Department in finding and apprehending 18-year-old Chadrick L. James of Marksville, LA. On August 26, 2022, James committed the offenses of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons in Mansura, LA.
theadvocate.com
Authorities investigating a Saturday afternoon homicide, according to Opelousas Police
Around 2:40 p.m., Opelousas police responded to a call to the 100 block of South Academy Street about someone being shot. Once police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshots lying on the roadways, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon. Officers attempted to adminster lifesaving measures but the...
kalb.com
Pineville police officer arrested for theft, malfeasance in office
PINEVILLE La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a Pineville police officer following an allegation of theft of evidence from within the Pineville Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau. State police arrested Donald A. Goff, 31. He is charged with malfeasance in office and theft over $5,000. Goff was booked...
kalb.com
Leesville Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash in Vernon Parish that claimed the life of a 39-year-old man on Oct. 20. According to LSP, 39-year-old Clemente Bellah was driving a Toyota SUV eastbound on LA-1146. For reasons unknown, Bellah veered off the road into a ditch, then hit a tree. The vehicle then became engulfed in flamed and Bellah was pronounced dead on the scene.
cenlanow.com
Alexandria Police investigating Friday bank robbery
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery this afternoon at the First Federal Bank of Louisiana location on Jackson Street. APD officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 5600 block of Jackson Street in reference to a...
Former Louisiana police officer accused of beating teen restrained in hospital bed, convicted of malfeasance
Opelousas police officer fired after beating a Black teen, convicted on three counts of malfeasance in office
kalb.com
Arrest made following investigation of the death of teen at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made in relation to an ongoing investigation of the recent death of 17-year-old Giah Barrere, whose body was found at the Paragon Casino Resort on October 3. The Tunica-Biloxi Police Department arrested Alexis Noel Dauzat, 21, of Marksville, for one count of...
Fatal shooting in Opelousas leaves one man dead
One man is now dead in Opelousas after shots rang out at the 100 block of S. Academy St. Police are still locating a suspect. The victim's identity will be released once direct family is notified.
cenlanow.com
Employee volunteer efforts highlighted in special series on Cleco in the community
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Children in central Louisiana are being introduced to the joys of America’s favorite pastime – softball – thanks to the efforts of Devin and Jeremy Dicus, coaches for a Cleco-sponsored little league team. The brothers, who are Cleco employees, work with 12 young players on the importance of teamwork, healthy competition and how to have fun.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Alert issued for Louisiana teen last seen in Mississippi
A BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a missing teenage girl from Ferriday was issued Friday by the Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Maddie Naff, 17, was last seen at Rosalie in Natchez and left her vehicle there. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on...
Man to be sentenced for murdering woman, hiding her body in wooded area in Louisiana
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Florida man was convicted Wednesday and will be sentenced for in two weeks for killing a Pineville woman in 2019 and concealing her body in a wooded area in St. Landry Parish. Robert McPhearson, now 35, will likely face life in prison without the possibility of parole for […]
Louisiana Woman Dies in Morning House Fire, Cause and Use of Smoke Detectors Unknown
Louisiana Woman Dies in Morning House Fire, Cause and Use of Smoke Detectors Unknown. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, Louisiana State Fire Marshal (LASFM) deputies resumed their investigation into a fatal house fire in Winnfield that killed a female resident. On Wednesday, October 19, just before 11 a.m.,...
cenlanow.com
Pineville PD: Shots fired last night result in arrest of convicted felon
PINEVILLE, La (WNTZ) – Yesterday, the Pineville Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of Byron Street. Upon arrival of our patrol officers and assisted by investigators from the criminal investigation division, they identified suspects at 314 Byron Street. After further investigation, PPD...
Victim runs to home after being shot in Opelousas
Opelousas Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Hayward and Mouton St.
Louisiana man arrested after allegedly taking cell phone videos up woman's skirt
A casino-goer in Louisiana is under arrest after allegedly shooting intrusive video of a woman without her consent. John T. Metoyer, 56, was taken into custody Monday for an incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, October 1.
Group of juvenile inmates transferred to Angola Tuesday, a look inside the facility
The site will be a "temporary facility", used to rehabilitate young inmates, through therapeutic services.
