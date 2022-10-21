PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Children in central Louisiana are being introduced to the joys of America’s favorite pastime – softball – thanks to the efforts of Devin and Jeremy Dicus, coaches for a Cleco-sponsored little league team. The brothers, who are Cleco employees, work with 12 young players on the importance of teamwork, healthy competition and how to have fun.

