Citrus County Chronicle

DeRozan, Vucevic lead way as Bulls beat Celtics 120-102

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls looked as if they were on their way to a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. The game turned out to be a romp, just not the kind that it looked like it would be. DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added...
3 Realistic Russell Westbrook Trade Destinations

The Russell Westbrook experiment in Los Angeles appears to have reached a point where it’s simply not going to work. While the Lakers continue to talk with teams about a trade, let’s examine three realistic trade destinations for the former MVP. Charlotte Hornets The Lakers had interest in Terry Rozier during the offseason and nothing […]
Yardbarker

Early foul trouble for Trae Young results in Hawks first loss

The Atlanta Hawks haven’t faced the stiffest competition thus far, beating the Rockets and Magic. Atlanta was back at it Sunday evening, looking to start the season 3-0 as they hosted the hobbled Hornets. Unfortunately, the Hawks were unable to even sniff Charolette in the second half, losing 126-109.
numberfire.com

Seth Curry (ankle) out again Monday for Nets

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will not play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry continues to deal with the recovery of his left ankle injury, and as a result, he will remain sidelined through Monday night. He's expected to play again at some point, though it's not known exactly when he'll be ready.
SB Nation

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray look like the devastating duo the Atlanta Hawks were hoping for

After a blockbuster trade sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, many people forgot about the other backcourt collaboration that had been orchestrated earlier this summer in Atlanta. However, the new pairing of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray still has plenty of intrigue around them. And in three games together, the tandem has begun to live up to their billing.
The Associated Press

Bruins improve to 6-1; beat Stars 3-1 behind Hall, Ullmark

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday. David Pastrnak added a power-play goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron had an empty-netter with 27 seconds to go for the Bruins, who remained unbeaten at home at 5-0 in coach Jim Montgomery’s first season running the team. Wyatt Johnston scored for Dallas (4-2-1), which dropped its second straight game. Jake Oettinger made 26 saves.
