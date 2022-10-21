Read full article on original website
Related
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans’ OT loss to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live updates
Things aren't slowing down for the Memphis Grizzlies. They'll play against the Brooklyn Nets in their fourth game in the season's first six days. Monday is the second home game for the Grizzlies (2-1). They won their first matchup against the New York Knicks before splitting road games in Houston and Dallas.
Charlotte Hornets Defeat Atlanta Hawks 126-109
Summary, stats, and highlights from the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
Report: Darius Garland targeting Friday return for Cavs vs. Celtics
The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the 2022-23 season with high expectations. Unfortunately, they hit a snag when starting point guard Darius Garland went down with an eye injury in the team’s season opener against the Toronto Raptors. Garland is reportedly eyeing a Friday return. However, his absence could possibly extend...
Citrus County Chronicle
DeRozan, Vucevic lead way as Bulls beat Celtics 120-102
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls looked as if they were on their way to a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. The game turned out to be a romp, just not the kind that it looked like it would be. DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added...
nbcsportsedge.com
The Player Prop bets to make for Monday Night: Morant, Embiid, DeRozan
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Joel Embiid O/U 28.5 Points vs. Pacers. Joel Embiid...
3 Realistic Russell Westbrook Trade Destinations
The Russell Westbrook experiment in Los Angeles appears to have reached a point where it’s simply not going to work. While the Lakers continue to talk with teams about a trade, let’s examine three realistic trade destinations for the former MVP. Charlotte Hornets The Lakers had interest in Terry Rozier during the offseason and nothing […]
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns doesn't like Anthony Edwards' diet: 'We're high-level athletes'
Minnesota Timberwolves' All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns says teammate Anthony Edwards needs to change up his diet after a rough performance on Monday.
Yardbarker
Early foul trouble for Trae Young results in Hawks first loss
The Atlanta Hawks haven’t faced the stiffest competition thus far, beating the Rockets and Magic. Atlanta was back at it Sunday evening, looking to start the season 3-0 as they hosted the hobbled Hornets. Unfortunately, the Hawks were unable to even sniff Charolette in the second half, losing 126-109.
NBA
Brandon Ingram out, two Pelicans questionable to play in Mavericks game Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS (2-1) Sunday loss vs Utah. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Javale Magee. Season Series. Oct. 25: vs. Dallas, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7: at Dallas, 7 p.m. Feb. 2: at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Yardbarker
Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans prediction, pick, odds: Relieved Pels host Mavs
After the New Orleans Pelicans lost their top two players as well as their home opener on Sunday night, they were relieved Monday to find that neither injury is serious. It remained unclear whether Brandon Ingram (head) or Zion Williamson (bruised hip) will be available Tuesday night when the Pelicans host the Dallas Mavericks.
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (ankle) out again Monday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will not play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry continues to deal with the recovery of his left ankle injury, and as a result, he will remain sidelined through Monday night. He's expected to play again at some point, though it's not known exactly when he'll be ready.
SB Nation
Trae Young and Dejounte Murray look like the devastating duo the Atlanta Hawks were hoping for
After a blockbuster trade sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, many people forgot about the other backcourt collaboration that had been orchestrated earlier this summer in Atlanta. However, the new pairing of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray still has plenty of intrigue around them. And in three games together, the tandem has begun to live up to their billing.
Bruins improve to 6-1; beat Stars 3-1 behind Hall, Ullmark
BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday. David Pastrnak added a power-play goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron had an empty-netter with 27 seconds to go for the Bruins, who remained unbeaten at home at 5-0 in coach Jim Montgomery’s first season running the team. Wyatt Johnston scored for Dallas (4-2-1), which dropped its second straight game. Jake Oettinger made 26 saves.
FortyEightMinutes
Columbus, OH
202
Followers
2K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT
Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.https://fortyeightminutes.com
Comments / 0