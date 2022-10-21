ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'

Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
HOLAUSA

Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
SheKnows

Prince Harry Joked That He & Meghan Markle ‘Basically Have 5 Children’ Between Archie, Lilibet, & Their Dogs

Prince Harry‘s positive spirit seems to have returned following the death and mourning period of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In an adorable video chat with this year’s winners of the WellChild Awards — awards that celebrate the resilience of kids who live with illness on a daily basis — Harry sweetly spoke to a child whose service dog, Hope, hopped into the video frame, which prompted the royal dog lover to cheekily recount his family dynamic thanks to his own pups.
Men's Health

LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband

LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
People

Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations

Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16 Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday. Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the...
Footwear News

Madonna’s Son David Banda Soars In 6-Inch Block Heels & Sparkling Suit for 17th Birthday Party With Twin Sisters

Madonna’s youngest son David Banda celebrated his 17th birthday with a disco-themed bash. On Sunday, the world renowned pop icon uploaded a video on Instagram from the night’s festivities. The video sees Banda getting down on the dance floor with his mother and twin sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone. The family partied amongst balloons and sparkling decorations.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen

American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.

