Read full article on original website
Related
Ree Drummond’s Husband Ladd Reveals ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star Has Been Bar Hopping Lately
Ree Drummond's husband Ladd revealed a surprising secret about 'The Pioneer Woman' star. She has been drinking at bars with her sister Betsy, a bar-hopping habit she didn't used to have.
Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'
Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
Chip and Joanna Gaines Said Their Son Crew Taught Them a Powerful Life Lesson
Chip and Joanna Gaines shared how their youngest son Crew really helped them slow down and pause to enjoy moments 'full of wonder.'
Drew Scott Designed the Most Whimsical Nursery for His Son! See Photos of Parker’s Room
After years as a realtor with a booming television career, Drew Scott put his home improvement skills to the test when designing the nursery for his first child. The Property Brothers star and his wife, Linda Phan, welcomed their son, Parker James, in May 2022. The pair renovated the cutest room for their baby boy and revealed the final product on social media.
Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news
Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
Prince Harry Joked That He & Meghan Markle ‘Basically Have 5 Children’ Between Archie, Lilibet, & Their Dogs
Prince Harry‘s positive spirit seems to have returned following the death and mourning period of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In an adorable video chat with this year’s winners of the WellChild Awards — awards that celebrate the resilience of kids who live with illness on a daily basis — Harry sweetly spoke to a child whose service dog, Hope, hopped into the video frame, which prompted the royal dog lover to cheekily recount his family dynamic thanks to his own pups.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Share 1st Family Photo After Welcoming Baby No. 7: ‘Dream Team’
Courtesy of Eroula Dimitriou/Instagram Seven and counting! Hilaria Baldwin shared her first family portrait after welcoming baby No. 7 with husband Alec Baldwin. “What a Baldwinito dream team. Ireland [Baldwin], you are missed and loved ✨,” Hilaria, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 3, alongside a photo of her and the 30 Rock alum, […]
Incredibly rare moment baby girl is born INSIDE her amniotic sac in a one in 80,000 event
Incredible images have captured an extremely rare case of a baby being born while still inside their amniotic sac. The birth took place at Hospital Evangelico in Ipora, Goias State, west-central Brazil on 10th October. The heavily pregnant Naiara Santos needed a caesarean to deliver her twin daughters. While the...
Hailey Bieber Says Relationship With Husband Justin Bieber "Never" Crossed Over With Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez, most of which was generated by public misconception, according to her. In Wednesday's new "Call Her Daddy" episode, host Alex Cooper asked the star point blank if she ever dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, at the same time he was with his famous ex.
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
Barbara Walters’ Dementia Leaves Ex-'The View' Star Frail & Fading Away In NYC Apartment, Sources Reveal
Failing recluse Barbara Walters has been spending her final days in a tragic prison of pain, RadarOnline.com has learned. Whoopi Goldberg gave Barbara, 93, a birthday shoutout this week on The View but viewers raised questions about the legendary newscaster due to her being MIA since 2016. Article continues below...
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom
In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations
Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16 Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday. Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the...
Madonna’s Son David Banda Soars In 6-Inch Block Heels & Sparkling Suit for 17th Birthday Party With Twin Sisters
Madonna’s youngest son David Banda celebrated his 17th birthday with a disco-themed bash. On Sunday, the world renowned pop icon uploaded a video on Instagram from the night’s festivities. The video sees Banda getting down on the dance floor with his mother and twin sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone. The family partied amongst balloons and sparkling decorations.
Some Ree Drummond Fans Claim ‘Smoking Hot’ Ladd Is the Real Reason They Watch ‘the Pioneer Woman’
Some Ree Drummond fans claim the real reason they watch 'The Pioneer Woman' on the Food Network is for her 'smoking hot' husband Ladd.
‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen
American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
This lovely video of Ozzy Osbourne leaving his cane behind to dance with wife Sharon will warm your blackened heart
Ozzy and Sharon shared a romantic moment at a birthday celebration on Friday - and you can now watch the video
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Son Phinnaeus Is All Grown Up! See Photos of Their Child Over the Years
Life as a family of five is full of fun for Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder! The happy couple became parents for the first time to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004. Their eldest son has made a few rare public appearances with his famous mom and dad over the years.
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate on July 28, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the new member...
Comments / 0