theriver953.com
News Maker Crystel Smith on Pitch Night
Clarke County will host a Shark Tank type event at the Barns of Rosehill Nov. 4. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Crystel explains how Pitch Night works and how inventors of a product or those with a business idea can find funding.
WHSV
Harrisonburg couple celebrates wedding anniversary after meeting online during pandemic
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Love finds you when you least expect it. That’s what one Harrisonburg couple is saying as they celebrate a year of marriage after meeting online during the height of the pandemic. John and Margie joined a group on Facebook back in 2020 just looking to...
Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist Destination
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
drugstorenews.com
Giant Food launches Loop in Washington metro area
Regional grocery chain Giant Food has launched a new platform that allows local shoppers to purchase a selection of products in reusable packaging. Under the new partnership between Giant Food and Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle, customers can now walk into any of the 10 local participating Giant supermarkets and purchase more than 20 products from consumer brands, all packaged in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging.
theriver953.com
WCFR battle a blaze that displaces 6 people
Warren County Fire and Rescue (WCFR) reports responding to a house fire in the 100 block of Sugar Maple Road in Shenandoah Shores around 7 Saturday morning. Firefighters arrived to find significant smoke conditions throughout the home with fire visible in the basement. All occupants had evacuated before firefighters arrived...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
ourcommunitynow.com
Massanutten's Chairlift Is the Coolest Way to View Virginia's Fall Foliage
If leaf-peeping is on your list of things to do, then head to Massanutten and try their autumn chairlift. The iconic Virginia resort isn't just for winter sports! Now that fall has kicked it into high gear, you may be looking for a way to see Virginia's dazzling fall colors.
theriver953.com
WPD announces the implementation of new technology
Winchester Police Department (WPD) announced the implementation of new technology starting today. The Winchester Emergency Communications Center has begun using new technology that allows callers to livestream to dispatchers. The technology called Prepared Live gives eyes on scene capability to first responders. When someone calls 911 they will be sent...
NBC 29 News
RSV in local schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After two years of dealing with COVID-19, schools across the country are now concerned with another virus going around. A high school in Stafford County recently saw more than half of its student body call out with flu-like symptoms. Charlottesville-area schools haven’t seen those kinds...
Fairfax County police investigate shooting near shopping center that left 1 injured
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — One person was shot near a shopping center located in Fairfax County Monday afternoon. Fairfax County Police responded to a shooting on the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike just before 5:20 p.m. At the scene, officers found a victim who had been shot to the...
One injured in Fairfax County shooting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Little River Turnpike on Monday afternoon. Police said that the victim had an injury in his lower body. They believe the injury is non-life-threatening. Residents were asked to continue avoiding the 6200 block of […]
Inside Nova
Fourteen displaced after two house fires in Prince William County
Two fires in two days have displaced 14 people in Prince William County. On Thursday at 9:05 p.m., fire crews were called to the 10200 block of Balls Ford Road in the Manassas area and arrived to find a basement fire in a single-family home, Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said.
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
Nearly half the students at a Virginia high school are absent with flu-like symptoms, district says
As US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of this year's flu season, nearly half the students at a Virginia high school were absent with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms this week, according to the school district.
Police investigate late-night shooting at Tandoori Nights Bar and Grill in Prince William County
An investigation is underway after a reported shooting at Tandoori Night Bar and Grill in Prince William County overnight.
royalexaminer.com
Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia
Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
Augusta Free Press
Stafford County: Authorities seek information on missing 16-year-old
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating missing 16-year-old Kevin Johnson Jr. His last known location was in the area of the Chaplin Youth Center in Stafford County on Thursday, Oct. 20. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black Nike sweatshirt and black shoes. If you...
