ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
theriver953.com

News Maker Crystel Smith on Pitch Night

Clarke County will host a Shark Tank type event at the Barns of Rosehill Nov. 4. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Crystel explains how Pitch Night works and how inventors of a product or those with a business idea can find funding.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
drugstorenews.com

Giant Food launches Loop in Washington metro area

Regional grocery chain Giant Food has launched a new platform that allows local shoppers to purchase a selection of products in reusable packaging. Under the new partnership between Giant Food and Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle, customers can now walk into any of the 10 local participating Giant supermarkets and purchase more than 20 products from consumer brands, all packaged in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging.
WASHINGTON, DC
theriver953.com

WCFR battle a blaze that displaces 6 people

Warren County Fire and Rescue (WCFR) reports responding to a house fire in the 100 block of Sugar Maple Road in Shenandoah Shores around 7 Saturday morning. Firefighters arrived to find significant smoke conditions throughout the home with fire visible in the basement. All occupants had evacuated before firefighters arrived...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

WPD announces the implementation of new technology

Winchester Police Department (WPD) announced the implementation of new technology starting today. The Winchester Emergency Communications Center has begun using new technology that allows callers to livestream to dispatchers. The technology called Prepared Live gives eyes on scene capability to first responders. When someone calls 911 they will be sent...
WINCHESTER, VA
NBC 29 News

RSV in local schools

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After two years of dealing with COVID-19, schools across the country are now concerned with another virus going around. A high school in Stafford County recently saw more than half of its student body call out with flu-like symptoms. Charlottesville-area schools haven’t seen those kinds...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
DC News Now

One injured in Fairfax County shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Little River Turnpike on Monday afternoon. Police said that the victim had an injury in his lower body. They believe the injury is non-life-threatening. Residents were asked to continue avoiding the 6200 block of […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia

Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy