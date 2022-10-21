Read full article on original website
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When you’re not good, you don’t worry about style points. You take the win and you’re thrilled to have it because the popular cliche that “it’s hard to win in the NFL” is true. The Giants have five hard years of evidence to prove it.
Howie Roseman is leaving no stone unturned. SI’s Albert Breer reports the Philadelphia Eagles general manager took a swing at trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers sent him to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. Last Monday, GM Scott Fitterer pulled McCaffrey aside to...
Adding a Pro Bowl pass rusher couldn’t hurt. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There have been rumors that Philadelphia could be going after Carolina Panthers’ Brian Burns ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Burns addressed such rumors on SiriusXM NFL Radio:. “You’ve got to...
DENVER – The Jets got to see what rookie running back Breece Hall could mean for their offense in the first six-plus games of this season – including another highlight-reel touchdown run in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Broncos. Now it looks like they...
Daniel Bellinger suffered a scary injury Sunday. The rookie Giants tight end was taken to the hospital Sunday after being poked in the eye late in the first half of his team’s 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan...
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
The Cowboys are getting things done ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Las Vegas Raiders would be trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to Dallas in exchange for draft pick compensation. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. NFL...
As New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge approached his record-breaking home run, fans daydreamed about what they would do if they were the lucky one to catch No. 62. A man named Cory Youmans was that lucky guy, and he elected to hold onto the ball. He told reporters at the time of the catch that he wasn’t sure whether he would sell it or not.
It was another difficult week on the injury front for the 6-1 Giants and the worst of the news was about rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who left Sunday’s win over the Jaguars in Jacksonville after being jabbed in his left eye by linebacker Devin Lloyd. ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan...
It’s that time of year. The World Series will kick off later this week as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB PR released the game times for the series on Monday. Friday, 10/28 @ Houston...
It’s almost deadline time. Teams are looking to make the right moves ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer addresses some rumors that are circulating the NFL. On the New York Giants trading for a wide...
UPDATE (2:06 PM): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted: #Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks tells reporters that QB P.J. Walker will start Sunday even if the others are healthy. He has earned it. The Carolina Panthers quarterback got the start again in Sunday’s 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers....
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by quarterback Tom Brady, meet the Carolina Panthers, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, in an NFC Week 7 NFC matchup on Sunday, October 23, 2022 (10/23/2022) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, meet the San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, in an NFL Week 7 matchup on Sunday, October 23, 2022 (10/23/2022) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Cara, California. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger will undergo surgery Thursday to repair the fractured eye socket he sustained after being jabbed in the left eye by a Jaguars linebacker during Sunday’s game in Jacksonville. A source indicated that Bellinger is hopeful that he will be able to return this season and possibly as early as the team’s Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys in Dallas.
Two months ago, was out of work. The Houston Texans, the team he had chosen to sign with as a free agent after starting 16 games in 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons, released the veteran cornerback a day before they played their final preseason game. Humbling?. “Of course,” Moreau told...
The Eagles are rested and preparing to return to the NovaCare Complex later this week to work on their game plan for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the coaching staff prepares to game plan for what they hope will lead to their seventh straight win of the season, the front office is peering over the rosters of the 31 teams in the league, deciding if there are any players who they want to target before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
The Manning boys are back. Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning returned this season to anchor ESPN’s alternate broadcasts of Monday Night Football. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During Monday’s coverage of the Chicago Bears’ 33-14 beatdown...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Forget how you perceived the Giants before the season. Forget the talk about rebuilding, the low expectations. Forget it all — because these Giants have earned the right to be respected. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. They’re 6-1 after Sunday’s 23-17 victory...
The Cleveland Browns, led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett, meet the Baltimore Ravens, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, in an NFL Week 7 AFC North matchup on Sunday, October 23, 2022 (10/23/2022) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
