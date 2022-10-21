Read full article on original website
OFD Asks: Is Notre Dame Football Bowl Bound?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Irish fans, we need your input. We want to know how confident you...
2022 Notre Dame Football: Syracuse Orange Week
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3) VS #16 Syracuse Orange (6-1) Regardless of what level of disappointment you’re at right now as a Notre Dame fan, the season is about to take a much more interesting turn. Three of the final 5 opponents are currently ranked in the top 16....
Notre Dame Football: How do you eat for an Irish nooner?
Unless you are the most hardcore of the hardcore, your usual Notre Dame tailgate/home party menu and eating schedule changes with the different kickoff times. There is a system in place for most fans whether it be the 2:30/3:30 game or one in prime time — I’m not here to alter your routines or change any traditions. I’m not here to really do anything — I am curious.
Where Clemson stands in ESPN's latest power rankings
ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) stayed put at No. 5 in the power rankings following its 27-21 (...)
Updates: Marcus Freeman talks Monday ahead of Notre Dame vs. Syracuse
Following the nice win over UNLV this past Saturday, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is addressing the media at Noon on Monday to recap the game against the Rebels and look ahead to Saturday’s road test with Syracuse. Irish Illustrated will bring you live updates regarding everything he has to say.
Joel Klatt Sends Clear Message On Clemson Football This Season
Clemson is one of six undefeated teams remaining in college football this season. At 8-0, the Tigers are ranked fifth in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll just behind Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia. Despite their perfect record, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt stated Sunday that he ...
Notre Dame Football Notebook: Irish 44, UNLV 21
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish improved their record to 4-3 on the season with a 44-21 victory over the UNLV Rebels. It wasn’t pretty, and it wasn’t very interesting — so I guess Peacock was the right choice. DIGGING IN. Notre Dame leaned hard on Logan Diggs...
2022 College Football Data Review: Notre Dame VS UNLV
Notre Dame’s bounce back win against UNLV in Week 8 wasn’t the prettiest thing in the moment but the data paints a much rosier picture of the game. The non-quantifiable factors surrounding the game and what it means for Notre Dame football in the big picture still loom but I’m taking some joy in at least being able to tell a pretty solid data story.
ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson cements top spot, UNC closing in on Coastal title
Clemson, led by backup quarterback Cade Klubnik, rallied from a 21-10 halftime deficit to beat Syracuse, 27-21, inching closer to the Atlantic Division title. The Tigers scored 17 fourth-quarter points to secure the comeback win. Syracuse missed a chance to seize control of the Atlantic on a day when the Clemson offense sputtered for three quarters.
Notre Dame Football: Depth charts for Irish VS Syracuse Orange
On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released its football depth charts for the upcoming game against the Syracuse Orange inside the whatever dome. 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 10 Drew Pyne.
Marcus Freeman Talks Notre Dame Punt Blocks, Drew Pyne's Hit To The Head, And More After UNLV
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman discusses the hit Drew Pyne took to the head, Isaiah Foskey's two punt blocks, Mitchell Evans' touchdown run, and more
Notre Dame Football: Three Things We Saw Against UNLV
Is it possible for a football team to win in dominating fashion by 23 points and still have the game look and feel like a garbage fire? Your Notre Dame Fighting Irish are innovating new fan experiences every week, and this Saturday they chose to do so by answering that question in the affirmative in a 44-21 win over the UNLV Rebels. I can’t think of a better way to sum it up than the following now-immortal image:
Road restrictions in place on Cleveland for concrete repairs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Access to Cleveland Road, between Juniper and Ironwood roads, will be temporarily restricted starting October 24 while crews make permanent concrete repairs in response to a water main break in the area on October 12. The work should be complete by Saturday, depending on weather.
Officer Carol Leigh Ledford Memorial Intersection dedicated in Cleveland
More than 23 years after she died in an off-duty wreck, Cleveland Police Officer Carol Leigh Ledford of Clarkesville was remembered Friday near the site of that crash. District 51 State Sen. Steve Gooch led the brief ceremony that included comments from former Clarkesville Police Chief Clay Bridges, who hired Ledford there; Ledford’s first partner in Cleveland, Aaron Autry; and her mother, Geraldine Ledford.
Truett McConnell University Receives $3 Million for Charles F. Stanley Global Impact Center
Truett McConnel University recently received a $3 million gift to endow a faculty chair, Dr. Charles F. Stanley, Chair of Theology, and fund the Global Impact Center. The Global Impact Center will be in Miller Hall, the building which serves as the centerpiece of the TMU campus. According to a...
Greenville business catches fire Monday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a fire at a business on Anderson Road in Greenville that sent a large cloud of smoke over the area. The Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road caught fire Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire. Firefighters said...
Gabe's Held Grand Opening Saturday
People were lining up as early as 5 a.m. Saturday for the 9 a.m. grand opening of Gabe’s, 2856 Frontage Road, Warsaw. Doug and Roni Wise were the first in line at 5 a.m. with their granddaughter, Ailah Burchett. Doug said they didn’t have anything else better to do and Roni said she “does this all over town.”
Big changes coming for 'River Queen' in Elkhart
Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through these areas. Mishawaka’s leaf pick-up program officially underway. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before...
Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - E. Day Road in Mishawaka now has some westbound lane restrictions. These are in place between Edison Lakes Parkway and Winding Brook Drive. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through this area. Crews are hoping to be done with...
Century-old South Bend company unveils remodel
South Bend-based Ziker Cleaners on Monday celebrated the completion of an interior and exterior remodel of its dry-cleaning business in the city’s East Bank area. The 105-year-old business also celebrated the addition of its automated drop off and pick up services. Ziker Cleaners owner David Ziker, which operates eight...
