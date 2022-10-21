Read full article on original website
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
10 Words We Massachusetts People Love To Misspell
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
10 Common Phrases We Massachusetts People Get Wrong
Commonly used phrases that have been misheard over the years get inadvertently repeated wrong and the cycle continues. If you're saying the following ten phrases wrong, we're here to help. 😁. 10 Common Phrases We Massachusetts People Get Wrong. 1. "For All Intensive Purposes" is WRONG. "For All Intents And...
Berkshire Bakers Beware! Cookie Dough On Recall Due To Foreign Object
I don't know about you but for whatever reason, this was the time of year when Mom would do the most baking when I was growing up. Oh sure, there was the mad scramble two weeks before Christmas to get all the holiday goodies finished but outside of that, fall was the time when my nose would lead me to the kitchen to see what delicious creation was baking in the oven.
Take A Guess: How Does Massachusetts Take Their Bagels?
All right, Berkshire County bagel lovers. How do you take your bagels? Toasted? Slathered with plain cream cheese? How about topped with egg, cheese, and sausage? Or perhaps cream cheese and lox(smoked salmon)?. Forget about the toppings for a second. How about the bagel itself? Nowadays, you can find bagels...
Massachusetts Makes Top 5 List for Haunted Homes in the U.S.
With the long and rich history of the state of Massachusetts, it shouldn't be all that surprising that the Bay State would have a reputation for having some rumored haunted spots throughout the state. But what about haunted 'homes'? It turns out that in Massachusetts, there is a really good probably that if you are in the market for buying in a home, that house you're looking to buy might just be haunted.
Could We Have A Fat Bear Contest Here In The Berkshires Without Without Voter Fraud?
Ok before anyone goes off the deep end here. I was online and saw a story on an election scandal, no, this is not of the presidential kind. I will fill you in. An election scandal rocked Alaska and beyond, which left people wondering and casting doubt on what bear is the biggest and the fattest bear in southern Alaska.
Ok Berkshires, Am I The Worst At Watching These Type Of Shows Are You?
First of all, I have to say I love my DVR, which lets me record my favorite show, Scott, my Hubby, and I have some shows we like together, but I like my shows too and he can't stand watching them. But we do watch some together, like Australian Opal Hunters, FYI, for my birthday Scott gave me an Australian green and blue Opal. So watching that show him was a bonus for me and it really was interesting to see what they had to do to get opals.
A Certain Time Of The Year Domestic Violence Goes Up In Massachusetts
As we get closer to the holidays one thing that can rear its ugly head is domestic violence. And unfortunately, Massachusetts is one of the states where it occurs. People stress out more during the holidays, and that added stress when the holidays start creeping up on us can lead to an increase in domestic violence perpetrated by abusers who turn their stress into anger, and often they take it out on their families.
So What Happened In Court Yesterday For Ezra MIller, Over Charges Filed In Stamford VT?
Ezra Miller, who plays the lead role as the Flash, in the Warner Brothers Movie, and also was great in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore & The Crimes Of Grindelwald appeared Monday with his lawyer remotely from Burlington, Vermont, for the arraignment in Bennington on a felony burglary charge.
How Many Dogs Can You Legally Own in MA Before a Kennel License is Required?
It's interesting because I'm a lover of dogs but never owned one growing up. It wasn't my parents' thing but I loved being in the company of my friends' and neighbors' dogs. Growing up in northern Berkshire County, Massachusetts, I would visit some of the dogs in my neighborhood. Actually, there were a couple of them that would rome off-leash from property to property.
Study Involving Babies Ranks Massachusetts #1–And Not In A Good Way
Listen, it's no secret. Everybody is dealing with it. Times are tough. Life is hard. The cost of living just seems to keep going up. And if you're the parent of a child(or children), the situation is probably even worse. Well, I just came across a study that, unfortunately, probably...
