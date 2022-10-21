ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

10 Words We Massachusetts People Love To Misspell

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
10 Common Phrases We Massachusetts People Get Wrong

Commonly used phrases that have been misheard over the years get inadvertently repeated wrong and the cycle continues. If you're saying the following ten phrases wrong, we're here to help. 😁. 10 Common Phrases We Massachusetts People Get Wrong. 1. "For All Intensive Purposes" is WRONG. "For All Intents And...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Berkshire Bakers Beware! Cookie Dough On Recall Due To Foreign Object

I don't know about you but for whatever reason, this was the time of year when Mom would do the most baking when I was growing up. Oh sure, there was the mad scramble two weeks before Christmas to get all the holiday goodies finished but outside of that, fall was the time when my nose would lead me to the kitchen to see what delicious creation was baking in the oven.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Take A Guess: How Does Massachusetts Take Their Bagels?

All right, Berkshire County bagel lovers. How do you take your bagels? Toasted? Slathered with plain cream cheese? How about topped with egg, cheese, and sausage? Or perhaps cream cheese and lox(smoked salmon)?. Forget about the toppings for a second. How about the bagel itself? Nowadays, you can find bagels...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Massachusetts Makes Top 5 List for Haunted Homes in the U.S.

With the long and rich history of the state of Massachusetts, it shouldn't be all that surprising that the Bay State would have a reputation for having some rumored haunted spots throughout the state. But what about haunted 'homes'? It turns out that in Massachusetts, there is a really good probably that if you are in the market for buying in a home, that house you're looking to buy might just be haunted.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ok Berkshires, Am I The Worst At Watching These Type Of Shows Are You?

First of all, I have to say I love my DVR, which lets me record my favorite show, Scott, my Hubby, and I have some shows we like together, but I like my shows too and he can't stand watching them. But we do watch some together, like Australian Opal Hunters, FYI, for my birthday Scott gave me an Australian green and blue Opal. So watching that show him was a bonus for me and it really was interesting to see what they had to do to get opals.
FLORIDA STATE
A Certain Time Of The Year Domestic Violence Goes Up In Massachusetts

As we get closer to the holidays one thing that can rear its ugly head is domestic violence. And unfortunately, Massachusetts is one of the states where it occurs. People stress out more during the holidays, and that added stress when the holidays start creeping up on us can lead to an increase in domestic violence perpetrated by abusers who turn their stress into anger, and often they take it out on their families.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
