ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB.com

Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal of prison sentence

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy