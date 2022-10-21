ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ask Akron

What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Five Valley communities get funds to find lead water pipes

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced $2.4 million in H2Ohio assistance to help 53 public water systems, including four cities and one village in the Valley to identify and map lead pipes in each community. The village of Leetonia, along with the cities of Youngstown, Columbiana, and Girard each received $50,000,...
HUBBARD, OH
wksu.org

What the Mahoning Valley might tell us about this year's US Senate race in Ohio

In just a few weeks Ohioans will choose a new senator to replace retiring Republican Rob Portman. For voters in the Mahoning Valley, that choice hits close to home. One of the candidates, Tim Ryan, is from the area and has represented folks here for nearly 20 years as their Congressman. The other, venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, has the backing of former President Donald Trump, a popular figure locally.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Dover man sentenced in Youngstown for killing bald eagle

A Dover, Ohio man has been sentenced in Youngstown on Monday after pleading guilty of shooting and killing a bald eagle. Seventy-nine-year-old David Huff was sentenced to one year of probation by U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson and ordered to pay a $4,000 fine and $1,500 in restitution to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Food giveaway set for Tuesday in Youngstown

With rising food prices, everyone can use a helping hand at times. The Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Avenue, in Youngstown, will be offering a drive-thru food giveaway (while supplies last) on Tuesday, Oct. 25 beginning at 9 a.m. Participants will drive thru and stop at different...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy