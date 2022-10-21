Read full article on original website
Youngstown manufacturer holding hiring event
A Youngstown manufacturing facility is holding an open house and hiring event.
$1 million YSU gift prompts naming of atrium
The atrium at Williamson Hall will be named following a $1 million donation from alumni.
mahoningmatters.com
KEEPING THE FAITH | Life is too short to take things for granted
It has been rightly observed that life is a vapor. It seems that so many folks have been impacted by loss and grief. Psalms 90:12 extols us to “realize the brevity of life so that we may grow in wisdom.”. May I offer you some advice that will add...
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
New assisted living facility coming to Columbiana
Plans are in the works to bring a new assisted living facility to Columbiana.
WFMJ.com
Five Valley communities get funds to find lead water pipes
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced $2.4 million in H2Ohio assistance to help 53 public water systems, including four cities and one village in the Valley to identify and map lead pipes in each community. The village of Leetonia, along with the cities of Youngstown, Columbiana, and Girard each received $50,000,...
wosu.org
Thousands turn out for Tim Ryan rally featuring Dave Matthews concert
With polls showing Ohio’s U.S. Senate race is deadlocked, the next two weeks of campaigning will likely be intense. Monday night several thousand people came out to hear Dave Matthews perform for free to rally for Democratic candidate Tim Ryan. The line to get into the free show snaked...
Sheriff’s vehicle damaged in downtown Youngstown crash
A Mahoning County Sheriff's vehicle was damaged in a two-car crash in downtown Youngstown.
wksu.org
What the Mahoning Valley might tell us about this year's US Senate race in Ohio
In just a few weeks Ohioans will choose a new senator to replace retiring Republican Rob Portman. For voters in the Mahoning Valley, that choice hits close to home. One of the candidates, Tim Ryan, is from the area and has represented folks here for nearly 20 years as their Congressman. The other, venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, has the backing of former President Donald Trump, a popular figure locally.
Bumpy brick road in Youngstown tests patience
Residents on North Whitney Avenue in Youngstown have spoken out about the many issues the all-brick street has caused them.
WFMJ.com
Dover man sentenced in Youngstown for killing bald eagle
A Dover, Ohio man has been sentenced in Youngstown on Monday after pleading guilty of shooting and killing a bald eagle. Seventy-nine-year-old David Huff was sentenced to one year of probation by U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson and ordered to pay a $4,000 fine and $1,500 in restitution to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.
Nothing Bundt Cake opens in Mentor, sixth bakery in Northeast Ohio
MENTOR, Ohio -- Janette Looney, co-owner of four Nothing Bundt Cakes in Northeast Ohio, had never tasted a Bundt cake until she was in her 30s. That’s when she wandered into a Nothing Bundt Cake bakery in Las Vegas. She fell in love with the rich, moist cake and signature cream cheese frosting.
Why do most residents of Akron never leave Akron?
I find that at least half of my friends have never left Akron, and even more from the previous generation. If you ask them why, they may not even think about it.
Commissioners award $300K to alternative school
Mahoning County commissioners are helping Youngstown students succeed at a community school.
Warren Twp. Fire Department announces death of its first female firefighter
The Warren Township Fire Department announced the passing of the department's first female firefighter/EMT.
Falling tree kills Minerva student after cross-country meet
A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a track meet on Saturday.
224 blocked for accident involving delivery van
224 was closed Tuesday morning for an accident involving a delivery van.
WFMJ.com
Food giveaway set for Tuesday in Youngstown
With rising food prices, everyone can use a helping hand at times. The Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Avenue, in Youngstown, will be offering a drive-thru food giveaway (while supplies last) on Tuesday, Oct. 25 beginning at 9 a.m. Participants will drive thru and stop at different...
High school runner dies in accident after Ohio cross country meet
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) – A cross country runner from Minerva High School was struck by a tree and died of related injuries Saturday in a postrace accident at a Division II district meet at Cambridge High School. Owen Grubb, a junior, was with teammates during a cooldown period in the woods near a footbridge over […]
