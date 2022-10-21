Tisbury voters will decide through a ballot question whether alcohol can be served without also serving food. The legislature has already approved the measure following a petition by the town. It’s now up to Tisbury voters to ratify or reject the alcohol change at the polls. The ballot question doesn’t allow for the establishment of traditional bars but, if passed, would permit restaurants to serve alcohol without the accompaniment of an entree, appetizer, or dessert. The restaurant must have at least 30 seats and cannot serve alcohol after 11 pm. Also, alcohol sales must not exceed 35 percent of the restaurant’s gross sales.

8 HOURS AGO