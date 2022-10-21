Read full article on original website
This Was Then: MacNeill’s Grocery
At the edge of downtown Oak Bluffs, on the corner of Pennacook and Circuit Avenues, stands a building with a long and colorful history: 82 Pennacook Ave., owned by the town of Oak Bluffs and currently undergoing renovations to become residential apartments. Modern records state that this structure was built...
Haley ordered to pay $10,000 fine
An Aquinnah select board member was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for choosing himself to do town work, and then approving the payment he received from the town, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the state panel. Gary Haley had maintained his innocence, though it was never...
SSA board ignores Falmouth freight complaints
The Steamship Authority continues its scorched-earth approach for freight truck scheduling through Falmouth and Woods Hole neighborhoods. Last month the Steamship Authority board approved its Section 15A Report by a vote of 3 to 1. The report continued the current shipping schedule that includes 5:30 am trips out of Woods Hole from May through October. At a June public hearing about these predawn freight trucks passing through Falmouth and Woods Hole, requested by 160 Falmouth residents, extensive testimony was presented showing environmental and public health damages caused by these trips.
Keeping an eye out for avian flu
The West Tisbury board of health shared that the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) “has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial backyard flock (non-poultry)” in Newport County, Rhode Island. Samples from the flock tested by the University of Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory were confirmed to have HPAI by APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.
Stop & Shop creates parking at demo site
A parking lot has emerged at the site of the old Golden Dragon restaurant. The building that only recently stood on a lot immediately adjacent to Shop & Shop’s Vineyard Haven store was determined to be unsafe by the Town of Tisbury and was placed under a “removed or make safe” order in June. Stop & Shop opted to demolish the building and began preliminary work in July. The building was subsequently leveled in early October. The demo site was paved on Oct. 17 and a few days later workers were securing parking blocks for parking spaces.
Panhandle Road conduit work to begin
West Tisbury announced to its residents online that Eversource will be “upgrading the underground electric system in your neighborhood by installing new manholes, conduit, and cable within the road.” The work is scheduled to last from Monday, Oct. 24 through Tuesday, Nov. 15, and construction work hours are Mondays through Saturdays from 7 am to 5 pm. This schedule is subject to change based on “weather and other unexpected circumstances.”
Spotty cell service continues
Islanders may be noticing reduced cellular service in areas of Edgartown, which, according to Town Administrator James Hagerty at Monday’s select board meeting, is due to a failure of a backhaul switch in the network. Comcast and AT&T workers are currently working to remedy the problem. Hagerty said it...
Booze minus food on ballot
Tisbury voters will decide through a ballot question whether alcohol can be served without also serving food. The legislature has already approved the measure following a petition by the town. It’s now up to Tisbury voters to ratify or reject the alcohol change at the polls. The ballot question doesn’t allow for the establishment of traditional bars but, if passed, would permit restaurants to serve alcohol without the accompaniment of an entree, appetizer, or dessert. The restaurant must have at least 30 seats and cannot serve alcohol after 11 pm. Also, alcohol sales must not exceed 35 percent of the restaurant’s gross sales.
Aquinnah: Homecoming Weekend, and ‘Rizing’
This weekend is Homecoming Weekend at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. On Saturday, Nantucket High School will be coming to participate in the annual ritual known as the “Vineyard Cup.” The football teams will compete for the cup — Nantucket won it last year, can the Vineyard win it back? Along with the football game, there will be boys’ and girls’ soccer and girls’ field hockey. It will be an overly dramatic day of sports culminating in the homecoming dance at the high school. Put on your purple and white and come root for the Vineyard in this epic rivalry.
Cribbage Club results
The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:. Five people managed 24-point hands, and Kathy Kinsman got three of them! There were a total of seven skunks (a game won by more than 31 points), and we all enjoyed the laughs!
Who will be district attorney?
The next district attorney for Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket will be one of two people who’ve previously worked in the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office. Rob Galibois, the Democratic candidate, was an assistant district attorney under former Cape and Islands District Attorney Phil Rollins. Dan Higgins, the Republican candidate, was an assistant district attorney for outgoing Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe until his recent departure from O’Keefe’s office to campaign.
Mind matters
Editor’s note: The 55-Plus section of The MV Times lists dozens of activities and opportunities for readers each month. In this issue, we start a new, occasional series that takes a deeper dive into a single listing. This time, we look at Ed Merck’s twice-weekly meditation sessions, delivered via Zoom. Friday’s 9:30 am sessions are sponsored by the Edgartown Council on Aging, the Anchors. Tuesday’s 9:30 Meditation Circle is sponsored by the Unitarian Church.
Births
Evan Kavanagh-Coogan and Patrick Coogan of Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Smith Patrick Kavanagh-Coogan, on Oct. 17, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Smith weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and joins big sister Etta. Skye Frances Punches. Emelia Punches and Nathaniel Punches of Oak Bluffs announce the birth...
Tea time
Join the Martha’s Vineyard Tea Club on Zoom for their monthly meeting with the Chilmark library, where they’ll discuss October’s tea choice, black tea. Lovers of tea will gather online on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 4 pm. Pick up your tea previous to the discussion, and get ready to learn all about black Kenya Kosabei tea. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up, receive your tea, and get the Zoom invite. Free. Sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Library. 508-645-3360.
‘Back and Forth Across the Pond,’ a concert by Music Street musicians
The West Tisbury library hosts an in-person concert featuring Music Street musicians. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 4 pm. Music Street’s fall concert will showcase the great song tradition of Great Britain and America in a program titled “Back and Forth Across the Pond.” Two awardwinning graduates of the Longy School of Music, soprano Hannah Meloy and baritone David Mather, will be accompanied by pianist Diane Katzenberg Braun. The drama of war, the sea, love, and political ambition will alternate with duets from Broadway and a touch of Gilbert and Sullivan, a press release from the library states.
Halloween at the museum
Join the Martha’s Vineyard Museum for a unique trick-or-treat experience on Monday, Oct. 31, from 4:30 to 7:30 pm. Ghouls, ghosts, and goblins will gather to explore the spooky fun around the museum campus, so don your costume and bring the whole family. Multiple trick-or-treat stations, snacks, and Halloween movies. Email events@mvmuseum.org or call 508-627-4441 for more information.
