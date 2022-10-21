Read full article on original website
Related
Giants’ Brian Daboll, Saquon Barkley unhappy about potential game-changing mental lapse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When you’re not good, you don’t worry about style points. You take the win and you’re thrilled to have it because the popular cliche that “it’s hard to win in the NFL” is true. The Giants have five hard years of evidence to prove it.
What are Giants’ playoff chances after they beat Jaguars to improve to 6-1?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The shocking Giants are moving closer to their first playoff appearance since 2016. They are 6-1 after Sunday’s win at the Jaguars. With 10 games left in the regular season, they have an 86% chance of reaching the playoffs, according to The New York Times’ statistical projection.
Eagles went shopping for trade deadline ‘discount’ on Pro Bowler, NFL insider says
Howie Roseman is leaving no stone unturned. SI’s Albert Breer reports the Philadelphia Eagles general manager took a swing at trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers sent him to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. Last Monday, GM Scott Fitterer pulled McCaffrey aside to...
Potential Eagles trade target addresses swirling rumors ahead of deadline
Adding a Pro Bowl pass rusher couldn’t hurt. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There have been rumors that Philadelphia could be going after Carolina Panthers’ Brian Burns ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Burns addressed such rumors on SiriusXM NFL Radio:. “You’ve got to...
Giants’ Daniel Bellinger gets eye injury update
Daniel Bellinger suffered a scary injury Sunday. The rookie Giants tight end was taken to the hospital Sunday after being poked in the eye late in the first half of his team’s 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan...
What Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo is saying about his opt out
NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo pulled an Aaron Judge this year:. No in-season contract talks. Now that the Yankees have been swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros, Rizzo has to decide soon whether he wants to pull another Judge and bet on himself. BUY MLB TICKETS:...
Yankees’ offseason checklist: Re-sign Aaron Judge and land 2 All-Star pitchers, MLB insider says
The Yankees are on the clock. New York’s offseason began Sunday night following their 6-5 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium. The No. 1 item on general manager Brian Cashman’s to-do list is re-sign outfielder Aaron Judge, who’s...
MLB announces game times for Phillies-Astros World Series
It’s that time of year. The World Series will kick off later this week as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB PR released the game times for the series on Monday. Friday, 10/28 @ Houston...
Fan who caught Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run is living the good life
As New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge approached his record-breaking home run, fans daydreamed about what they would do if they were the lucky one to catch No. 62. A man named Cory Youmans was that lucky guy, and he elected to hold onto the ball. He told reporters at the time of the catch that he wasn’t sure whether he would sell it or not.
Phillies World Series tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park
For the first time since 2009, the Phillies are going to the World Series. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday. They’ll face the Houston Astros in the World Series, which begins on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 (10/28/22) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
Cowboys trade for ex-Giants defensive lineman
The Cowboys are getting things done ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Las Vegas Raiders would be trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to Dallas in exchange for draft pick compensation. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. NFL...
Giants on mission to steal Aaron Judge from Yankees: ‘They won’t be underbid’
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge’s last interview of the season, maybe his last representing the Yankees, ended at 1:05 a.m.on Monday. He answered questions for 11 minutes — some about the Houston Astros sweeping the Yankees into another unfulfilled offseason with a 6-5 ALCS Game 4 comeback win, some about his record-setting 62-homer season, some about his uncertain future with free agency approaching.
Left for dead? Yankees react to fans venting to realization the end is near
NEW YORK — Yankees fans who paid good money to watch some postseason baseball at Yankee Stadium on Saturday know what’s coming. They know nothing is changing this year. They know that great first half was just a big tease. They know the Yankees are on their death...
NFL trade deadline 2022: Latest Giants, Eagles rumors, updates | WR, RB markets buzzing
It’s almost deadline time. Teams are looking to make the right moves ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer addresses some rumors that are circulating the NFL. On the New York Giants trading for a wide...
Jets’ Robert Saleh gives ominous update on Breece Hall knee injury, Alijah Vera-Tucker still being evaluated
DENVER – The Jets got to see what rookie running back Breece Hall could mean for their offense in the first six-plus games of this season – including another highlight-reel touchdown run in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Broncos. Now it looks like they...
Giants’ rookie tight end needs eye surgery | How long will Daniel Bellinger be out, how much will team miss him?
It was another difficult week on the injury front for the 6-1 Giants and the worst of the news was about rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who left Sunday’s win over the Jaguars in Jacksonville after being jabbed in his left eye by linebacker Devin Lloyd. ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan...
What channel is Seattle Seahawks game on today? (10/23/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 7 vs. Chargers
The Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith, meet the Los Angeles Chargers, led by quarterback Justin Herbert, in an NFL Week 7 AFC matchup on Sunday, October 23, 2022 (10/23/2022) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
Panthers set to keep rolling with N.J. native at quarterback
UPDATE (2:06 PM): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted: #Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks tells reporters that QB P.J. Walker will start Sunday even if the others are healthy. He has earned it. The Carolina Panthers quarterback got the start again in Sunday’s 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers....
What channel is Cincinnati Bengals game on today? (10/23/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 7 vs. Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons, led by quarterback Marcus Mariota, meet the Cincinnati Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, in an NFL Week 7 matchup on Sunday, October 23, 2022 (10/23/2022) at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch the...
What channel is Kansas City Chiefs game on today? (10/23/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 7 vs. 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, meet the San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, in an NFL Week 7 matchup on Sunday, October 23, 2022 (10/23/2022) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Cara, California. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0