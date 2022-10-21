ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Ohio mental health and addiction director experiences OHIO’s VR and its potential for health care and law enforcement training

Ohio University hosted Lori Criss, director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, and her staff for an immersive presentation on the University’s use of virtual reality. “Today I’m really excited to learn about the possibilities of virtual reality,” Criss said. “This is definitely a future-oriented...
CTLA accepting proposals for spring 2023 Faculty Learning Communities

The Center for Teaching, Learning, and Assessment is accepting proposals for spring 2023 Faculty Learning Communities (FLCs). Full-time faculty (instructional, tenure-track and clinical), as well as staff dedicated to leading instructional support and with pedagogical expertise, are invited to propose a learning community with a deadline of 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, for an FLC that will launch in January or February of 2023. CTLA provides small stipends for facilitators and FLC completing participants and is able to fund up to two FLCs each semester.
OHIO unveils new Paw Print Park

There’s a new student space on Ohio University’s Athens Campus, and it screams Bobcat pride. Ohio University Housing and Residence Life kicked off Homecoming weekend with an Oct. 7 grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for South Green’s new Paw Print Park. Located behind Nelson Commons, Paw Print Park was developed with input from and focus on OHIO students – their wellbeing, their engagement and their community.
OHIO students asked to complete the outdoor classroom survey

Sustainable Living Hub Coordinator Kyle Butler has a message for all OHIO students. “Have you ever taken part in a class on the College Green beneath the lovely trees on campus when the weather is great in April or September? Or maybe you haven’t, but you always envisioned this as a part of your college experience," said Butler, who is an associate professor of instruction in the Ohio Program of Intensive English (OPIE) in the College of Arts and Sciences. "Why would we want to restrict teaching and learning to a classroom when we have such a lovely, tree-shaded campus?"
CTLA offering sessions on course design for equity

The Center for Teaching, Learning, and Assessment (CTLA) invites OHIO instructors to attend either a morning or afternoon session that reviews the backward design process and opportunities for purposefully building courses that promote inclusion and equity through examining goals, content and teaching practices. A series of short presentations followed by...
Honey for the Heart parade to return to Uptown Athens on Oct. 29

After a three-year hiatus, the Honey for the Heart parade will return to Uptown Athens for what is bound to be an outlandish homecoming for one of Athens’ most cherished Halloween past times. “Our mission is to make visual the spirit of Athens,” said Patty Mitchell, one of the...
