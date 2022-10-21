Sustainable Living Hub Coordinator Kyle Butler has a message for all OHIO students. “Have you ever taken part in a class on the College Green beneath the lovely trees on campus when the weather is great in April or September? Or maybe you haven’t, but you always envisioned this as a part of your college experience," said Butler, who is an associate professor of instruction in the Ohio Program of Intensive English (OPIE) in the College of Arts and Sciences. "Why would we want to restrict teaching and learning to a classroom when we have such a lovely, tree-shaded campus?"

