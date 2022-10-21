Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
Chef-driven Local Provisions Market & Cafe opens in Fox Chapel Plaza
Shoppers looking to mix socializing with shopping can check both boxes with a new specialty market and cafe in O’Hara. Local Provisions Market & Cafe opened last week in Fox Chapel Plaza along Freeport Road. The business combines casual dining with specialty groceries, seasonal produce, fresh to-go meals and...
iheart.com
Bob Evans Recalls Italian Pork Sausage
(Allegheny County, PA) -- A consumer product recall has Western Pennsylvania shoppers checking their refrigerators for sausage this morning. Bob Evans Farms has issued a recall of more than 75-hundred 1-pound packages of the company's Italian pork sausage. Bob Evans says that products included in the recall may be contaminated with thin blue rubber. There have been no reports of any consumers getting sick due to the concern. Affected packages are stamped with a 'use by' or 'freeze by' date of November 26th 2022.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 25, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Volunteers needed to drive seniors to medical appointments. The Open...
Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday. An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Upcoming meetings, Halloween parade and more around Sewickley area
Leet Civil Service Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the township building, 194 Ambridge Ave. Leet Board of Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the township building. Meeting agendas and more information about township activities can be found at leettownship.org. Leetsdale council. Leetsdale council...
Car slams into Aldi in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Aldi supermarket was damaged after a car slammed into it Tuesday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS units were called to the Aldi at 6290 Northway Drive in Ross Township at 1:01 p.m. Channel 11′s crew at the scene saw...
Out & About: Derby-themed event benefits Redstone Highlands benevolent care
It almost looked like Kentucky Derby day as more than 300 guests in stylish headgear filed into Stratigos Banquet Center in North Huntingdon on Saturday evening. In a way, that’s what it was. Derby Dreams was the theme for the signature Highlands Fling fundraiser held annually for Redstone Highlands...
Lazarus Tomb founder Rosetta Lecocq hurt in crash heading home from reunion gathering
A founder of a Christian coffeehouse in Arnold was hurt in a crash on her way home from a gathering for its 50th anniversary Friday. Rosetta Lecocq, 85, remained at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh on Monday, where she was taken by ambulance after being in a one-vehicle crash on Craigdell Road in Lower Burrell.
Lost Dreams Awakening celebrates growth of space, expansion of services in New Kensington
A New Kensington-based recovery community center is celebrating the expansion and growth of its space and services. Lost Dreams Awakening more than doubled its space in the building the nonprofit has rented at 408 Eighth St. since its founding in 2014. It also has taken on its first paid employees in eight recovery coaches, supported with a federal grant totaling almost $1 million over three years.
Upper Lawrenceville Family Dollar hit with consumer alert
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Family Dollar in Upper Lawrenceville was hit with a consumer alert. The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for the store on 56th Street. According to an inspection report from Friday, there were fresh rodent droppings in and around food for sale. The inspector also saw two live mice and found a dead one in a trap. When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.
North Huntingdon to join regional SWAT team
North Huntingdon police officers will join a Westmoreland Special Weapons and Tactics team the police chief said will afford his officers a higher level of training while spreading the cost of operating such a tactical unit, with its ammunition, special equipment and armored vehicles, among eight other municipalities. “It’s an...
These are the biggest office buildings in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Office buildings in Pittsburgh’s center can be clumped into several waves of construction. In the the late 1960s and first half of the 1970s was the great building wave that reshaped the downtown skyline, with the U.S. Steel Tower (1970), No. 9 One PNC Plaza (1972), No. 12 K&L Gates Center (1968), No. 17 Two PNC Plaza (1974) and 11 Stanwix Street (1970) built during this time.
Inside look at the Iconic Miniature Railroad & Village in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — What a better way to enjoy the sights of the holiday seasons than to take a trip to the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh for a behind the scenes look at the Miniature Railroad & Village. What was once a small Christmas display more than 100 years ago has now turned into […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Trick or treat times, rotary scholarship and more in Ross, West View
Sealarks Women’s Group will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, McCandless. The group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone – widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group. The program will be “Stealing Lincoln’s Body,” presented by Gary Augustine. For additional information, please call Edie 412-487-7194.
Ex-teacher brings retro classroom vibe to new School House Bakery in Unity
Shoppers have a new option for sweet treats in Unity, with the Oct. 7 opening of the School House Bakery in the Latrobe 30 Plaza. Display cases are filled with grab-and-go cookies, brownies, scones, cupcakes, small cakes, muffins, seasonally flavored cinnamon rolls and more, all baked on site. Young patrons...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Chartiers Valley area happenings, week of Oct. 24, 2022
Bridgeville Borough Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 in council chambers and virtually via www.zoom.us (Meeting ID: 7328600080, Password: 032445) or by conference call at 1-646-558-8656. The purpose of the meeting is to review and discuss the proposed 2023 budget and general business brought before...
House destroyed after fire in Fayette County
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A home was destroyed after a fire in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatchers said firefighters and medics were sent to Third Street in Belle Vernon at around 12:10 p.m. Investigators say propane tanks exploded at one point but it is unclear if the explosions caused...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park happenings, week of Oct. 24, 2022
The Ruthfred Acres Woman’s Club will hold its next regular meeting on Nov. 8 at Crowne Plaza Suites Pittsburgh South, 164 Fort Couch Road, Bethel Park. Lunch is at noon. The program, “Pittsburgh on Your Plate,” will be presented by author Joanne Niehl. “Pittsburgh on Your Plate” is a cookbook filled with 175 recipes and stories that define the city, its people and its culture. There is even a special Pittsburgh cookie table section featuring 30 of her favorites.
butlerradio.com
Adopt a Veteran Bake Sale set for Sunday
Delicious treats are available today as part of an effort to provide local veterans with a happy holiday season. The annual Adopt a Veteran Bake Sale is taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joseph T Black VFW on West Jefferson Street in Butler. This bake sale...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
South Hills 2022 Halloween events and trick or treat information
A Halloween party will take place 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29 at the township building. There will be a costume contest, crafts, candy, snacks and refreshments, balloon art, a photo booth and more. Trick or treat — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Brentwood. Trick or treat — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29...
Comments / 0