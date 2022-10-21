EUGENE, Ore. – About 18 pounds of fentanyl and several guns were seized after what at first appeared to be a routine traffic stop, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to EPD, at about 10:49 on October 19, an officer showed up the intersection of east 11th Avenue and High Street for a welfare check on a driver who was allegedly slumped over the steering wheel at a stop light. Police said they blocked the car in place and roused the driver, Andre Lavell Johnson, 42, of Portland. Police said that when he woke up, Johnson tried to start the car while ignoring commands from officers to stop, and he was shortly removed from the vehicle. Police said they spotted a gun near his feet as they got him out of the vehicle, as well as bags containing pills that seemed to be counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

