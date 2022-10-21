Read full article on original website
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED RECKLESS DRIVING INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged reckless burning incident on Monday. An RPD report said at about 11:30 p.m. the 43-year old allegedly started a box on fire about two feet away from Chen’s Restaurant in the 900 block of Northeast Stephens Street. This created a substantial risk for the building to start on fire. The sidewalk was damaged from the fire.
Eugene police make “largest fentanyl seizure in department history”
EUGENE, Ore. – About 18 pounds of fentanyl and several guns were seized after what at first appeared to be a routine traffic stop, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to EPD, at about 10:49 on October 19, an officer showed up the intersection of east 11th Avenue and High Street for a welfare check on a driver who was allegedly slumped over the steering wheel at a stop light. Police said they blocked the car in place and roused the driver, Andre Lavell Johnson, 42, of Portland. Police said that when he woke up, Johnson tried to start the car while ignoring commands from officers to stop, and he was shortly removed from the vehicle. Police said they spotted a gun near his feet as they got him out of the vehicle, as well as bags containing pills that seemed to be counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.
MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING ALLEGED BURGLARY INCIDENT IN WINCHESTER BAY
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged burglary incident in Winchester Bay which was discovered Monday. A DCSO report said at 10:00 p.m. a victim called to say that three hours earlier she located a man sleeping in their 50-foot boat in the 800 block of Beach Boulevard. The suspect, determined to be 46-year old Sanford Haines, apologized and left the area.
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY RESISTING ARREST
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly resisting arrest early Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:00 a.m. 41-year old Nathaniel Sellers was found in the 600 block of West Luellen Drive after he was allegedly knocking on multiple doors asking residents for a lighter. The suspect had marijuana with him which was a violation of his probation. His probation officer wanted him detained, but the man tried to run from officers.
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged harassment incident early Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said at 12:15 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Southeast Mill Street. The 22-year old suspect allegedly grabbed a victim’s leg and dumped water on her. He reportedly spit on her and on a second victim. The man was charged with two counts of harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police cited a man following an alleged disorderly conduct incident early Sunday. An RPD report said just after 1:30 a.m. officers responded to a call regarding an unruly customer at a business in the 2600 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. Officers observed a physical fight in the parking lot and held the participants at taser point. A 22-year old man briefly resisted officers and was wrestled to the ground. Interviews indicated the suspect threw a punch at another customer.
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Sutherlin Police jailed a man after an alleged trespass incident on Sunday. An SPD report said just after 8:45 p.m. 22-year old Timothy Luzier arrived at a business in the 1200 block of West Central Avenue after having been previously trespassed. An officer said Luzier attempted to purchase alcohol while being visibly impaired and argued with an employee after he refused to serve him. While in route to jail Luzier allegedly proceeded to spit excessively over the back of the patrol vehicle.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged disturbance on Saturday. An RPD report said at 10:00 p.m. a female teenager was having a birthday party at her apartment in the 100 block of Northeast Sunshine Road with multiple family members present. A man at the event became heavily intoxicated and wanted to fight another man that was there. The teenager demanded that the first man leave the apartment, which led to a disturbance.
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER SUNDAY CONTACT
A Roseburg man jailed for a warrant after being contacted by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said at 10:45 p.m. a deputy was called to the 100 block of Colton Lane in the Winchester area on a different matter. The deputy learned the 19-year old had a warrant for failing to appear that came out earlier in the month. The man was taken to Corrections. Bail was set at $200,000.
STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL
A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
UPDATE: Fatal pedestrian accident in Springfield closes Q Street
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE: Springfield Police Department says at approximately 6:31 a.m., Tuesday morning, October 25, officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 1500 block of Q Street. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly the one to call 911. They remained on scene of...
Shoplifting suspect eludes police and causes a two-car crash
Grants Pass, OR — Yesterday, a shoplifting suspect fled from Grants Pass police and caused an injury crash. The Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) received a report of a shoplifter who had fled after stealing over $1,000 in merchandise. The suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Jerry Glover -- who...
POLICE CITE MEN FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRASH CAN THEFT
Roseburg Police cited two men following the alleged theft of a trash can on Thursday. A report from RPD said just after 2:15 p.m. the suspects stole the Roseburg Disposal can from an alley off of Northeast Boston Street. They were spotted pushing the can a short time later in the 1100 block of Northeast Stephens Street.
FEMALE TRANSIENT JAILED ON MULTIPLE THEFT CHARGES
A female transient was jailed on multiple theft charges by Roseburg Police early Friday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers conducted a field interview of 46-year old Amy Dykes regarding stolen property recovered during a previous arrest. This was near the intersection of West Umpqua Street and West Princeton Avenue. Officers eventually detained the transient and found her in possession of another person’s credit card.
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged trespass incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 1:00 p.m. the 42-year old allegedly refused to leave the Adapt property in the 600 block of West Madrone Street after refusing services. The suspect became upset when officers told him to leave. The man said would not leave and would fight officers. The suspect allegedly became vocal and flipped a large conference table over.
True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Michael Bryson?
On this week's True Crime Tuesday, the Lane County Sheriff's Office needs help in the disappearance of 27-year-old Michael Bryson.
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII RECKLESS DRIVING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was cited after an alleged DUII reckless driving incident by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said shortly after 10:00 p.m. the 25-year old wrecked his sedan in the 1400 block of Northwest Keasey Street. Officers said he was clearly intoxicated and showed signs of impairment. The man consented to standard field sobriety tests and performed poorly. He was arrested and transported to corrections where he was cited and released for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and reckless driving.
DRIVER CITED AFTER ACCIDENT THAT LED TO POWER OUTAGE
The driver was cited after an accident led to a power outage in northeast Roseburg Friday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said just after 4:30 p.m. 35-year old David Riggleman was driving east on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard when he fell asleep at the wheel. His van went over the south sidewalk and hit a power pole, completely shearing it off at the base. The collision caused a power line behind a business several blocks east to explode, which cut off power to a significant portion of the city. It also started a small brush fire that had to be extinguished by City of Roseburg firefighters.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Roseburg Police jailed a man on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass, early Wednesday evening. An RPD report said just before 6:00 p.m. an officer contacted a 30-year old in the 600 block of Southeast Cass Street. The officer learned that the suspect was a City Expulsion Violator. The man was unlawfully within the exclusion zone and was taken into custody without incident.
Eugene Police: Streets reopen after morning protest involving 'storytime drag show' at pub
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports roadways have reopened to regular traffic following a traffic advisory Sunday morning due to a protest near Old Nick's Pub. "Please avoid Washington Street at 1st and 3rd Avenues, and 2nd Avenue at Lawrence Street," EPD reported during the closure. "There...
