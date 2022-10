The Women’s Fund of Central Indiana will host an event with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, on Nov. 29 at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown, 350 W. Maryland St. Established in 1996, the Women’s Fund is now a part of the Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF). The Woman’s Fund raises and donates money to invest in the lives of women and girls in Central Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO