ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED RECKLESS DRIVING INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged reckless burning incident on Monday. An RPD report said at about 11:30 p.m. the 43-year old allegedly started a box on fire about two feet away from Chen’s Restaurant in the 900 block of Northeast Stephens Street. This created a substantial risk for the building to start on fire. The sidewalk was damaged from the fire.
MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING ALLEGED BURGLARY INCIDENT IN WINCHESTER BAY
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged burglary incident in Winchester Bay which was discovered Monday. A DCSO report said at 10:00 p.m. a victim called to say that three hours earlier she located a man sleeping in their 50-foot boat in the 800 block of Beach Boulevard. The suspect, determined to be 46-year old Sanford Haines, apologized and left the area.
POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police cited a man following an alleged disorderly conduct incident early Sunday. An RPD report said just after 1:30 a.m. officers responded to a call regarding an unruly customer at a business in the 2600 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. Officers observed a physical fight in the parking lot and held the participants at taser point. A 22-year old man briefly resisted officers and was wrestled to the ground. Interviews indicated the suspect threw a punch at another customer.
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged harassment incident early Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said at 12:15 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Southeast Mill Street. The 22-year old suspect allegedly grabbed a victim’s leg and dumped water on her. He reportedly spit on her and on a second victim. The man was charged with two counts of harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged disturbance on Saturday. An RPD report said at 10:00 p.m. a female teenager was having a birthday party at her apartment in the 100 block of Northeast Sunshine Road with multiple family members present. A man at the event became heavily intoxicated and wanted to fight another man that was there. The teenager demanded that the first man leave the apartment, which led to a disturbance.
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Sutherlin Police jailed a man after an alleged trespass incident on Sunday. An SPD report said just after 8:45 p.m. 22-year old Timothy Luzier arrived at a business in the 1200 block of West Central Avenue after having been previously trespassed. An officer said Luzier attempted to purchase alcohol while being visibly impaired and argued with an employee after he refused to serve him. While in route to jail Luzier allegedly proceeded to spit excessively over the back of the patrol vehicle.
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY RESISTING ARREST
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly resisting arrest early Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:00 a.m. 41-year old Nathaniel Sellers was found in the 600 block of West Luellen Drive after he was allegedly knocking on multiple doors asking residents for a lighter. The suspect had marijuana with him which was a violation of his probation. His probation officer wanted him detained, but the man tried to run from officers.
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER SUNDAY CONTACT
A Roseburg man jailed for a warrant after being contacted by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said at 10:45 p.m. a deputy was called to the 100 block of Colton Lane in the Winchester area on a different matter. The deputy learned the 19-year old had a warrant for failing to appear that came out earlier in the month. The man was taken to Corrections. Bail was set at $200,000.
STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL
A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
DRIVER CITED AFTER ACCIDENT THAT LED TO POWER OUTAGE
The driver was cited after an accident led to a power outage in northeast Roseburg Friday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said just after 4:30 p.m. 35-year old David Riggleman was driving east on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard when he fell asleep at the wheel. His van went over the south sidewalk and hit a power pole, completely shearing it off at the base. The collision caused a power line behind a business several blocks east to explode, which cut off power to a significant portion of the city. It also started a small brush fire that had to be extinguished by City of Roseburg firefighters.
FEMALE TRANSIENT JAILED ON MULTIPLE THEFT CHARGES
A female transient was jailed on multiple theft charges by Roseburg Police early Friday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers conducted a field interview of 46-year old Amy Dykes regarding stolen property recovered during a previous arrest. This was near the intersection of West Umpqua Street and West Princeton Avenue. Officers eventually detained the transient and found her in possession of another person’s credit card.
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED DRUG LAW VIOLATION
Roseburg Police cited a Sutherlin man for an alleged drug law violation on Thursday. A report from RPD said at about 3:45 p.m. officers responded to a suspicious incident at the corner of Southeast Douglas Avenue and Southeast Kane Street. They contacted the suspect who was in his vehicle. While talking with the man, an officer said he observed methamphetamine in plain view, so detained the suspect.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Roseburg Police jailed a man on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass, early Wednesday evening. An RPD report said just before 6:00 p.m. an officer contacted a 30-year old in the 600 block of Southeast Cass Street. The officer learned that the suspect was a City Expulsion Violator. The man was unlawfully within the exclusion zone and was taken into custody without incident.
One person transported to hospital after large protest outside of Old Nick's Pub
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police responded to the 200 block of Washington Street Sunday after large crowds were blocking roadways. According to police, crowds were present because of an event at Old Nick's Pub that was being publicized on social media not only locally, but across the state. Police said...
TWO-VEHICLE WRECK IN SUTHERLIN DURING MONDAY AFTERNOON COMMUTE
A two-vehicle wreck took place at a busy Sutherlin intersection during the afternoon commute on Monday. A Sutherlin Police report said at 4:10 p.m. a man was traveling south on North State Street and believed his light had turned green, so proceeded through the intersection where his sedan collided with an SUV. The second driver said her light had been green for some time while she was traveling eastbound.
ONE TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING FRIDAY WRECK
One person was transported to the hospital following a wreck on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 11:15 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Bills Road and Gael Lane in the Myrtle Creek area. One vehicle was in the ditch off of the east bound lane of Gael Road. The second vehicle was stopped in the intersection.
TEEN CITED FOR MARIJUANA AT JOSEPH LANE MIDDLE SCHOOL
A teenager was cited for being a minor in possession of marijuana at Joseph Lane Middle School on Northeast Vine Street on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:15 a.m. the 14-year old male was allegedly found to be in possession of a marijuana vape pen. He was released after being given the citation.
TEEN CITED FOR ALCOHOL AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A teenage was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue on Roseburg on Tuesday. A report from Roseburg Police said at 8:30 a.m. the 15-year old male was allegedly found with the alcohol on school premises. He was released following being given the citation.
Breaking News: Search & rescue crews found missing hunters
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A husband-and-wife hunting team is targeting a recovery from a weekend hunt that left them lost near Prospect. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team found the hunters and delivered them to medical care late today. Original article follows:. RURAL PROSPECT, Ore. -- The...
Murder Charge Dismissed, Oct. 20
A 28-year old female, declared an extremely dangerous person with a mental illness, has had a murder charge from a 2019 homicide at North Bend dropped by the Coos County District Attorney. According to a news release from DA R. Paul Frasier, he petitioned the court to dismiss the murder case in order to have Alexis Marie Bergquist committed to the State Hospital under the jurisdiction and supervision of the Psychiatric Security Review Board. Bergquist was charged with Murder in the Second Degree in the death of her mother Ramona Matthews. Frasier says the move to dismiss is required under Oregon Law. “In the case involving Ms. Bergquist, shortly after she was charged, it was determined that due to her mental illness she was not able to aid and assist in her defense. The court ordered that she be committed to the State Hospital for treatment.” Bergquist has remained in the Coos Co. Jail at Coquille until Oct. 18, 2022. She is now back at the State Hospital.
