Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
'It's never boring in the original Highlands': Louisville police, cowboy chase missing cow down Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One cow remains on the loose and it was last seen in the Highlands. Three of the four cows that have been on the run since Friday morning have now been caught. Security footage captured by Jack Fry’s restaurant on Bardstown Road showed part of the...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
wdrb.com
Police searching for missing Indiana man who could be in Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a missing Indiana man who may be in the Louisville area. Louisville Metro Police said the Jackson County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office asked for help finding Johnny T. McPeak, 53, who was last seen Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities say McPeak is believed to...
Golden Alert cancelled, missing Louisville woman found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been cancelled after a missing Louisville woman was found safely Tuesday morning, according to an LMPD representative. A Golden Alert has been issued for a 55-year-old Louisville woman who reportedly suffers from dementia. Metro Police say Melissa Deacon-Archer was last seen near...
Wave 3
Throats of 2 men cut in Downtown Louisville knife attack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is under arrest after two men had their throats cut when they were attacked from behind at Fourth Street Live. Sean Coats, 37, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder.
Old Louisville shooting leaves one man hospitalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Old Louisville on Monday night. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of West Ormsby Avenue around 11 p.m., according to the press release. Officers on the scene reportedly found a...
wdrb.com
Golden Alert issued for 55-year-old Louisville woman last seen in Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing 55-year-old woman in Louisville. According to Louisville Emergency Management, Melissa Deacon-Archer was last seen at 1 p.m. on Monday near the 5400 block of Governours Way. That's in Fern Creek. She is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs 140...
WLKY.com
This haunted attraction in Taylorsville is one of the longest in Kentucky
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — A family-owned haunted attraction in Taylorsville has four thrilling adventures in one. Taylorsville Terror is on Bloomfield Road. It's about a 45-minute drive from downtown Louisville. The haunted attractions include Taylorsville Terror 1984, which is an '80s-themed haunted barn, Chuckles Fun House, which is a new...
Louisville police need help finding PRP shooting suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and injured in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Paradise Lane around 1 a.m., according to a press release. Officers on the scene reportedly found a man...
wdrb.com
2 juveniles arrested after Louisville pastor was carjacked at gunpoint outside church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For five decades, Rev. A. Russell Awkard has come and gone from his church in the Park DuValle neighborhood with no problem. Awkard was inside his office Monday, preparing for his 50th anniversary celebration of preaching at New Zion Baptist Church. When he walked outside to the parking lot, someone pointed a gun at him and took his car.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Can I legally carry a ‘sword cane’ without a permit?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of 2019, Kentucky is a permitless concealed carry state, which means if you legally own a gun, you can legally carry it – hidden – with just a few restrictions. But what if a gun isn’t how you want to arm yourself?
Cattle Get Loose in Kentucky Park, Two Bulls Square Off: VIDEO
It was a wild scene in Kentucky recently as a group of cattle was found wandering loose in a local park. Those visiting Cherokee Park near Dog Hill in Louisville Kentucky were no doubt eager to enjoy the great outdoors. However, some had no clue exactly how unique the experience would end up being as they entered the popular area. People witnessing the wild moment even got a glimpse of a cow’s nature, too. This comes as two bulls within the group of cattle start to have issues. Squaring off while officials begin attempting to reign in the wayward herd.
'This is going to make us stronger': Kentucky couple salvages wedding band, photos from debris of home destroyed by fire
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Fires can take away so much, so quickly. One couple in Hardin County is feeling the heartbreaking impact after their 30-year home went up in flames just before the weekend, destroying it. "It's going to be missed. [With] holidays, birthdays -- that was the house to...
Police: Driver struck, killed Louisville man on Manslick Road
Larry Ralph Denney, a 72-year-old man, was identified as the victim of vehicle collision in southern Louisville.
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
LMPD: 2 juveniles in custody after police pursuit ends in crash on Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two juveniles were taken into custody Monday after a pursuit ended with a crash on the Gene Snyder. A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said it started just before 3 p.m. near Preston and Caldwell when an officer spotted a vehicle stolen in a carjacking. Police...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed at apartment complex near Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night at an apartment complex near Fern Creek. LMPD 7th Division officers responded to the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. That's at the Overbrook Apartment Homes, not far from Bardstown Road. The...
WTVQ
FBI sends evidence from Houck family farm to lab
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Evidence found last week in connection to the Crystal Rogers case is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia. Rogers was last seen alive in Nelson County in 2015. The FBI officially took over the case in 2020. Much of their focus last...
Belle of Louisville to set sail on a 'Ghost Cruise'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belle of Louisville will set sail on a "spook-tacular" ride. The ghost cruise is sold out with hundreds expected to attend the journey that will take riders back to the 1940's. The 108-year-old steamboat has been in Louisville for 60 years and will serve as...
WTVQ
‘I want people to think about this song’: Looking at the complicated legacy of ‘My Old Kentucky Home’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — Dozens of people gathered on Sunday in the Kentucky Performing Art Center for a program called The State of Song: “My Old Kentucky Home” Faces a Changing World. The event was organized by the non-profit organization Kentucky to the World (KTW), in collaboration...
Comments / 0