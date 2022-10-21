ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Golden Alert cancelled, missing Louisville woman found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been cancelled after a missing Louisville woman was found safely Tuesday morning, according to an LMPD representative. A Golden Alert has been issued for a 55-year-old Louisville woman who reportedly suffers from dementia. Metro Police say Melissa Deacon-Archer was last seen near...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Throats of 2 men cut in Downtown Louisville knife attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is under arrest after two men had their throats cut when they were attacked from behind at Fourth Street Live. Sean Coats, 37, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Old Louisville shooting leaves one man hospitalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Old Louisville on Monday night. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of West Ormsby Avenue around 11 p.m., according to the press release. Officers on the scene reportedly found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

This haunted attraction in Taylorsville is one of the longest in Kentucky

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — A family-owned haunted attraction in Taylorsville has four thrilling adventures in one. Taylorsville Terror is on Bloomfield Road. It's about a 45-minute drive from downtown Louisville. The haunted attractions include Taylorsville Terror 1984, which is an '80s-themed haunted barn, Chuckles Fun House, which is a new...
TAYLORSVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville police need help finding PRP shooting suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and injured in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Paradise Lane around 1 a.m., according to a press release. Officers on the scene reportedly found a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Outsider.com

Cattle Get Loose in Kentucky Park, Two Bulls Square Off: VIDEO

It was a wild scene in Kentucky recently as a group of cattle was found wandering loose in a local park. Those visiting Cherokee Park near Dog Hill in Louisville Kentucky were no doubt eager to enjoy the great outdoors. However, some had no clue exactly how unique the experience would end up being as they entered the popular area. People witnessing the wild moment even got a glimpse of a cow’s nature, too. This comes as two bulls within the group of cattle start to have issues. Squaring off while officials begin attempting to reign in the wayward herd.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed at apartment complex near Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night at an apartment complex near Fern Creek. LMPD 7th Division officers responded to the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. That's at the Overbrook Apartment Homes, not far from Bardstown Road. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

FBI sends evidence from Houck family farm to lab

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Evidence found last week in connection to the Crystal Rogers case is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia. Rogers was last seen alive in Nelson County in 2015. The FBI officially took over the case in 2020. Much of their focus last...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Belle of Louisville to set sail on a 'Ghost Cruise'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belle of Louisville will set sail on a "spook-tacular" ride. The ghost cruise is sold out with hundreds expected to attend the journey that will take riders back to the 1940's. The 108-year-old steamboat has been in Louisville for 60 years and will serve as...
LOUISVILLE, KY

