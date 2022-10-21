ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
104.5 The Team

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 The Team

12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York

There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
NEW YORK STATE
104.5 The Team

Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter

Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
LAKE PLACID, NY
104.5 The Team

President Biden Makes Big Upstate NY Plan Days Before Midterms

With critical gaps narrowing across the country in the November 8th midterm elections, President Joe Biden has been focusing on key areas and battlegrounds over the past weeks. Getting one Presidential visit in a month is big enough, but now Upstate New York is getting a second. This comes after...
104.5 The Team

Love Stewart’s Shops? No Way You Knew All 10 Of These Trivia Questions!

Us New Yorker's love our Stewart's Shops. Is it home state pride? Love of the ice cream? Addiction to the coffee? What is it about Stewart's that is a New York State passion?. As much as you love Stewart's Shops and as often as you visit your favorite location on a daily basis, how much do you actually know about the chain of convenience store? See how many of the following you can answer correctly, without looking it up.
VERMONT STATE
104.5 The Team

One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022

We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

A Dozen Spooktacular Upstate New York Halloween Events

Every town and city in Upstate New York will hold a special Halloween event. In fact, many from downstate New York and New York city often travel up to take part in many of these festive fall events. These include parades, scary movies, costume parties, dances, hayrides and spooky walking tours just to name a few.
104.5 The Team

Is Hunting In New York State Safer Than Ever?

Hunting and fishing are outdoor sports that are often passed down from generation to generation. As gun legislation and safety laws are argued about in the media, some parents wonder if it is safe to hand the hunting tradition down to their children. Well, at least in New York State, hunting has never been safer.
104.5 The Team

Man who Shot President Reagan to Play in Albany! He’s a Singer?

Entertainment news trended throughout the Capital Region over the weekend and many Upstate NY residents scratched their heads wondering if it was true. John Hinckley, Jr, the man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s - and who notoriously stalked Jodie Foster - was released from prison this year and now wants to be seen and heard - in the entertainment industry.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York

Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
SYRACUSE, NY
104.5 The Team

Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted

Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
COLONIE, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy