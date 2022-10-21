Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez Makes Notable Change To Twitter Profile
Christian Vázquez has been a member of the Houston Astros for nearly three months, having been shipped to Space City at the Major League Baseball trade deadline after 14 years with the Boston Red Sox organization. But it feels like Vázquez finally became an Astro in recent days, first...
Bryce Harper Makes Bold World Series Claim After Phillies’ NLCS Win
Bryce Harper is not known as a shy baseball player, so it’s not a surprise to see the reigning National League MVP be confident in the Phillies. Philadelphia closed out the NL Championship Series in five games after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper played hero with a two-run home run to put the Phillies up in the eighth inning.
Gerrit Cole Compliments Astros, Pats Self On Back As Yankees Drop Game 3
Gerrit Cole took the mound in a must-win spot Saturday during Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, but despite the fact Cole and the Yankees didn’t get the job done, the right-hander still was able to feel at ease after the defeat. Cole...
Did Yankees Outfielder Really Just Blame Crowd Noise For Crucial Mistake?
Yankees manager Aaron Boone blamed the roof for being a home-field advantage for the Houston Astros after Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, and now New York outfielder Harrison Bader noted of a disadvantage from Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium. Wait, what?. The Yankees center fielder explained...
‘Very Disgusted’ Stephen A. Smith Destroys Yankees After ALCS Sweep
Stephen A. Smith couldn’t hide his frustration Monday morning, mere hours after the Houston Astros eliminated the New York Yankees from the Major League Baseball postseason. The Yankees, winners of 99 games during the regular season, defeated the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series but were clearly overmatched in the ALCS by the Astros, who completed a four-game sweep with a 6-5 win Sunday night in the Bronx.
Ex-Red Sox Managerial Candidate Reportedly Hired By Marlins
On Tuesday, the Miami Marlins reportedly filled their vacant spot at the managerial position, hiring one former Boston Red Sox candidate. Skip Schumaker, who formerly played 11 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, and Los Angeles Dodgers, is the next man up for Marlins skipper, according to The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish.
This Aaron Judge Quote Might Give Yankees Fans Some Hope
The Yankees’ season is officially over, and that could mean the Aaron Judge era in New York has also come to a close. The Houston Astros swept away the Yankees with a 6-5 win Sunday night in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. Once the World Series...
Why Phillies Owner Thinks He ‘Underpaid’ NLCS MVP Bryce Harper
Phillies star Bryce Harper had team owner John Middleton feeling some type of way after Philadelphia advanced to the World Series following a Game 5 win in the National League Championship Series on Sunday. “I think I’ve underpaid you,” Middleton recalled from his initial postgame conversation with Harper, who signed...
Bears Linebacker With Unique Quote To Describe Silent Patriots Crowd
FOXBORO, Mass. — The hometown fans started filing out of Gillette Stadium in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Bears put the finishing touches on a dominant 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots. Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith certainly took notice of a Patriots crowd that was raucous...
Kyle Schwarber Went On Wild Ride After Phillies Won NL Pennant
Philadelphia went all out in its celebration after clinching the National League pennant on Sunday, and while a World Series isn’t unfamiliar territory for Kyle Schwarber, he still didn’t pass up a chance to unleash his inner cowboy. The Phillies closed out the NL Championship Series in five...
MLB Rumors: Aaron Boone, Brian Cashman Expected Back With Yankees
Even after a humiliating sweep in the American League Championship Series, the New York Yankees are going to run things back with two people at key positions in the organization. Despite New York’s shortcomings in October, the Yankees are expected to retain both general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron...
Aaron Judge Rumors: Giants ‘Won’t Be Underbid’ For Yankees Star
Aaron Judge will start the 2023 Major League Baseball season in the Bronx, but will he do so as a member of the New York Yankees or San Francisco Giants?. The star right fielder sounded optimistic at the conclusion of the Bronx Bombers’ season he will be back with the team he’s played with for seven seasons, but that decision will ultimately be on whether or not the front office will break the bank for the American League MVP front-runner.
Yankees Down Bad With Depressingly Low Game 4 Ticket Prices
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse for the New York Yankees, the Bronx Bombers were responsible for another incredibly embarrassing feat. The Yankees, who trail the Astros 3-0 in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, will host Houston on Sunday night in hopes of staving off elimination. Those rooting for New York, however, don’t seem overly interested in being in attendance for what could prove to be a season-ending defeat.
World Series Could Net Largest Sports Betting Payout In History
The Houston Astros are back in the World Series. You know what that means? So is ‘Mattress Mack.’. Jim McIngvale, a furniture store owner and infamous sports bettor, has been the face of betting in baseball over recent years (sorry Pete Rose), placing a collection of bets on his hometown Houston Astros as well as other large-scale events. He’s placed over $15 million in bets over the past couple of years, staking wagers on the Alabama Crimson Tide, New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals.
Astros, Phillies to Meet in 2022 World Series
The 2022 World Series matchup is set, and it’ll be the Houston Astros battling the Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros completed a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees on Sunday to capture their fourth AL pennant in the last six years. Rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena hit a clutch three-run home run as Houston is now a perfect 7-0 this postseason.
Michael Kay Ripping Yankees’ Red Sox Motivation Music To Boston Ears
The Red Sox missed the playoffs and never were really in contention in 2022. However, Boston fans at least get to bask in the glow of Yankees schadenfreude. New York’s title drought officially expanded to 13 years Sunday night when the Houston Astros swept the Bronx Bombers in the American League Championship Series. Now, the Yankees have to figure out how they intend to pick up the pieces to get past an Astros team they simply cannot beat… all while coming to grips with the idea Aaron Judge could leave in free agency.
Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes help Devils rout Red Wings
Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 6-2 road win over
Jubilant Pedro Martinez Trolls Yankees After Astros’ ALCS Sweep
The New York Yankees have been eliminated from the playoffs, and Red Sox Nation, including Pedro Martinez, is ready to celebrate. The Bronx Bombers’ World Series drought officially extended to 13 years Sunday night when the Houston Astros swept New York out of the American League Championship Series. Houston will move on to the World Series for the fourth time in six years, while the Yankees get what could be a franchise-altering offseason started.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0