The Red Sox missed the playoffs and never were really in contention in 2022. However, Boston fans at least get to bask in the glow of Yankees schadenfreude. New York’s title drought officially expanded to 13 years Sunday night when the Houston Astros swept the Bronx Bombers in the American League Championship Series. Now, the Yankees have to figure out how they intend to pick up the pieces to get past an Astros team they simply cannot beat… all while coming to grips with the idea Aaron Judge could leave in free agency.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO