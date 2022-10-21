Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
DualSense Edge Preorders Go Live Today: Where To Preorder The PS5 Controller
DualSense Edge preorders will go live today, October 25, at PlayStation Direct and major retailers. We are tracking preorders right here and will update this article with listings once they go live. It's certainly possible that the DualSense Edge will sell out, so if you're interested you may want to get your order in early. The DualSense Edge costs $200 and releases on January 26, 2023.
Gamespot
Uncharted Appears To Be Sony's Weakest PC Launch Yet
Sony has found some success porting its older exclusives to PC in recent years, but its latest one seemingly has not sold as well as previous games. According to SteamDB data, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection notched a peak player count of 10,851, which wasn't enough to break into Steam's top 100 games.
Gamespot
This HP Gaming Laptop Is Just $480 Right Now
Gaming laptops tend to carry hefty price tags. After all, stuffing premium technology into a portable chassis is no easy task. But thanks to Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals, you can snag a reasonably powerful HP Victus for just $480, down from $800. It's nearly impossible to find a good gaming laptop in the sub-$500 range, so this is definitely worth a closer look if you're shopping for a reliable laptop on a budget.
Gamespot
Bayonetta 3 Preorders Are Discounted Ahead Of Its Friday Launch
The long-awaited third entry in the Bayonetta franchise is almost here. Bayonetta 3 releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch this Friday, October 28. If you can't wait for the return of Bayonetta's stylish action gameplay, you may want to preorder your copy early--especially now that there's a great deal available. You preorder a physical copy of Bayonetta 3 for $48.40 at Super Saver right now.
Gamespot
Best Nintendo Switch Deals This Week: Save Big On Preorders And Exclusives
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch arguably has the best game library of any Nintendo console ever. That means that Switch owners probably want to buy a lot of games, especially exclusives. Unfortunately, many of those first-party titles rarely go on sale--and if they do, it’s only for a few bucks. That’s not the case right now, however, as you’ll find some great discounts on games featuring Mario, Link, Yoshi, Pokemon and other iconic fixtures in Nintendo history.
Gamespot
Fallout 4 Is Getting Free PS5 And Xbox Series X|S Upgrades In 2023
As part of its Fallout series celebrations, Bethesda has announced that Fallout 4 will be getting a current-gen update for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, as well as several bug fixes and bonus Creation Club content. Similar to several modern games such as God of War: Ragnarok, players will...
Gamespot
Elden Ring Patch Includes Balance Changes And A Bug Fix
A new patch is out now for Elden Ring, but don't expect too much in the way of major changes or new features. Version 1.07.1, which is described as a hotfix, is out now across console and PC with the aim of fixing a bug and improving game balance. Ash...
Gamespot
Green Man Gaming Halloween Sale Has Deals To Buy For
Just when you thought it was safe to go outside, another horror-focused gaming sale has risen from its 11-month slumber and is ready to deliver some discounts your way. Over on Green Man Gaming, you can find plenty of great deals on recent PC horror games, terrifying classics, and a few mainstream titles. Sure, they're not horror games, but what's scarier than a backlog that continues to grow as you add more titles to it?
Gamespot
Age of Empires II And IV Are Headed To Xbox Consoles In 2023
As part of the 25th anniversary celebrations for the Age of Empires series, Microsoft announced that Age of Empire II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires IV will be headed to Xbox consoles. These real-time strategy games will be available through Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, and will also arrive on Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Adds New Cosmetic Type: Stickers
Stickers are coming to Apex Legends alongside Season 15: Eclipse, making them the first new cosmetic item type to be introduced to the game since emotes were added in Season 9. The stickers function as decorative items that can be used to further customize a player's equipment, adding a personal touch to their arsenal. Still, you can't just slap them on anything and call it a day--these stickers only stick to certain things.
Gamespot
Fanatical's Scream Sale On Horror Games Is Full Of Cutthroat Discounts
Halloween is almost here, and like several other digital storefronts, Fanatical is celebrating the Spooktober season with plenty of discounts across a wide range of games. While the focus is primarily on horror-genre games, there's also a bunch of deals on less frightening titles now on in case you keep your heart beating at a normal rate.
Gamespot
Respawn: "No Real Updates" On Apex Legends Cross-Progression
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has been praised for the game's delightful movement mechanics, unique LTMs, and believable, diverse cast of well-designed characters. With Season 15: Eclipse on the horizon, the developer has revealed a great deal of information about the new content coming to Apex this season--including a new legend, a beautiful new map, and even a new gifting mechanic that allows players to gift items to their friends. Sadly, there's a single highly requested feature that has once again been left off the list: cross-progression.
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Free Games For November 2022 Leaked Early
Once again, the next PS Plus Essentials lineup has leaked early. According to a post on Dealabs, November's PlayStation Plus free games lineup includes Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. The trio of freebies should be available starting November 1. As usual, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, will be able to snag the PS Plus Essentials free games for November. Make sure to snag October's lineup before the new batch of games takes its place.
Gamespot
7 PC Game Bundle For $6.66 Promises To Be A Devilishly Good Time
Fanatical’s Hellfire Bundle is on sale for a limited time, offering $143.93-worth of horror and action PC games for a season-appropriate $6.66. And if you use the code “SCREAM666,” you can get an additional 6.66% off the final price at checkout. The Hellfire bundle includes seven games,...
Gamespot
God Of War: Ragnarok Trailer Highlights Improvements To Combat And Enemies
Ahead of its early November release, a new trailer for God of War: Ragnarok has detailed some of the changes to the sequel's enemy design and combat. At the start of Ragnarok, Kratos has both his Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos, giving players far more combat options than the start of the previous game. This has allowed enemy design to be more complex from the get-go, too, with Sony Santa Monica focusing on providing both more variety and more mini bosses for you to tackle. As one combat designer states in the video below, it's all about balancing "frustration and engagement."
Gamespot
Amazon Prime Free Games For November 2022 Have Apparently Leaked
Prime Gaming's free games for November 2022 have apparently leaked early. According to the leak, Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to claim seven games in November, including Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, WRC 9, and Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade. Considering that this leak came from Dealabs poster billbil-kun--the person behind the always-accurate PlayStation Plus freebie leaks--it seems likely that the list is correct. We expect for Prime Gaming to make an official announcement covering November's lineup later this week. Here's the full list of games posted to Dealabs:
Gamespot
Exclusive: New Assassin's Creed Funko Pop Celebrates The Franchise's First Game
Funko has released a lot of video game collectibles over the years, but for its next big-headed nod to the gaming past, the brand is going way back in time to release a brand-new version of an iconic assassin. Hailing all the way back from the very first Assassin's Creed game released in 2007, Altair is getting a new lease on life in the Game Cover Pop series.
Gamespot
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals Include Some Incredible Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy must have written down the wrong dates on its calendar, because right you’ll find dozens of products available with Black Friday price tags. Black Friday won’t truly begin until late November, but from now until October 27 you’ll find TVs, laptops, headphones, and more listed for some of the best prices of the year.
Gamespot
Bayonetta 3 Review - Real Hot Girls Hit
There's nothing more attractive than confidence, and Bayonetta 3 developer PlatinumGames is well aware of it. From the way Bayonetta sashays about the screen--left hand cocked on her hip while the other clutches her gun--to the sheer bombastic nature of the game itself, every part of Bayonetta 3 is unapologetically self-assured. Like the titular witch, Bayonetta 3 feels as if it doesn't much care how it is perceived because it knows its own worth as a game that offers fast and fluid gameplay, jaw-dropping spectacles, comedy, and camp in a way very few others do. And it's hard to argue with that when it's true.
Gamespot
Humble Halloween Sale Features Deathly Good PC Game Deals
October is a spooky month, particularly for your wallet thanks to all the game sales currently on. Joining a number of other big names in the digital distribution scene is Humble, which has a Halloween sale on right now with some frighteningly good deals on high-profile games. While the spotlight...
Comments / 0