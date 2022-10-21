Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Message For Packers Fans
The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense have looked pretty mediocre - at best - all season long. But we've seen Rodgers and the Packers go on big runs before. Can it happen...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Family Unhappy News
Life in the public eye is not easy. While everything can appear great for Patrick Mahomes and Co., there are often negative side effects of fame and notoriety, which the Chiefs quarterback and his family have plenty of. This week, Patrick's mom, Randi, took to social media with an unhappy...
Packers Announce Former Coach Has Passed Away
The Green Bay Packers lost a former member of their organization this past Saturday. According to Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Former Packers assistant coach and scout Burt Gustafson passed away just a few days ago at the age of 96. Gustafson was with the team from 1971-89...
NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News
Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele On Sunday
The wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly split from her legendary husband. While a divorce hasn't been finalized yet, Bundchen has reportedly hired a prominent attorney. She and Brady have reportedly been living separately for a while now. Sunday, the Bucs are struggling against the Panthers...
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning
Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos
Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
Nick Saban Reveals Why Alabama Player Hit Female Fan
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban opted to play Jermaine Burton on Saturday night, less than a week after the wide receiver was seen on video, appearing to hit a female Tennessee fan during the field storm. Saban had said that Alabama would handle the situation "internally," like they...
NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched
The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
College Football World Believes Major Coach Should Be Fired
Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies suffered yet another disappointing loss on Saturday night. The Aggies, ranked high in the preseason on the back of a top recruiting class, fell to 3-4 on the season following Saturday night's loss to South Carolina. Fisher has close to a $100 million...
Look: Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Nickname For Tom Brady
Antonio Brown continues to fire shots at Tom Brady. Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shocking loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Brown fired off a viral tweet in poor taste. The former Bucs wide receiver revealed his two-word nickname for Tom Brady. "Tom Booty," he tweeted. Brown tweeted out...
Anonymous NFL Executive Identifies Problem With Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have looked pretty mediocre so far this season. The Packers are 3-3 on the year, following Sunday's surprising loss to the New York Jets. Rodgers has looked far from his MVP-level self, too.. One anonymous NFL executive believes Rodgers' body language is as...
NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News
This season has not started off on the right foot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're averaging just 15.3 points per game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that he'd be open to making changes to his offense if he believes it would help the team. And yet, he hasn't done anything yet.
Cowboys Make Rare Uniform Decision For Sunday's Game
The Dallas Cowboys will be sporting a rare look for Sunday's home game against the Bears. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, "The Cowboys will wear their navy jerseys with silver pants Sunday against Chicago at AT&T Stadium. A rarity for a non-holiday/primetime game." Dallas' home whites were once unheard of...
NFL World Reacts To 'Nasty' Tom Brady, Gisele News
Divorces can often get ugly and that appears to be happening for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. According to a report, things are getting "nasty" between the legendary NFL quarterback and the all-time supermodel. "Things are getting “nasty” between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen amid their marriage split, sources say,"...
NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Trade Rumor News
Earlier this week, a report suggested the Denver Broncos could look to move star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Fans took to social media to share...
Photos: Meet NFL Star Ezekiel Elliott's Private Girlfriend
Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys are set to get Dak Prescott back on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys, who went 4-1 with backup Cooper Rush playing quarterback, are set to take on the Lions on Sunday afternoon. While Rush and the defense both played great in Prescott's absence, so did Elliott.
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cowboys vs. Lions Call
The Cowboys are back on track against the Lions, taking a 10-6 lead following an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown in the third quarter. Dallas got possession following a Trevon Diggs interception on a terrible Jared Goff pass. But did Diggs catch the ball?. The NFL World is debating the controversial ruling...
College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Locker Room Video
Deion Sanders' Jackson State football program continues to roll. This weekend, the Tigers program had a pretty special guest in the postgame locker room. The close friend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach was having some fun with Jackson State's players following their latest win. Sanders...
Paul Finebaum Reveals His Controversial Pick For No. 1 Team
Who should be college football's No. 1 team following eight weeks of the 2022 season?. While the Buckeyes haven't really played anyone of note, the ESPN college football analyst is going with them. Finebaum revealed his somewhat controversial pick for No. 1 on Sunday morning. “It starts at quarterback with...
