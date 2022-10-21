Broadway: “Top Dog/Underdog” Returns Even More Triumphant 20 Years Later, Corey Hawkins in Knockout Performance

Read full article on original website
Box Office: Dwayne Johnson Rocks “Black Adam” to $67 Mil Weekend, Clooney-Roberts Romance the Audience
Big stars still meaning something at the movies. Dwayne Johnson aka the Rock brought in $67 million this weekend with his “Black Adam.” Critics and bloggers didn’t think much of it, but the audience ate it up. “Black Adam” will hit $100 million pretty quickly, and it revives the DC Extended Universe instantly.
Leslie Jordan Dies: New Details Emerge on Fatal Car Accident
Yesterday, the world lost an irreplaceable icon in Leslie Jordan when he suffered a medical emergency while driving through Los Angeles and crashed into the side of a building. At the time of the incident, the exact nature of the medical emergency remained unknown. Now, however, new details have come...
Gotham Awards Nominees Include “Tar” and All Its Actresses,”Banshees,” “The Rehearsal,” Gabrielle Union
The Gotham Awards nominations are out and they are an eclectic bunch. The Gothams signal the beginning of awards season. While they’re not exactly predictors of anything, they’re a celebration of film on a broad scale. They take place November 28th in New York. Breakthrough Television under 40...
Kanye West Must Be Dropped by Universal Music Immediately: Taylor, Elton, Gaga, Beatles Must Speak Out
This weekend, hatemongers draped a sheet on an overpass on the 405 Freeway: “Kanye is right,” it read, “about the Jews.”. Fliers appeared in mailboxes and strewn on lawns in Jewish neighborhoods, all anti-Semitic. All of this has been enabled by Kanye West. The Gap dropped him,...
Bruce Springsteen’s Sold Out Tour: No New E Street Album as “Letter to You” Has Never Been Performed
Even though a typical Bruce Springsteen/E Street Band show is three to four hours long, there will not be a new album to go along with it next spring. According to my sources, Bruce and co. will rely on “Letter to You,” their 2021 album, for new material, as well as Bruce’s upcoming “Only the Strong Survive” and “Western Stars” collections.
How Paul Stanley Felt When 1 Kiss Song Was Played on a Station That Played Led Zeppelin
Paul Stanley said Led Zeppelin and The Who were his heroes. He discussed hearing one of Kiss' songs on a station that played Led Zeppelin and The Who.
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Inspired Spandau Ballet’s ‘True’
A member of Spandau Ballet watched a documentary about The Beatles' "Let It Be' and a song from it inspired the song "True."
