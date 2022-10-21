Arizona Secretary of State Threatens Lawsuit Over County Supervisors Potentially Voting for a Hand Count of Ballots

They don’t want a hand count for the same reason they oppose photo ID. Both makes it harder for the democrats to commit voter fraud.
I believe the issue that most of you are missing is that she is the top person responsible for counting the votes—-and she is a candidate in that election. This is improper and a recipe for corruption!
She won’t debate, never looked into election fraud and was found guilty on two counts of racism that caused the Arizona tax payers $2.5 million. The face of racism take a long look.
Related
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says
Stacey Abrams Loses Again as a US Dist Judge Rules Georgia’s Voting Laws Comply with Federal Voting Laws | Opinion
Kari Lake interview on Arizona PBS canceled after Clean Elections Commission backs out amid rancor
Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Plummets In Polls Amid Abortion Allegations
Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants
After sharp right turn, U.S. Supreme Court conservatives step on the gas
Trump-backed congressional candidate Bo Hines says he 'can't afford' to give up his salary. But federal records show he has no salary.
At least half of House Republicans who objected to certifying Biden's win voted either early or absentee in 2020
Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion
Nike co-founder and Oregon's richest man Phil Knight says he will do whatever it takes to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state as he throws his $35.9b fortune behind Republican Christine Drazan
Hobbs Loses Lead Over GOP's Kari Lake Amid Repeated Refusals to Debate
'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Trumpism Has Found Its Leading Lady
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision reversed by the United States Supreme Court
Judge orders Alabama Secretary of State to hand over data on purged voters, denied registration applications
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 367