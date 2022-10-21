Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Robert R Ickes obituary 1965~2022
Robert R Ickes, 57, of Spring Run, formerly of Fannettsburg, passed away October 24, 2022, in his home. Born September 30, 1965, in McConnellsburg, he was a son of the late Herman F. and Ivy May (Umbrell) Ickes, and graduated from Fannett-Metal High School in 1984. Robert was formerly employed...
Louis A Poppenwimer obituary 1925~2022
Louis A Poppenwimer, 96, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 in his home. Born December 30, 1925 in Altoona, PA he was the son of the late George and Barbara (Koesbauer) Poppenwimer. After graduating high school Louis served in the United States Navy during World War II...
Kathryn S Miner obituary 1925~2022
Kathryn S Miner, 97, of Chambersburg, PA, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Kate was born on August 15, 1925 in Roxbury, PA to the late Boyd and Blanche (Alleman) Myers. She was from a large and close family, having 7 brothers and 6 sisters. Kate married...
Mildred “Millie” Hull obituary 1924~2022
Mildred “Millie” Hull, 97, of Waynesboro, PA formerly of York, PA passed away Thursday October 20, 2022 at Cross Keys Brethren Home. Millie was the daughter of the late Robert C. Ness and Mary Strickler Ness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Hull and her...
Donald F “Donnie” Kirkpatrick 1946~2022
Mr. Donald F “Donnie” Kirkpatrick, 76, of Shippensburg, formerly of 8th Street, Waynesboro, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 24, 1946, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Fred D. and Alma (Ott) Kirkpatrick. Donnie attended Waynesboro Area Senior High...
Wilson hosts high school exhibit
Wilson College hosts an exhibition of artwork by area high school students, starting this week and running through Dec. 2. The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, is open to the public in the Bogigian Gallery, Lortz Hall. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Phyllis L Duffey obituary 1930~2022
Phyllis L Duffey, 91, of Big Cove Tannery, PA, passed away Friday, October 14th, at Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville, PA. Phyllis was born in Berkeley Springs , WV on November 3, 1930, a daughter of the late Agnes (Everett) and Harry Barker. She was the widow of H. Clyde Bivens,...
Mary W Etter obituary 1938~2022
Mary W Etter (Mellott), 84, of Scotland, PA passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 in Brookview Nursing Center, Chambersburg. Born January 3, 1938 in Fulton County, PA she was the daughter of the late Ray and Letitia (Hill) Mellott. She was a graduate of Green Hills High School with the...
Dorothy A “Dottie” Fochtman 1945~2022
Dorothy A “Dottie” Fochtman (McNeal), 77, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, October 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Born July 20, 1945 in Johnstown, she was a daughter of the late Charles A. and Bertha A. Spitko McNeal. Mrs. Fochtman was...
Fay Ellen Anderson obituary ~2022
Fay Ellen Anderson (Byers) of Chambersburg passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at SpiriTrust Lutheran – The Village at Luther Ridge. Born in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Blanche Hull Byers. Fay was employed for a number of years at Town and Country...
Leonarda Cruz Alza obituary 1923~2022
Leonarda Cruz Alza, 98, of Arendtsville, PA died Sunday morning, October 16, 2022 at her home. Born November 6, 1923 in Mexico she was the daughter of the late Regino Cruz and Seconina Alza. She was the wife of the late Primitivo Ponce. Leonarda is survived by her three children,...
Franklin County Free Press
Four Raiders posted double-digit kills over the weekend to lead their volleyball team to victory over East Strousburg. The Shippensburg University volleyball team put up another thrilling five-set win against East Stroudsburg in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern division matchup on Saturday afternoon at Koehler Fieldhouse. Set scores were 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 21-25, 15-12.
Isabelle Delores Miller obituary 1940~2022
Isabelle Delores Miller, age 81, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Embassy at Woodland Park in Orbisonia, PA. Isabelle was born on October 15, 1940, in Pond Bank, PA, the daughter of the late Orville and Reba Bumbaugh Stoops. Isabelle married the late Harold Miller Sr.
Richard L “Reds” May obituary 1958~2022
Richard L “Reds” May, age 64, of York Springs, passed away October 14, 2022 at his home. He was born April 25, 1958 in Biglerville, PA, as the son of Betty May (Flory) May and the late Myrle C. May. Richard was raised on a dairy farm in...
Jesse Leroy Middaugh obituary 1935~2022
Jesse Leroy Middaugh, 87, a lifelong resident of Doylesburg, went to be with the Lord October 12, 2022. Born August 5, 1935, in Doylesburg, he was the youngest of 8 children born to the late Roy and Bessie (Duncan) Middaugh. Jesse is survived by his loving wife of 59 years,...
Betty J Witmer obituary 1937~2022
Betty J Witmer, 85, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 3, 1937 in Hagerstown, MD, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Sarah Bartles Stottlemyer. Her beloved husband, Clarence V. Witmer, preceded her in death on May 27, 2021.
SU Men’s Cross Country competes in Go Fast River Run
The Shippensburg University men’s cross country team ventured to Clinton County on a pleasant Saturday afternoon to complete its regular season with an 8K race at Lock Haven’s annual Go Fast River Run. How it happened. Junior Hayden Hunt (Shippensburg, Pa./Shippensburg Area) led the Raider pack on Saturday,...
Elaine Taylor Ecker obituary 1929~2022
Elaine Taylor Ecker, age 92 of Biglerville, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA. She was born December 1, 1929 in Harrisburg, PA, to the late Harold E. and Marie E. (Kuntz) Taylor. Elaine was a graduate of Arendtsville Vocational High School. Elaine...
Andrew Robert “Andy” Skidmore 1986~2022
Andrew Robert “Andy” Skidmore, age 36, of Warfordsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Andy was born on April 6, 1986, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of Robert Lee Skidmore of Warfordsburg, PA and Charla Renee Hodnovich of McConnellsburg, PA. Andy loved music, especially his favorite...
Sheila K Singley obituary 1947~2022
Sheila K Singley (Whited), 75, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the York Hospital. She was born May 27, 1947 in Kingsport, TN the daughter of the late Charles W. and Fannie O’Neal Whited. Her husband Barry L. Singley died in 2014. Sheila was a 1965...
fcfreepress
Chambersburg, PA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepress.com/
Comments / 0