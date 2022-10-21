Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Marcia Presher: Karin Salome is a hardworking, active supporter of Laconia youth
I have known Karin Salome for over 40 years, first through St. James Episcopal Church and her involvement with the St. James Nursery School, and then as neighbor and dear friend since we moved to Laconia in 1987. Salome has been an active supporter of youth in the Laconia area for as long as I can remember, as a Laconia Little League coach, as a youth group leader at St. James, and as a registered nurse, always helping with medical questions or needs. Salome is a caring person and a hard worker. She will a great asset to the Laconia School Board. Please vote for Karin Salome on Nov. 8.
laconiadailysun.com
Wanda Keenan joins Roche Realty Group
MEREDITH — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, Inc. with offices in Meredith and Laconia, welcomes Wanda Keenan, who lives on Lake Opechee in Laconia, and has recently joined the real estate firm. She will be a part of the Laconia office’s team located at the entrance to South Down Shores and Long Bay on Parade Road.
laconiadailysun.com
Murray family donates 200-acre conservation easement
WOLFEBORO — The Murray family generously donated a nearly 200-acre conservation easement to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests in the towns of Wolfeboro and New Durham. "I bought the land with no intention of ever developing it," states Roger Murray, owner of the land. "It...
whdh.com
Methuen mayor shares updates on families dropped off at local hotel by state officials
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Mayor of Methuen shared more details Saturday on the demographic and documentation information of the dozens of families who arrived without notice at a local hotel last week. Mayor Neil Perry said of the 55 families who showed up at the Days Inn Friday, Oct....
WMUR.com
Officials tout $44M grant to help Manchester become center for manufacturing human organs
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester is one step closer to becoming a global center in the mass production of human organs. The city was recently awarded $44 million to establish a biofabrication cluster in the Millyard, working to engineer tissues and organs that can help save people's lives and treat disease.
laconiadailysun.com
Donation of lighting offers safe skating after dark
LACONIA — When dusk fell on the city’s skate park, skaters would continue their practice by the headlights of parked cars. Those days are over. The park now dons a set of four lights, allowing skaters to safely carry on after sunset.
Wally’s Pub Chili Cook-off Benefits Hampton, NH Firefighters Toy Bank
If you love chili, you will love this. The Hampton, New Hampshire Firefighters hold an annual chili cook-off at Wally's to raise money for the Firefighters Toy Bank. The Hampton Firefighters Toy Bank is a program which helps families during the Christmas season in the Hampton area. The holiday season is difficult for so many families, and the Hampton Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation (HFFCF) is there for the community.
WMUR.com
Friends remember Concord couple killed on walking trail in April
CONCORD, N.H. — It's been more than six months since the loss of a Concord couple was felt around the world. Steve and Wendy Reid are remembered by family and friends as a dynamic duo who brought out the best in each other. Louis Siegel lives in Vermont, but...
laconiadailysun.com
T-N Fire District seeks emergency meeting on water contract
The board that oversees the Tilton-Northfield Fire Department is asking a judge to authorize a special voters meeting to approve funds to pay for water service to the department’s stations and hydrants. The commissioners of the Tilton-Northfield Fire District are hoping to get the voters to approve a contract...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire veteran celebrates 100th birthday with ride in Corvette convertible
BEDFORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire veteran celebrated her 100th birthday by riding in style. Marian turned 100 years old and the community at Bedford Nursing and Rehab Center came together to help her celebrate. The Navy World War Two veteran was welcomed to the celebration by staff at...
laconiadailysun.com
Jane Veazey-MacFadzen: Steve Hodges the fiscally responsible option for county commissioner
I am supporting Steve Hodges for Belknap County commissioner. Hodges has the education, experience and background to be a county commissioner. Steve has served Belknap County for over 25 years as a deputy and as the Belknap County sheriff. He has been involved in multiple budget processes and understands county services provided by each of the departments. He knows the importance of county government and the services provided by each of the departments.
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the...
manchesterinklink.com
Aldermen approve sewer rate increase to help pay for largest DPW project in Manchester history
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The average Manchester resident will pay an extra $3.50 a month on their sewer bill beginning next April to help defer costs on the largest Department of Public Works project in Queen City history. The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the increase, which jumped...
laconiadailysun.com
Water Street Cafe to remain in current location under new ownership
LACONIA — For a time, there were plans to tear down the Water Street Cafe and replace it with a new apartment building. The restaurant would live on, albeit in a different location, but this plan was ultimately scrapped when the owners sold the establishment to their nephews, Ethan and Oliver Roy.
laconiadailysun.com
Artificial wildlife spotted at Tilton Island Park
TILTON — When a flock of pink plastic flamingos landed this month on Tilton Island Park in the middle of the Winnipesaukee River, there was immediate speculation that they might have arrived to help raise money for the restoration of the town’s unique pedestrian bridge. The bridge, which...
laconiadailysun.com
Tilton residents: Save the bridge without tax dollars
TILTON — Residents expressed overwhelming support for saving a one-of-a-kind bridge connecting Main Street to Tilton Island Park during a public hearing Thursday, but made it clear they did not want taxpayers to bear the cost. The patented Truesdell truss bridge, built of both cast iron and wrought iron,...
wzid.com
Wicked Scary Week at Copper Door
Then, on Wednesday, head to the Copper Door in Bedford between 5-7pm for another chance to win a $100 Copper Door gift card. Ghosts and goblins of all ages are coming out to celebrate Wicked Scary Week among mere mortals at Copper Door in Bedford and Salem! Order from either of the Prix Fixe lunch or dinner menus or the special holiday drinks and donations will be made to FEEDNH. Or spin the wheel at the restaurant for a $20 donation to FEEDNH and you could win a gift card $25-$100!
mynbc5.com
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Centers' newest expansion set to open in the spring
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center is set to open its new Patient Pavilion this spring. The hospital addition is adding 64 single-patient rooms to the hospital. They will be moving some inpatient units closer together, allowing the right teams to share resources. Dartmouth Health will be utilizing...
WMUR.com
Funeral services, procession held for longtime Derry police chief
DERRY, N.H. — The town of Derry said goodbye to its longest-serving police chief Thursday. Funeral services and a procession was held for former chief Edward B. Garone. First responders from neighboring communities took over services so Derry personnel could go to the funeral. Garone first started as a...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire police departments offer sign-on bonuses for new officers
WINDHAM, N.H. — State police and local New Hampshire departments are now offering sign-on bonuses, hoping to fill open positions. Windham Police Chief Michael Caron said staffing issues have been a problem in police departments across the state, leaving them fighting for a small group of applicants. In Windham,...
