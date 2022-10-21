I have known Karin Salome for over 40 years, first through St. James Episcopal Church and her involvement with the St. James Nursery School, and then as neighbor and dear friend since we moved to Laconia in 1987. Salome has been an active supporter of youth in the Laconia area for as long as I can remember, as a Laconia Little League coach, as a youth group leader at St. James, and as a registered nurse, always helping with medical questions or needs. Salome is a caring person and a hard worker. She will a great asset to the Laconia School Board. Please vote for Karin Salome on Nov. 8.

