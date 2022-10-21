Read full article on original website
Related
Investigation reveals deputy violated policies when shooting at man
The St Lucie County Sherriff's Office is releasing the results of an investigation after one of its deputies shot and hit a suspect who was reported to be acting aggressively toward officers.
WPBF News 25
Dramatic video: St. Lucie County deputy shoots man on Fort Pierce bridge
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after mistakenly shooting someone in Fort Pierce last month. Deputy Courtney Hoyt told investigators she meant to fire her taser when she shot Dylan De Reivera on the North Causeway Bridge on Sept. 9.
cw34.com
Two men charged in slot machine fraud near Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say two men used a skimming device on a slot machine at an arcade in Port St. Lucie. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested William Leon Brown, 31, on charges of larceny grand theft, larceny petit theft, and two counts of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff. The second suspect, Marquis David Arnold Francis, 26, faces charges of larceny petit theft and one count of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff.
Martin County deputies increase speed patrols after fatal crash
Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are increasing patrols along a busy stretch of U.S. Highway 1 after a fatal crash that killed four people.
Driver killed, two passengers injured in US 27 rollover crash
BELLE GLADE — A man driving a Jeep was killed and one of his two passengers critically injured Saturday afternoon as he tried to avoid hitting a car that had turned in front of him, Palm Beach County sheriff's officials said Sunday. Jonathan Palacios, 24, of Belle Glade was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler north...
Driver dies after pickup truck leaves road, hits tree near Martin County
A 67-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Martin County Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Fatal shooting investigated at Belle Glade market
A man was killed after a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
WATCH: Florida Amazon driver pulls woman from car overturned in canal
Body camera footage shows the moment a Florida Amazon driver helped free a woman from a car after it crashed into a canal and flipped over.
Motorcyclist, 36, dies in Loxahatchee collision
A motorcyclist died after a collision with a car Saturday evening in Loxahatchee, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
cw34.com
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responds to pelican in distress
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities responded to an unusual request on Sunday. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, units responded to assist the Jupiter Police Department's Marine unit in rescuing a pelican who was in distress in shallow water. Firefighters found the pelican with a fish hook...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Florida deputies save women trapped in partially submerged vehicle
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. - New bodycam video shows the moment that Florida deputies came to the rescue of two women who were trapped inside a partially submerged vehicle that had overturned in a canal. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Dan Whittington was on his way to...
cw34.com
Undercover drug bust leads to the arrest of 3 people in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were arrested on Friday for multiple drug-related charges in Okeechobee County after detectives went undercover to investigate. The Okeechobee Sheriff's Office said they worked alongside the DEA, FDLE and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office during the case. The investigation began when detectives...
WPBF News 25
Man in Belle Glade dead after suffering from gunshot wounds
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Video above: A look at today's headlines and weather. Detectives are investigating an early morning homicide of a man in Belle Glade. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call around 4:51 a.m. in the 300 block of SW 6thStreet, Belle Glade.
sebastiandaily.com
Man charged with battery after fight inside restaurant in Sebastian, Florida
A 54-year-old man was arrested after a physical altercation with a restaurant manager at the Captain Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida. As officers responded, police dispatch informed them that a man, later identified as Michael A. Mazzarelli of St. Cloud, was actively fighting with a manager at the establishment. Once...
D-SNAP: New counties added to line-up to apply for food assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open tomorrow, Monday, for multiple Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said Lake, Osceola,...
fox35orlando.com
2 women killed while walking on sidewalk in Florida were lifelong friends: 'Just crushes your soul'
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Two friends were killed this week after police say a driver lost control of his pickup truck and hit them while they were walking on a sidewalk in Melbourne, Florida. Megan Taylor Grace, 26, and Rikki Brianna Grace, 25, were both hit on Tuesday night in the...
cw34.com
Stage set for DeSantis-Crist debate in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic candidate Charlie Crist are scheduled to debate each other Monday night in downtown Fort Pierce. The night is expected to be one of the county's most significant political events, and all eyes will be on the historic Sunrise Theatre.
fb101.com
Five Must-Try Restaurants on Florida’s Treasure Coast
District Table & Bar – District Table’s open kitchen serves seasonal, New American fare with a Southern drawl. Enjoy a Wahoo Ceviche served on top of an aji amarillo and pumpkin puree; Pork Schnitzel with pomme puree, pickled apple, and sauerkraut; and Buttermilk Pie topped with preserved fig and almond granola.
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
Comments / 0