Okeechobee County, FL

cw34.com

Two men charged in slot machine fraud near Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say two men used a skimming device on a slot machine at an arcade in Port St. Lucie. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested William Leon Brown, 31, on charges of larceny grand theft, larceny petit theft, and two counts of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff. The second suspect, Marquis David Arnold Francis, 26, faces charges of larceny petit theft and one count of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responds to pelican in distress

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities responded to an unusual request on Sunday. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, units responded to assist the Jupiter Police Department's Marine unit in rescuing a pelican who was in distress in shallow water. Firefighters found the pelican with a fish hook...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Undercover drug bust leads to the arrest of 3 people in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were arrested on Friday for multiple drug-related charges in Okeechobee County after detectives went undercover to investigate. The Okeechobee Sheriff's Office said they worked alongside the DEA, FDLE and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office during the case. The investigation began when detectives...
WPBF News 25

Man in Belle Glade dead after suffering from gunshot wounds

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Video above: A look at today's headlines and weather. Detectives are investigating an early morning homicide of a man in Belle Glade. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call around 4:51 a.m. in the 300 block of SW 6thStreet, Belle Glade.
BELLE GLADE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Man charged with battery after fight inside restaurant in Sebastian, Florida

A 54-year-old man was arrested after a physical altercation with a restaurant manager at the Captain Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida. As officers responded, police dispatch informed them that a man, later identified as Michael A. Mazzarelli of St. Cloud, was actively fighting with a manager at the establishment. Once...
SEBASTIAN, FL
cw34.com

Stage set for DeSantis-Crist debate in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic candidate Charlie Crist are scheduled to debate each other Monday night in downtown Fort Pierce. The night is expected to be one of the county's most significant political events, and all eyes will be on the historic Sunrise Theatre.
FORT PIERCE, FL
fb101.com

Five Must-Try Restaurants on Florida’s Treasure Coast

District Table & Bar – District Table’s open kitchen serves seasonal, New American fare with a Southern drawl. Enjoy a Wahoo Ceviche served on top of an aji amarillo and pumpkin puree; Pork Schnitzel with pomme puree, pickled apple, and sauerkraut; and Buttermilk Pie topped with preserved fig and almond granola.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

