Charlotte moves up on ‘Rattiest Cities in the US’ list

CHARLOTTE — It’s probably not a designation you’ll hear anyone in Charlotte bragging about, but the Queen City has been rated one of the rattiest cities in the country.

The pest control company Orkin put together a list of 50 U.S. cities that have seen an increase in new rodent treatments since last year. That list was released this week; Charlotte landed near the tail end at number 38. You can see the full rankings, including which city is America’s rattiest, at the bottom of this article.

Orkin says that mice and other rodents typically enter homes between October and February to look for food, water, and shelter.

“Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons,” Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist, said in a news release. “Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus.”

According to Orkin, homeowners should be on the lookout for droppings, gnaw marks, nests, rub marks, and strange noises in their home. Those could indicate a rodent infestation.

You don’t have to keep your home squeaky clean to keep the squeaking rats out, but Orkin has a few tips: properly store your food, declutter your living space, maintain your landscaping, inspect the inside and outside of the home, and look for possible entry points.

(WATCH BELOW: Video shows Family Dollar distribution center infested with rats)

The “Rattiest Cities in America” list, ranked by Orkin. Changes from the previous year’s rank are in parentheses.

1. Chicago

2. New York (+1)

3. Los Angeles (-1)

4. Washington, D.C.

5. San Francisco

6. Philadelphia (+1)

7. Baltimore (-1)

8. Cleveland, Oh. (+2)

9. Detroit (-1)

10. Denver (-1)

11. Seattle

12. Minneapolis

13. Boston

14. Atlanta (+1)

15. Indianapolis (-1)

16. Pittsburgh

17. Cincinnati (+2)

18. San Diego (-1)

19. Hartford (+2)

20. Miami

21. Milwaukee (+1)

22. Houston (-4)

23. Dallas (-3)

24. Portland, OR

25. Columbus, OH (+1)

26. Richmond (+2)

27. Kansas City (-2)

28. Norfolk (-1)

29. Nashville (+7)

30. St. Louis

31. Grand Rapids (+1)

32. Raleigh (+3)

33. Champaign (+4)

34. Albany (-3)

35. Louisville (+5)

36. Sacramento (-7)

37. New Orleans (-4)

38. Charlotte (+4)

39. Buffalo (+2)

40. Flint (-6)

41. Greenville (+3)

42. Syracuse (+4)

43. Tampa (+7)

44. South Bend (+21)

45. Portland (-7)

46. Phoenix (-3)

47. Charleston

48. Ft. Wayne (+12)

49. Orlando (+3)

50. Burlington (-11)

©2022 Cox Media Group