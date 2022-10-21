ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sources: Sparks reach agreement to hire two-time Coach of Year Curt Miller from WNBA finalist Sun

By Cassandra Negley, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles Sparks are signing two-time Coach of the Year Curt Miller as their next head coach, sources told Yahoo Sports on Friday. The multi-year deal has been finalized, sources told Yahoo Sports.

Miller led the Connecticut Sun to the 2022 WNBA Finals, where they lost in four games to the Las Vegas Aces. As general manager and head coach, Miller shaped the Sun into title contenders over the past handful of seasons. But they have yet to break through for the franchise's first championship.

The Sparks are in a rebuilding phase after Candace Parker and Chelsea Gray left in free agency the past few offseason. Each won WNBA titles elsewhere as the Sparks struggled. They fired former NBA star Derek Fisher during the regular season and are entering.

This post will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Magic Johnson: Lebron setting scoring record will be a 'hard pill' for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Lebron James is on the verge of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and Magic Johnson has some thoughts about how that might go. In a guest appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay,” Johnson was asked how he thinks Abdul-Jabbar will handle losing the praiseworthy record. “I don’t think well," he said after a laugh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSOC Charlotte

NFL's Donald, NBA's Brown end their deals with Ye's agency

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this...
BOSTON, MA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
113K+
Followers
130K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy