Woman flown to hospital after bicycle crash on Creeper Trail
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Med-Flight transported a woman to the hospital Friday afternoon following an incident on the Creeper Trail.
According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a woman riding a bicycle crashed and suffered serious injuries.
First responders arrived at the scene around 1 p.m., and EMS believed the woman was bleeding internally due to her injuries. Authorities requested a helicopter, which flew the woman to an area hospital.
