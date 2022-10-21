ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, VA

Woman flown to hospital after bicycle crash on Creeper Trail

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38sH79_0ihyOeNw00

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Med-Flight transported a woman to the hospital Friday afternoon following an incident on the Creeper Trail.

Megan Boswell appointed new legal counsel

According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a woman riding a bicycle crashed and suffered serious injuries.

First responders arrived at the scene around 1 p.m., and EMS believed the woman was bleeding internally due to her injuries. Authorities requested a helicopter, which flew the woman to an area hospital.

No further information was available at this time. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

Tango India Mike
4d ago

I hope she fares well and recovers fully and quickly. That trail can get extremely crowded and people will still try to race to the bottom. There is no shortage of rocks, roots, debris, and kids to navigate through. I hope she was riding responsibly.

Reply(1)
3
Related
WJHL

VSP: Mercedes fatally hits pedestrian walking in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — An Abingdon man reportedly walking in the eastbound travel lane of Route 670 died when a 2018 Mercedes c300 hit him last Thursday. Virginia State Police (VSP) said the man, identified as Larry J. Hackney, 54, had been walking in the roadway at 8:20 p.m. with his back turned to […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Attempted carjacker disarmed by victim Glade Spring gas station, police say

ABINGDON, VA. (WJHL) — Authorities say a Maryland woman is facing charges after she tried to carjack a man in Washington County, Virginia. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office has charged Yolanda Nicole Jackman of Mount Airy, Maryland, with attempted carjacking, brandishing a firearm, and other charges. Deputies responded to a gas station at 12424 […]
GLADE SPRING, VA
supertalk929.com

Pedestrian-involved crash kills Abingdon man

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday that killed an Abingdon, Virginia man. VSP says 54 year old Larry J. Hackney was walking in the eastbound travel lane of Route 670, with his back to traffic when he was struck from behind by a 2018 Mercedes C300, driven by a 64 year old Abingdon woman. Hackney, who was wearing dark, non reflective clothing died at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was not injured and no charges were filed.
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Sheriff: No suspicious circumstances in Musket Bowl skydiving tragedy

Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said Monday morning that after an investigation, there were no suspicious circumstances that led to Friday night’s skydiving accident. “First and foremost, we join the community in grieving the loss of Richard Sheffield and extend our condolences to his family,” Sexton said. “Nothing at the scene leads us to believe this was anything except a very unfortunate accident. However, an autopsy is pending.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Fire Marshal issues city-wide burn ban

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dry weather conditions led Kingsport fire officials to issue a city-wide burn ban on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The ban prohibits all outdoor fires, citing a lack of rainfall as the reason for the decision. Those who violate the ban are subject to a fine. While the ban could be lifted if […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough man accused of shooting into occupied home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is facing several charges after he allegedly fired shots at a home on Sunday. According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies were called to the 300 block of Summit Drive in Jonesborough after receiving reports of possible shots fired. Investigators on […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WDBJ7.com

Earthquake felt in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected in Grayson County early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter of the earthquake was along the Little River near the intersection of Old Baywood Road and Kemps River Road. It was 2.8 km (1.73 miles) deep.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Minor earthquake shakes Grayson Co., schools closed

INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WFXR) — Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Grayson County early Tuesday morning. Around 5:25 a.m., a minor earthquake occurred about 11 miles east-southeast of Independence, Va. Currently, no damage or injuries have been reported. According to the division superintendent for Grayson County Public Schools Kelly Wilmore, Grayson […]
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Police: Man found dead after fall at Grandfather Mountain overlook

LINVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — A man has been found dead after an apparent accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain Park on Sunday, police say. According to the release, an emergency call reporting a missing person last seen at an overlook at Grandfather Mountain State Park came in around 10 a.m. on Sunday. After a search, rescue […]
LINVILLE, NC
wymt.com

Man arrested after body of woman found in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after a woman’s body was found in Buchanan County Saturday night. 38-year-old Dustin Barret Owens of Vansant, Virginia has been arrested and charged with homicide by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department. Police say they...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Man shot and killed pregnant girlfriend in Buchanan County, police say

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man shot and killed his girlfriend who was 7 months pregnant, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office. Police received a call regarding a missing woman on Saturday. The body of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, of Vansant, was found inside her house on Sunset Hollow Road. Compton had multiple gunshot wounds and was about 7 months pregnant, according to police.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

Victim in accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain identified

A preliminary review by the Avery County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office says a man hiking at Grandfather Mountain fell to his death early Sunday. The attraction’s Stewardship Foundation said in a report that the victim, identified by law enforcement as Todd Buckman, 53, formerly of New Hampshire, was reported missing at 10 a.m. and was last seen at a park overlook.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Man accused of killing Big Stone Gap officer among 19 charged in conspiracy that ‘flooded’ Southwest Virginia with drugs

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia state officials and federal prosecutors announced several drug arrests out of Lee, Scott and Wise counties Tuesday afternoon. U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and representatives from the ATF and local law enforcement agencies spoke outside of the U.S. District Courthouse in Abingdon. Kavanaugh began the event […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WBTV

Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say

LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday morning when he fell from a cliff, park officials said. According to the park, emergency personnel was dispatched around 10 a.m. for a report of a missing person. Officials said the person had last been seen at one of the park’s overlooks.
LINVILLE, NC
993thex.com

Report: Johnson City man caught on camera stealing vehicle

A Johnson City man was arrested on Tuesday after he was reportedly caught on camera stealing a vehicle. According to Johnson City Police, Noah Gates was named the suspect after security camera footage showed him steal the vehicle at around 8 AM on Tuesday. Just two hours later, investigators found...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy