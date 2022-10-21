Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
DK Metcalf (knee) ruled out for Seahawks for rest of Week 7
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will not play Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Metcalf is dealing with a knee injury, and he was carted to the locker room. Almost immediately, the team has ruled him out for the remainder of the afternoon. Tyler Lockett, Marquise Goodwin and Dee Eskridge should see higher target shares now.
numberfire.com
Colts' Matt Ryan (shoulder) out for Week 8; Sam Ehlinger to start
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Monday that Sam Ehlinger will start in place of Matt Ryan (shoulder) in the team's Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. Ryan suffered a shoulder sprain in the Colts' loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 and will...
numberfire.com
Packers' Sammy Watkins (hamstring) available in Week 7
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) will be available for the team's Week 7 game against the Washington Commanders. Watkins, fresh off of the injured reserve, will be active for the team's tilt with the Commanders this afternoon after missing the past four weeks with a hamstring injury. The Packers need additional playmakers in the passing game, so Watkins' return should be a welcomed one.
numberfire.com
Update: Titans' Ryan Tannehill returns to Week 7 contest
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has returned to the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Tannehill missed just one play after sustaining a leg injury, and took back over from rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the play.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams injures ankle in Chargers loss
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams said he sprained his ankle in Sunday's 37-23, Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Williams left in the fourth quarter and didn't return, although the lopsided score may have contributed to the decision to keep him out. He is scheduled to undergo testing on Monday to reveal the extent of the injury, but Williams will at least have extra time to recover since the Chargers are on bye in Week 8. If Williams does miss game action, there will be more targets available for Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Gerald Everett. Joshua Palmer, who sat out Week 7 with a concussion, would likely take on the majority of Williams' snaps and routes run.
numberfire.com
Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf receives negative X-rays on knee
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf's X-rays on his knee came back negative, per head coach Pete Carroll. Metcalf made an early exit from Sunday's road win over the Los Angeles Chargers and he's scheduled to undergo further testing on Monday back in Seattle. The negative X-rays are encouraging, but Metcalf may still be forced to miss some time. Marquise Goodwin played a season-high 38 offensive snaps and finished second on the team in targets (5) behind Tyler Lockett (8). He also led the Seahawks with 67 receiving yards and had his first multi-touchdown game since 2018 when Goodwin was a San Francisco 49er. D'Wayne Eskridge played more snaps as well, but Goodwin was Geno Smith's preferred replacement for Metcalf as the No. 2 receiver behind Lockett.
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Can the Bears Cover a Lofty Spread Visiting New England?
In an inter-conference matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions, we have the Chicago Bears hitting the road to take on the New England Patriots. Chicago has lost their last three games while New England is coming off of two dominant wins over the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.
numberfire.com
Cole Turner (concussion) won't return for Commanders in Week 7
Washington Commanders tight end Cole Turner will not return Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Turner went up for a high pass from Taylor Heinicke when the tight end's head slammed to the ground. He suffered a concussion on the play, and he will now be forced to miss the rest of the afternoon, if not more. With Logan Thomas also out, John Bates is next man up.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) limited participant in Tampa Bay's Tuesday practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) logged a limited practice on Tuesday. After a missed practice, Jones was able to register a limited session on Tuesday. Expect Scotty Miller to play more on 11 formation plays if Jones is inactive versus a Baltimore Ravens' unit ranked 27th (31.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 8
The famous quote that everyone remembers from the movie Forrest Gump is “Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” It’s close enough to the real thing, but the actual line uttered by Tom Hanks’s titular character is “Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates…” and so on.
numberfire.com
Lions' Josh Reynolds (knee) available for Week 7
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee) is available for Week 7's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Reynolds has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Cowboys on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 2.5 targets against Dallas. numberFire's models project Reynolds for 3.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Nelson Agholor (hamstring) active for Pats in Week 7
New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) is active for the team's Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears. Agholor missed the Patriots' Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury, but is officially active for tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Agholor is projected to...
numberfire.com
Isiah Pacheco to start for Chiefs in Week 7
Ian Rapoport reports that running back Isiah Pacheco is expected get the start in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers. In what could be a big shakeup in one of the best offenses in the league, the Chiefs reportedly gave rookie running back Isiah Pacheco the reps with the first team in practice this week and are expected to let the young back start against the 49ers. Pacheco had played behind former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the early parts of the season, but will now seemingly get a chance to change that this week.
numberfire.com
Dylan Windler (ankle) still out Sunday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler will not play SUnday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Windler continues to deal with the effects of his sprained right ankle, and as a result, he will sit out his third straight game to start the season.
numberfire.com
Broncos' Russell Wilson (hamstring) could miss Week 8 as well
Ian Rapoport reports that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), who will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets, is in danger of missing the team's Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as well. What It Means:. Wilson is reportedly dealing with a...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 3 Things We Learned in Week 7
Perhaps more than anything, fantasy football is a game of adjustments. Season-long fantasy doesn't end at the draft, and smart managers learn to take the trends and data that each week of games offers and apply it to their roster decisions moving forward. This weekly piece will look at trends...
numberfire.com
Jaguars' James Robinson dealing with knee soreness
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that running back James Robinson is dealing with knee soreness but "is still a part of the offense." Robinson finished Week 7 without a touch, and by the end of the game it seemed as though teammate Travis Etienne had all but cemented himself as the team's every-down back. Pederson attributed Robinson's diminishing involvement in recent weeks to knee soreness, but it is worth noting that Robinson has not appeared on any injury reports over the past few weeks. While it's something of a relief that Robinson is not dealing with a significant injury, his lack of touches has taken him off of the fantasy radar for Week 8, especially with Etienne's recent production.
numberfire.com
Otto Porter (hamstring) doubtful for Raptors' Wednesday matchup
Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter's upgrade to doubtful is a somewhat positive sign after a hamstring injury has prevented him from making his season debut. Look for Christian Koloko to play more minutes on Wednesday if Porter is ruled out again.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Russell Gage (hamstring) absent on Tuesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) did not practice on Tuesday. Gage's second straight missed practice is not a good sign towards his Week Eight availability for Thursday night. In a matchup against a Baltimore Ravens' defense allowing 31.6 FanDuel points per game to receivers, expect Scotty Miller or Julio Jones (knee) if active to see more snaps if Gage is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Broncos' Mike Boone avoids structural ankle damage
Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone avoided structural damage in his ankle, according to X-rays. Boone left in the second half of Sunday's loss to the New York Jets and was ruled out. The negative results are encouraging, but Boone was scheduled to undergo additional testing on Monday and the Broncos have already signed Marlon Mack to the active roster off of the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad. Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray will likely split most of the backfield work Week 8 in London versus the Jacksonville Jaguars if Boone is unavailable.
