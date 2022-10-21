ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Dan Snyder Removal Unlikely Under NFL Owner Policy

By Michael McCann
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USAoD_0ihyOP5v00

While renewed calls for the NFL to oust Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder surfaced this week, the same obstacle remains: 24 owners would have to vote to remove Snyder, a move that has never happened in the league’s 102-year history, and one that would likely spawn antitrust litigation.

The prospective ouster of Snyder, who has been accused of sexual misconduct and negligently supervising Commanders executives, has been a recurring topic in recent years. It drew new headlines on Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings in New York, when Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said, “I believe there is merit to removing him as owner of the [Commanders] … there’s consideration that he should be removed.” Irsay’s remark fell short of advocating for Snyder’s removal, but he implied the topic warrants further discussion.

Snyder, however, is a beneficiary of the league’s constitution, a legal document that governs the relationship between owners and the NFL. Although the constitution contemplates removal of an owner, it makes that outcome extremely difficult to achieve. This is intentional. Owners are accorded certainty that they cannot be ousted from their franchises absent extraordinary and, to date, unprecedented circumstances.

If the NFL decided Snyder should be removed, it would need to build a case that he engaged in conduct detrimental and that the appropriate penalty is not a fine or suspension, but expulsion. A written brief and accompanying exhibits would lay out the arguments. The NFL would likely rely on findings by Mary Jo White, the former chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission who has investigated Snyder and the Commanders. The league, mindful that it needs to justify expulsion as the suitable penalty, would argue that Snyder’s misconduct has caused more harm than other owners’ misconduct. To that end, the NFL could cite the high-profile Congressional investigation into the team and Snyder, who went to great efforts to avoid cooperating and left Goodell to fill the gap .

Snyder would have 15 days to answer the charge. Goodell would then schedule a special meeting, where he would preside over a quasi-trial or arbitration (unless Goodell is also the complainant, in which case owners would pick someone else to preside). Owners would function as de facto jurors, league officials/attorneys as de facto prosecutors and Snyder the de facto defendant. None of this would be public, though there’s a high likelihood of leaks to journalists.

Snyder would have counsel and can rebut the accusations. Snyder could also insist that even if his conduct warrants punishment, expulsion would be an excessive and unlawful penalty under the NFL’s own policies. There, Snyder could refer to other owners’ misconduct—ESPN recently reported he has hired private investigators to research other owners although Snyder called the report is “false” and “malicious”—and argue that various things they’ve been accused of didn’t lead to an expulsion. The discussion could prove embarrassing for some owners, especially given the high risk of media leaks.

Snyder would want to frame the NFL as acting arbitrarily, in that if it didn’t penalize other owners by expulsion, it’s illogical for the league to punish Snyder that way. Snyder could also argue that he was deprived of adequate notice. He saw other owners not lose their teams despite their misdeeds, so he didn’t know he could lose his team for similar bad acts.

In addition to potential exposure, owners might worry about the precedent being set. Once one owner is expelled, some might worry they could be next. There might not be an obvious limiting principle.

If 24 or more owners nonetheless voted to sustain the charge, the outcome would be “final, conclusive and unappealable” under the league’s constitution. Snyder would then have 120 days to sell the team. If Snyder refuses, the NFL could turn to arbitration to set a price. In a sale, Snyder would be paid the proceeds less legal expenses incurred by the league in charging him.

But Snyder almost certainly wouldn’t accept that outcome. He could seek a restraining order and sue on antitrust grounds. Snyder would argue owners conspired against him to force a sale that was unwarranted under the constitution’s standards. The dispute could remain in the courts for months or years, especially given the financial wherewithal of Snyder and the NFL to engage in long-term litigation.

A far more likely outcome: The NFL continues to live with Snyder, and he eventually sells the team at a time of his choosing.

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Tua Faces Limited Legal Options Beyond NFLPA’s Doctor Dismissal

Tua Tagovailoa’s questionable medical care could turn into a malpractice controversy, but any litigation would face hurdles—especially on account of the collective bargaining agreement. The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant (UNC) who treated the Miami Dolphins QB during the Sept. 25 game against the Buffalo Bills was fired by the NFLPA. The UNC allegedly made multiple mistakes while clinically evaluating Tagovailoa and approving his return to play. Tagovailoa was injured in the first half when Bills linebacker Matt Milano shoved him, causing Tagovailoa to fall backward and hit his helmet against the turf. Tagovailoa stumbled, left the game and went to the locker room...
Sportico

Davante Adams’ Shove of Photographer Could Have Far-Reaching Legal Fallout

On Monday night, in a well-publicized incident, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved freelance photographer Ryan Zebley while walking to the locker room after his team’s night’s loss in Kansas City. The aftermath already involves criminal law, and it could soon add civil litigation, league punishment and loss of endorsement deals. Zebley, who worked the game for ESPN, filed a police report claiming body and head injuries after Adams pushed him. Zebley was treated at a local hospital. Adams apologized after the game, though he seemed to blame Zebley for being in his way. “I seen some guy running...
ILLINOIS STATE
Sportico

Brady-Signed U.S. Flag Lawsuit Impugns Pats Preservation Standards

Patriots fan Daniel Vitale is taking his favorite football team to court over what he says was slipshod handling of his American flag signed by Tom Brady. His case raises unique questions about legal responsibilities with collectibles. On Wednesday, Vitale filed a complaint in a Boston federal court against NPS, a Patriots-related limited liability company that manages the Patriots Hall of Fame. He alleges fraudulent misrepresentation, negligence, breach of contract and violation of Massachusetts’ consumer protection statute. The case centers on Vitale loaning the flag to the Patriots Hall of Fame last year for a Brady exhibit and what he argues...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’

One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again?  Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Message For Packers Fans

The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense have looked pretty mediocre - at best - all season long. But we've seen Rodgers and the Packers go on big runs before. Can it happen...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched

The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos

Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Surprising Decision News

The Chiefs have reportedly made a surprising change before Sunday afternoon's game against the 49ers. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, there will be a change in the backfield for the Super Bowl contenders this weekend. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to start. "A backfield change: The...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Dolphins' quarterback Tagovailoa insists he doesn't want to be known for 'the Tua rule' but admits he has learned to not 'try to be a superhero' as he makes his return to the field after concussion scare

Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has said he is aware he is at the center of player safety in the NFL but insisted he does not want to be known for it ahead of his return to the field. Tagovailoa will mark his return against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday...
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy