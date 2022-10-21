Amazeum to open interactive exhibit ‘In the Making’

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum will soon give visitors a look into the process of how makers conceive, design, and build exhibitions with a new one of its own.

From October 22, 2022, through May of 2023, “In the Making: Ideas Come to Life,” will be on display, a new, interactive exhibition designed to highlight the creative processes involved in turning inspiration into real objects, along with many of the messy steps, experiments, mistakes, and lessons learned along the way.

The exhibition will feature new exhibits from the Amazeum’s creative team and pieces at different points in their design process.

“What’s often missing from the story of how things are made are the many steps involved in the messy middle part of projects – where you test, revise, and sometimes move backward to move forward,” reflected Sam Dean, the Amazeum’s Executive Director.

According to the Amazeum, one of the main objectives of the exhibit is to inspire guests to make something themselves. “When someone finds inspiration and feels compelled to put their thoughts to action by their own power, they become a maker.”

The exhibition will also reportedly feature works in progress by key community partners. The current Amazeum Makers in Residence, Tyler Altenhofen and Dayton Castleman, along with former resident Eugene Sargent, will also be displaying exhibits of their own.

For more information on the Amazeum, including days and hours, visit amazeum.org .

