ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Amazeum to open interactive exhibit ‘In the Making’

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBVjR_0ihyOOSQ00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum will soon give visitors a look into the process of how makers conceive, design, and build exhibitions with a new one of its own.

From October 22, 2022, through May of 2023, “In the Making: Ideas Come to Life,” will be on display, a new, interactive exhibition designed to highlight the creative processes involved in turning inspiration into real objects, along with many of the messy steps, experiments, mistakes, and lessons learned along the way.

The exhibition will feature new exhibits from the Amazeum’s creative team and pieces at different points in their design process.

Fashion designers to gather at Crystal Bridges for symposium

“What’s often missing from the story of how things are made are the many steps involved in the messy middle part of projects – where you test, revise, and sometimes move backward to move forward,” reflected Sam Dean, the Amazeum’s Executive Director.

According to the Amazeum, one of the main objectives of the exhibit is to inspire guests to make something themselves. “When someone finds inspiration and feels compelled to put their thoughts to action by their own power, they become a maker.”

The exhibition will also reportedly feature works in progress by key community partners. The current Amazeum Makers in Residence, Tyler Altenhofen and Dayton Castleman, along with former resident Eugene Sargent, will also be displaying exhibits of their own.

For more information on the Amazeum, including days and hours, visit amazeum.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA Today: Fayetteville PD to host Cops & Coats drive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The event scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 has been canceled due to weather. FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is collecting coats for schools and non-profits in the area. You can donate new or gently-used coats to officers outside the Walmart Supercenter on N. Mall Avenue in Fayetteville […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ozarksfn.com

Rice Custom Meat Processing

History: Three years ago, Richard and Treva Rice took over Cockrums Meat Processing in Rudy, Ark., and launched Rice Custom Meat Processing. Products: Rice Custom Meat Processing offers custom processing of beef, hogs, sheep and goats. Office manager Nichole Lovejoy said about 200 animals are processed monthly, with beef and...
RUDY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Cyclotron installed at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Radiation Oncology Center marked an important milestone Thursday (Oct. 20) with the installation of its Proton Center cyclotron, a type of particle accelerator that serves as a key piece of equipment. It’s part of a $65 million expansion project. “UAMS is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas set to host Rogers State for exhibition tilt

No. 10 Arkansas will hit the hardwood for its first of two final exhibition opportunities of the preseason when it hosts Division 2 Rogers State on Monday in Fayetteville (Ark.). Tipoff between the Razorbacks and Hillcats is set for 7 p.m. (CT). There will be no television or streaming available...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy