ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election

By Marley Parish
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0h1y_0ihyOMgy00

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner takes questions from reporters after a press conference in Harrisburg on Friday, 10/21/22. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish)

The Pennsylvania House committee looking to impeach Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner canceled a hearing with the city’s top prosecutor after he requested a public forum.

Krasner still showed up at the state Capitol on Friday morning, condemning the select committee’s investigation and telling reporters that he expects the Republican-controlled chamber will start the impeachment process as early as next week.

“There is no integrity to this process,” Krasner told reporters during a press conference on the Capitol steps. “If there was, then I would join them and help them every step of the way. They would look at the entire state, and they would look at some real solutions and some things that can be done to make it better.”

The House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order , which was formed in June to investigate and review rising crime rates in the state’s largest city, has focused on Krasner’s approach to prosecuting crime in Philadelphia. Last month, the GOP-controlled panel conducted a series of public hearings with live testimony on gun violence.

In September, the House voted 162-38 to hold Krasner in contempt for refusing to respond to a subpoena issued by the GOP-controlled committee.

Krasner, who won re-election last year, agreed to testify before the committee. But there were conditions from the panel, including that the meeting would take place behind closed doors without a public live stream or audio recordings. While the committee would have a copy of the testimony, Krasner said he could not make a copy.

“The ground rules they were trying to set were Star Chamber ground rules. You come in here. Answer our questions,” he said. “You get no record of what you said or what we asked you, which, of course, opens the door for them to say virtually anything about what happened in there and provided me no opportunity whatsoever to establish whether that was accurate or not — never mind out of context.”

Experts on Pennsylvania’s government transparency laws said the select committee’s hearings should be closed only to the extent necessary to comply with the law.

“If you want law and order, there’s got to be transparency and accountability — period point blank,” Terry Mutchler, a lawyer who uses open government laws to help journalists and businesses, said. “And you’re not going to have law and order that people can believe in when it happens behind closed doors.”

Jason Gottesman, a spokesperson for House Republicans, did not say whether there are plans to vote on impeachment when the lower chamber returns to session on Monday, telling reporters that “next week will take care of itself.”

“It’s a slap in the face to the people that Larry Krasner’s office should be protecting that he used time and resources from his office to come here today for a media stunt after he refused the goodwill invitation from the select committee to offer his testimony,” Gottesman, who watched the press conference, said.

Gottesman said Krasner can submit a written statement to the House committee but has not done so.

Asked why the select committee opted to hear testimony from Krasner behind closed doors, as opposed to a public forum, Gottesman — citing House Rules and the Sunshine Act — said: “That is the decision of the committee.”

While the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act requires that public business be conducted in open, publicly-accessible meetings, it does allow for exceptions.

The Legislature, like other agencies, can hold closed sessions when discussing topics that would violate privilege or reveal information about investigations, including probes into crimes.

The select committee has indicated the investigation of a Philadelphia police officer convicted of manslaughter last month, including secret grand jury transcripts, is one of the subjects under examination.

Paula Knudsen Burke, a Pennsylvania-based attorney for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, said if Krasner’s testimony was expected to include legally protected information — such as details of grand jury proceedings — the closed session should be limited to that testimony.

Given the intense public interest in the issue of crime in Philadelphia and the potential that it could lead to an elected official being removed from office, the public deserves to have access, Knudsen Burke said.

“It doesn’t make any sense because it is so rare, and it is such an extraordinary step to put it behind closed doors,” Knudsen Burke said.

Krasner noted the committee’s focus on Philadelphia, urging members to look at statewide increases in crime and consider “real solutions” to prevent gun violence. He cited bans on ghost guns, red flag laws, prevention efforts, and universal background checks for firearms and ammunition.

“Pennsylvania municipalities have been begging for real local control that allows them to pass meaningful gun restrictions that the residents want,” he said.

The Republican-controlled Legislature has advanced proposals prohibiting local municipalities from enacting firearm regulations more restrictive than existing law.

Last year, the General Assembly approved legislation allowing concealed carry without a permit, lowering the legal age from 21 to 18, and granting open carry in Philadelphia. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat who leaves office in January 2023, vetoed the bill .

“Does that sound to you like people truly invested in the reduction of gun violence? Or does that sound to you like we will do anything, and we will say anything in a super-heated midterm election cycle,” Krasner said.

If the House committee recommends impeachment, the lower chamber votes on whether to proceed. If successful, a trial would take place in the Senate.

Impeachment is rare in Pennsylvania. The last successful impeachment was in 1994, with the House voting to impeach and the Senate convicting Rolf Larsen, a former Supreme Court justice, for improperly discussing court matters.

Krasner said the committee has no legal grounds for impeachment. Instead, he accused the committee of targeting him for his ideas and policies during a “super-heated election cycle” and attempting to blame large and diverse cities as being “lawless.”

“What we see here is the same old playbook, which is about coded and racist messaging,” Krasner said. “It’s about blaming the biggest city in Pennsylvania with the most diverse population for having the same national struggle that we have with gun violence everywhere.”

The post Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 46

FYI
4d ago

Lol here is a guy with no integrity complaining about everyone else’s integrity (Police, Impeachment Committe). Meanwhile, he is being sued for withholding evidence in a major case against a policeman. He’s a joke and eventually Karma will win.

Reply(2)
28
non negotiable
4d ago

The streets of Philly are red with blood , While the Distict Attorneys office ignores everything. He needs prosecuted for dereliction. of duty.

Reply
22
Doe Burtnett
4d ago

Our granddaughter bought a house in Philly last year and I am so fearful for her. She claims she is in a good area, but I heard this morning, a formerly good area in Philly is now having vandalism and crime moving in! Really scares me!

Reply(1)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Election officials see spike in number of poll watchers amid increased threats and intimidation

Editor’s note: Don’t miss out on up-to-the-minute election news, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://link.pennlive.com/join/6fl/signup or text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection?embed=true. The Rev. Alyn Waller has detected an unusual brand of traffic in his uptown Philadelphia community. Waller, the senior pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

In blue Pa., Democrats dealing with crime, inflation eye voting options warily: Election 2022

Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania is a quilted patchwork of red, blue and purple regions, based on returns from the 2020 election. PennLive dispatched a reporter and photographer to destinations reflecting each of these political hues in order to learn what’s on voters’ minds and which issues are driving their votes on November 8. This is the report from true-blue Pittsburgh.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

What to Expect in Fetterman, Oz Debate

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The race for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat between Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate Lt. Governor John Fetterman is heating up. The two will duke it out in a debate. Political scientists we spoke with said they expect Fetterman and Oz to discuss issues...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

In red Pa., voting has become a choice of ‘good vs. evil’: Election 2022

Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania is a quilted patchwork of red, blue and purple regions, based on returns from the 2020 election. PennLive dispatched a reporter and photographer to destinations reflecting each of these political hues in order to learn what’s on voters’ minds and which issues are driving their votes on November 8. This is the report from bright-red Fulton County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Philadelphia DA facing impeachment says he expects vote soon

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor says he’s making plans to defend himself against a possible impeachment process by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a Harrisburg news conference on Friday that “there’s very little question that they’re going to move.”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy