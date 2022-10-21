ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing

A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ohmymag.co.uk

Walmart: People are only just realising what the logo actually stands for

While Walmart is well-known for being one of the USA’s top general retailers and for offering too-hard-to-pass-up deals and discounts, turns out that not too many people knew what their logo actually means. The logo of Walmart contains its name written in white letters on a blue background, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy