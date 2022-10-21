I don't get it I pay $20 a month for extra people to watch it . I'm only one at my house who does so my nephews use it which is 2 more people . so now will I be paying just the basic price and add them ?? or does it still want max price plus 2.99 . Netflix is getting greedy for a place that cancels most good shows anyways .
I’m thinking of canceling all these subscriptions and going back to cable! This is getting in ridiculous! Hulu and Netflix they have gone crazy with greed. I don’t understand we have 3 TVs in the house. I have an account, my daughters have account.. are we gonna have to pay $26 a month now? I’m not doing that.
This is stupid. I have my profile and my kids each have their own because we don't all watch the same thing. Not only that, one of those is a kids profile because they don't need to sew previews popping up of adult movies and shows. Now I'll have to pay extra for that? No thank you.
