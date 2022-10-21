ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 335

Mo TV
4d ago

I don't get it I pay $20 a month for extra people to watch it . I'm only one at my house who does so my nephews use it which is 2 more people . so now will I be paying just the basic price and add them ?? or does it still want max price plus 2.99 . Netflix is getting greedy for a place that cancels most good shows anyways .

Reply(16)
187
PatriotBabe
4d ago

I’m thinking of canceling all these subscriptions and going back to cable! This is getting in ridiculous! Hulu and Netflix they have gone crazy with greed. I don’t understand we have 3 TVs in the house. I have an account, my daughters have account.. are we gonna have to pay $26 a month now? I’m not doing that.

Reply(24)
124
Kristina Reynolds
4d ago

This is stupid. I have my profile and my kids each have their own because we don't all watch the same thing. Not only that, one of those is a kids profile because they don't need to sew previews popping up of adult movies and shows. Now I'll have to pay extra for that? No thank you.

Reply(12)
61
Related
Tyla

Netflix viewers all issue same warning about new horror series

Warning: Contains references to suicide. Netflix viewers are advising fans to be wary before diving in to the streamer's new horror series which comes just in time for Halloween. The nights are drawing in, the temperature is dropping and pumpkins are on sale, so it's officially time for some scary...
Tyla

Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
CNET

You Really Should Check Out Netflix's Hidden Menu. Here's Where to Find It

If you find yourself spending more time scrolling through Netflix than watching movies and TV, there's a better way. You don't have to be stuck at the mercy of the algorithm or the newish two-thumbs-up like option. If you're sick of seeing the same list of TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before, you know it's not the best way to find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
Business Insider

Elon Musk's ex-wife is reportedly the mysterious phone contact 'TJ' who texted him about fighting 'woke-ism' at Twitter, and called the banning of a conservative satire site 'crazy'

Recently revealed texts from Elon Musk included conversations with a contact 'TJ.'. The texts were from Elon Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Jane Riley, Bloomberg reported. In the weeks before his Twitter offer, she called on Musk to "fight woke-ism'' at the company. Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley texted the billionaire about...
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Roku

Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
CBS News

CBS News

565K+
Followers
69K+
Post
400M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy