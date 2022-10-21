Read full article on original website
Biden administration creates tougher penalties for failing nursing homes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The worst-of-the-worst nursing homes will face tougher penalties if conditions don’t improve at their facilities, the Biden administration announced Friday. The intensified scrutiny on some nursing homes, where more than a million people are housed, comes nearly two years after COVID-19 exposed subpar care and...
Appeals court says Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify in Georgia election probe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, a federal appeals court said Thursday. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court...
Supreme Court Justice Barrett rejects appeal over Biden student debt plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday rejected an appeal from a Wisconsin taxpayers group seeking to stop the Biden administration’s student debt cancellation program. Barrett did not comment in turning away the appeal from the Brown County Taxpayers Association, which also has lost...
Jan. 6 sedition trial delayed after Oath Keeper leader contracts COVID
WASHINGTON (AP) — The trial of a far-right extremist group leader and four associates charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was delayed on Monday after the Oath Keepers leader tested positive for the coronavirus. Jurors were supposed to begin hearing the fourth week of...
WATCH: Biden says nearly 22 million have already requested student loan relief
DOVER, Delaware (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday that nearly 22 million people have applied for federal student loan relief in the week since his administration made its online application available — more than half of the number the White House believes are eligible for the program.
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Former Trump advisor Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying Jan. 6 committee subpoena
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols allowed Bannon to stay free...
Once a swing state, Florida becomes redder as GOP confidence grows
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida, once the nation’s premier swing state, may slip away this fall and beyond as emboldened Republicans capitalize on divisive cultural issues and population shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate. The anxiety was apparent...
Brittney Griner’s appeal rejected, Russian court upholds 9-year sentence
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has upheld the nine-year prison sentence handed to American basketball star Brittney Griner for drug possession, rejecting her appeal. Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.
Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia 2020 election grand jury
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony to a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. Thomas’ order is intended to prevent Fani Willis, Fulton County...
Nevada voters to consider Equal Rights Amendment in state constitution
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters are deciding whether to adopt an Equal Rights Amendment in their state constitution, a sweeping update that would guarantee equal rights to people who have historically been marginalized. Question 1 would amend Nevada’s Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race,...
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Donald Trump, demanding he testify
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The...
U.S. Border Patrol is sending migrants to offices around the country, but no notice given
NEW YORK (AP) — When Wilfredo Molina arrived in the U.S. from his native Venezuela, he told border agents he wanted to go to Miami but didn’t have an address. They directed him to what he thought was a shelter in midtown Manhattan but turned out to be a gray office building.
WATCH: 2022 California gubernatorial debate between Gavin Newsom and Brian Dahle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Republican candidate for governor will get his first — and only — chance to confront Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom face to face Sunday when the two meet in a debate that will be broadcast live on the radio while competing with the NFL for voters’ attention.
Judge again tosses challenge to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the second time in more than a month, a lawsuit challenging Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” legislation restricting teaching on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools has been dismissed by a federal judge. U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger in...
Jan. 6 committee not ruling out live Trump testimony, Rep. Liz Cheney clarifies
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot won’t give Donald Trump the chance to turn a possible live TV appearance of his subpoenaed testimony into a “circus” and “food fight” as lawmakers try to ensure he complies with their demands, the panel’s vice chair said Sunday.
2 former Minneapolis police officers head to state trial for aiding George Floyd’s killing
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death are heading to trial on state aiding and abetting counts, the third and likely final criminal proceeding in a killing that mobilized protesters worldwide against racial injustice in policing. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao...
Preliminary testing shows online learning has put U.S. kids behind, some adults have regrets
BOSTON (AP) — Vivian Kargbo thought her daughter’s Boston school district was doing the right thing when officials kept classrooms closed for most students for more than a year. Kargbo, a caregiver for hospice patients, didn’t want to risk them getting COVID-19. And extending pandemic school closures through...
WATCH: Garland announces charges for plot to obstruct Huawei probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation of Chinese tech giant Huawei by offering bribes to someone they thought could provide inside information, the Justice Department announced Monday. Watch Attorney General Merrick Garland’s announcement in the player...
Which states have abortion on the ballot in November?
The Supreme Court’s June ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and left the question of abortion rights up to the states has produced ballot questions in a handful of states this fall. WATCH: The End of Roe: A PBS NewsHour Special Report. Three states are asking voters some variation...
