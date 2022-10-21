With injuries, the Sabres are starting to get short on defensemen.

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – With injuries to Ilya Lyubushkin and Henri Jokiharju on defense, the Buffalo Sabres have recalled Lawrence Pilut from the Rochester Americans.

In three games with the Amerks, Pilut recorded two assists.

Lyubushkin was hurt blocking a shot Tuesday in Edmonton, while Jokiharju missed most of Thursday’s game in Calgary after taking a puck to the face.

The Sabres aren’t practicing Friday in Vancouver. They take on the Canucks on Saturday.

Vancouver started the season on the road with five straight losses. Saturday is their home opener.