St. John’s Is Out Of Bounds Honoring Ex-New York Hoop Star

We should all be sympathetic to a person's struggles with addiction. We should all celebrate with that person when they get things together and move on to recovery. However, when that person, while a NBA player; was accused of braking a beer mug over someone's head in a bar; shot and killed a man while drunk playing with a shotgun and was convicted of trying to cover it up; made tens of millions of dollars playing NBA basketball but did not pay the child support that he owed to his two daughters, and now you are going to honor him in your collegiate athletic Hall of Fame? St. John's University is out of touch.
Can UAlbany Football Bounce Back And Finish 2022 Strong?

The UAlbany football team suffered another brutal defeat on Saturday when they fell on the road at Villanova 31-29. The Wildcats kicked a game winning field goal as time expired which keeps the Great Danes winless in the CAA conference. UAlbany had gotten an onside kick, which are virtually impossible to recover, and just had scored a touchdown with under a minute remaining. The ensuing kickoff went short and a big pass play and a few costly defensive penalties later, Villanova kicked the game winning field goal. I hope UA can turn it around and soon as they fell to 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the CAA conference. I continue to discuss this in my quick take from The Times Union:
