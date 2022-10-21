Read full article on original website
We should all be sympathetic to a person's struggles with addiction. We should all celebrate with that person when they get things together and move on to recovery. However, when that person, while a NBA player; was accused of braking a beer mug over someone's head in a bar; shot and killed a man while drunk playing with a shotgun and was convicted of trying to cover it up; made tens of millions of dollars playing NBA basketball but did not pay the child support that he owed to his two daughters, and now you are going to honor him in your collegiate athletic Hall of Fame? St. John's University is out of touch.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is doubtful to play against the host Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night with a
Minnesota Timberwolves' All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns says teammate Anthony Edwards needs to change up his diet after a rough performance on Monday.
Here is the spot our weekly interviews every Tuesday at 12:15 with the Adirondack Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur. Below is our full interview with him today right here on Big Board Sports!. Former NHLer Barry Melrose's Home in Glens Falls. After playing, coaching and owning a franchise in Glens...
Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1
Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist as the New Jersey Devils beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2
The UAlbany football team suffered another brutal defeat on Saturday when they fell on the road at Villanova 31-29. The Wildcats kicked a game winning field goal as time expired which keeps the Great Danes winless in the CAA conference. UAlbany had gotten an onside kick, which are virtually impossible to recover, and just had scored a touchdown with under a minute remaining. The ensuing kickoff went short and a big pass play and a few costly defensive penalties later, Villanova kicked the game winning field goal. I hope UA can turn it around and soon as they fell to 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the CAA conference. I continue to discuss this in my quick take from The Times Union:
