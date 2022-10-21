Read full article on original website
NMSU raises awareness on violence, abuse with ‘Clothesline Project’ exhibit
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – NMSU’s Department of Criminal Justice is raising awareness about violence and abuse through an exhibit called the “Clothesline Project.” The interactive exhibit is a display of colorful t-shirts with powerful messages and illustrations created by survivors, friends and family of victims of violence and abuse. The exhibition will open on Thursday, […]
El Paso News
West Texas gets new historic site with designation of former segregated school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West Texas has a new national historic site in Marfa. The Blackwell School has been designated as a national historic site that will be part of the National Parks System. President Biden signed legislation last week giving the school that special designation. Blackwell School,...
Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
KVIA
NMSU Aggies celebrate homecoming despite game postponement
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- While New Mexico State University's Homecoming football game has been postponed due to the death of San Jose State University freshman running back Camdan McWright, Aggies fans still celebrated with other Homecoming events Saturday. "I think it's been bittersweet throughout the entire day. We started...
KFOX 14
3 people detained during 'lock-out' at Riverside Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A spokeswoman with Ysleta Independent School District said three people were detained during a lock-out at Riverside Middle School Monday. The middle school was placed on lock-out after a report of unknown persons on campus was made. The incident happened after 9:30 a.m. Ysleta...
Deported U.S. Veteran coming back to El Paso from Juarez after 28 years
JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- United States Navy Veteran Gerardo Sotelo Pinales is set to return to his hometown of El Paso after being in Juarez for 28 years. He was deported after he started doing drugs at his young age. Sotelo was living in a homeless shelter in Juarez. He suffered different health difficulties while in The post Deported U.S. Veteran coming back to El Paso from Juarez after 28 years appeared first on KVIA.
elpasomatters.org
In race for District 6, first-term incumbent faces well-known politician
Two well-known names in El Paso politics – a departing state representative and a first-term incumbent – are vying to represent District 6 on City Council. With a political up-and-comer and what may be a ghost candidate also on the ballot, the four-way race could head to a runoff.
Centennial claims Class 6A District 3/4 title after win over Alamogordo
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Centennial cruised their way to a 42-17 win over Alamogordo at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, New Mexico on Saturday. Centennial claimed the Class 6A District 3/4 title for the second straight year after their win over Alamogordo. The Hawks now sit with a 7-1, 5-0 6A […]
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center
EL PASO, Texas -- An epic birthday party at the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces Wednesday. Entertainment industry leader Barbara Hubbard is celebrated by big stars and fans in cheap seats. The list of acts Barbara or 'Mother Hubbard' has brought to Las Cruces is impressive. At 95, she's still going strong. She singlehandedly put Las Cruces on the map The post ‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center appeared first on KVIA.
Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces. They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years. Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
elpasoheraldpost.com
Halloweenfest in Downtown Las Cruces
Joey and Troy talk about the upcoming Halloweenfest happening in downtwon Las Cruces. #ziacomics #hot103 #lascruces #newmexico #halloweenfest #lascrucesnm #lascrucesnewmexico.
krwg.org
Democrats rally in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District
Last weekend, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham headlined a reproductive rights rally in Las Cruces, helping drum up support for Democratic candidates on the ballot, including 2nd Congressional District candidate Gabe Vasquez. “We’re the majority, and we’re feeling good, 24 days, and polls are showing Democrats ahead," the Governor said. "That’s...
El Paso doctors warn of triple threat this flu season
EL PASO, Texas -- With Influenza season in full force, doctors are preparing for a possible severe flu season. Local El Paso doctors are warning of the flu, COVID and RSV. Unlike the past two years, the three viruses are in full force this year. Dr. Armando Meza, an infectious disease specialist at Texas Tech The post El Paso doctors warn of triple threat this flu season appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Local artist’s “Con Huevos” mural receiving backlash
EL PASO, Texas -- A local artist's mural is gaining attention for its double meaning that some find offensive. Tino Ortega's "Con Huevos" mural is a part of a series of realistic 3D balloon murals started to honor the 23 lives lost in the August 3 Walmart mass shooting, KISS FM reported. Ortega set out to create 23 murals across El Paso as a part of the series.
las-cruces.org
Notice of Intent to Approve
Notice is hereby given that the Las Cruces City Council will hold a Public Hearing to discuss approval or disapproval of a Restaurant A – Beer and Wine Liquor License with On Premise Consumption Only and Patio Service to Valley Pizza, LLC, located at 3100 W. Picacho Ave., Suite 1, Las Cruces, New Mexico, 88007.
las-cruces.org
Minimum Wage Increase 2023
Pursuant to the Las Cruces Municipal Code (LCMC) and New Mexico Senate Bill 437 (NM SB 437), the minimum wage will increase, effective January 1, 2023. Under SB 437, the State of New Mexico minimum wage will increase to $12.00 per hour on January 1, 2023. Las Cruces City Council accepted the state's minimum wage but opted to retain its own ordinance rules when it comes to tipped wages.
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: Despite challenges, 6-year-old El Paso girl is able to make her dream of walking and dancing come true
El Paso, Texas-- 6-year-old Victoria Rose was given the ability to walk and dance for the first time all thanks to a special piece of equipment. “When we asked Victoria what do you wanna be when you grown up? She was like, well when I grow up I'm gonna walk,” said Victoria’s mom, Melinda De La Luz.
KVIA
WATCH: Funeral services for fallen police officer Jacob Arellano
EL PASO, Texas– A funeral mass will be held to remember fallen Dallas Police Officer Jacob Isaiah Arellano in his hometown of El Paso Friday morning. The mass will take place at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Socorro, near the high school he attended. The church is located...
El Paso police find dead man in Central El Paso alley, calling it a ‘suspicious death’
UPDATE: El Paso police are now calling this a suspicious death and the Crimes Against Persons unit is now responding and investigating. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police found a dead male in an alley in Central El Paso along the 6200 block of Trowbridge. Responding officers found a dead male when they […]
