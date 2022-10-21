Retired Saginaw Police K9 Canjo (source: Saginaw Police Dept.) A memorial service was held Saturday for one of the Saginaw Police Department’s retired canine officers. Canjo worked for the department with his handler Officer Doug Stacer for eight years, from 2011 to 2019. He excelled in finding narcotics, according to Stacer, but was also trained in tracking suspects and was often the face of the department’s canine program, attending PR events. Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association president Judy Wilk says Canjo is the reason the program grew as much as it did for the department.

