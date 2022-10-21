Read full article on original website
Democrat incumbent facing Republican challenger for Bay County Clerk seat
BAY CITY, MI - Two candidates are vying for a chance to head the Bay County Clerk’s office on Nov. 8. Incumbent Kathleen Zanotti defeated challenger and attorney Ed Czyuprynski at the polls during the primary. Her challenger, Republican Janis Gorski-Taylor, had no opponent in the primary. Zanotti is...
Ascension St. Mary’s neurosurgeon honored with prestigious award
SAGINAW, MI - A Saginaw-area neurosurgeon is being honored with a prestigious award for his work and service to the community. The Ascension St. Mary’s Foundation announced on Monday, Oct. 24 that Dr. Joseph Adel was awarded the Spirit of St. Vincent Award. According to Ascension, the award is presented annually to a highly respected physician who has rendered long and noteworthy service to the Great Lakes Bay community and beyond.
Central Michigan Life
Assistant police chief Andy Latham retires
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is undergoing some changes. Assistant Police Chief Andy Latham will retire from the force Nov. 4, according to a press release by the MPPD. Lieutenant Brandon Bliss has been promoted to assistant police chief and will assume his duties Nov. 6. After 26 years with...
Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan
Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
East Village Magazine
UM-Flint administration lambasted for “bullying,” “chaos,” at UM Regents meeting as heated public comments critique “Strategic Transformation” and call for firing consultant
The University of Michigan Regents got an earful in public comments Oct. 20 from faculty and students concerned about the actions of UM-Flint Chancellor Debasish Dutta, controversial steps underway to respond to challenges on the Flint campus, and the use of a consulting firm the group said advocates austerity and is wreaking havoc on higher education nationally in exchange for the bottom line.
recordpatriot.com
Sebewaing to make new developments on unused main uptown intersection
The village of Sebewaing is making new developments, thanks to the Huron County Brownfield Authority. Earlier this month, the Michigan Department of Environment’s Great Lakes and Energy awarded more than $800,000 in brownfield grants for the redevelopment of contaminated properties in Sebewaing. For months, the village and Frankenmuth Credit...
Like It Or Not, More Roundabouts Coming To Genesee County
Since returning to Michigan a couple of months ago, noticing roundabouts at Grand Blanc Road & Embury Road and again off the new Dort Highway extension around I-75 was surprising. After listening to friends & family complain so much about them...I thought I'd do some research to see when we'll get more -- it's inevitable, we will.
Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good
Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
How Do You Pronounce This Road Name in Flint? Have We Been Wrong?
There is a road name in Flint that has caused a division in our office building. Time to appeal to Flint for help and answers. Earlier today, a co-worker of mine was in the production studio reading a script for a commercial. After the recording was done, I heard an error and thought it was just a simple mistake. However, after investigating I found out that the pronunciation used was on purpose.
recordpatriot.com
Business Matters: Ryders Bar and Grill named for owners' late grandson
Kim Nephew, 52, and her husband, Scott, own Ryders Bar & Grill, located on Midland Road just east of US-10. It has a Midland address, but it’s located in Bay County. It was previously known as the Overpass Bar. With indoor and outdoor seating, the bar has a capacity...
wsgw.com
Retired Saginaw Canine Officer Laid to Rest
Retired Saginaw Police K9 Canjo (source: Saginaw Police Dept.) A memorial service was held Saturday for one of the Saginaw Police Department’s retired canine officers. Canjo worked for the department with his handler Officer Doug Stacer for eight years, from 2011 to 2019. He excelled in finding narcotics, according to Stacer, but was also trained in tracking suspects and was often the face of the department’s canine program, attending PR events. Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association president Judy Wilk says Canjo is the reason the program grew as much as it did for the department.
Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
No Students Injured In Houghton Lake School Bus Crash
Benjamin Williams, the superintendent of Houghton Lake Community Schools, says one of their buses was hit on Tuesday morning. He says the driver and 14 kids are all safe, with no injuries. Williams says the bus was getting back on the road after dropping off kids when a pickup truck...
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash
A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
WNEM
The Flint Weather ball turns pink!!
Here are the top stories we're following today. A canine officer for the Saginaw Police Department was laid to rest Saturday. K9 Canjo served the department for eight years. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 23. Updated: 23 hours...
indyschild.com
Road Trip: Frankenmuth, Michigan
Known for its German roots and Bavarian-style architecture, Frankenmuth is a great place for families to visit because there is so much to do and see. Nicknamed “Michigan’s Little Bavaria,” Frankenmuth is a five-hour drive from Indianapolis, making it an ideal road-trip vacation destination or a spot to visit during a long weekend. Here are just some of the places to stay, things to see and food to taste during a visit to Frankenmuth, Michigan!
Morning Sun
Victim named who died after hitting house, starting fire
UPDATE: Late Monday Isabella Sheriff Michael Main said the man who died was Todd Hamilton of Chippewa Township. A 50-year-old Chippewa Township man was killed Sunday evening in a one-car crash on Isabella County’s River Road. The car ended with the man’s vehicle striking a house, which caused both to catch fire.
17 Flint-area teams qualify for MHSAA football playoffs
FLINT – The Flint-area will be well represented in the 2022 MHSAA high school football playoffs. There will be 17 teams in the various fields. Another two – Lake Fenton and Powers Catholic – barely missed qualifying.
recordpatriot.com
Pull-tab player walks away from Hitching Post $6K richer
They say lightning doesn’t strike twice in the same place, but blind luck does, apparently. Some lucky Michigan Lottery pull-tab player is $6,000 richer after hitting it big at the Hitching Post in Elkton. Envious Tribune readers may remember the player who won a pull-tab top prize of $15,000...
